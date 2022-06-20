Washington County man shot in Vermont

A Vermont drug company’s failure to maintain standards led to recalls — and its demise. A Vermont drug company’s failure to maintain standards led to recalls — and its demise. How do women make the decision to terminate a pregnancy?. Updated: 5 hours ago. We set...
LITTLETON, N.H. — The pickup truck that plunged into the Connecticut River off of Interstate 93 had drifted into a median and struck a tree before traveling down an embankment into the water, New Hampshire State Police said on Tuesday. When first responders arrived, they saw the truck submerged...
WALTHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - A missing Alzheimer’s patient has been found safe almost 30 miles from where he disappeared. Robert Companion, 70, was last seen Monday afternoon on South Middlebrook Road in his hometown of Waltham. Authorities launched a search but couldn’t find him. Police say Companion turned...
LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - Police say a Vermont man was killed when his pickup went off Interstate 93 in New Hampshire and plunged into the Connecticut River. It happened in Littleton Tuesday shortly after 11 a.m. New Hampshire State Police say Joshua Casey, 44, of Concord, Vermont, was headed north...
LITTLETON, N.H. — A Vermont man was killed Tuesday when his pickup truck drifted off an I-93 bridge over the Connecticut River in Littleton and plunged into the water below. Police said the Dodge Ram truck was traveling north on I-93 along the border with Vermont when it drifted off the road and struck a tree. It then traveled down an embankment into the river.
SALISBURY, N.H. — Two people arrested after a crash in Salisbury last Wednesday have been named as suspects in a homicide in Rutland, Vermont. Michael O'Brien and Courtney Samplatsky were found inside the post office on Route 4 after police said they fled the scene of the crash. Police...
200-year-old Pownal schoolhouse moved across town to serve new purpose. It was history in the making on Tuesday in Pownal. An old schoolhouse from the early 1800s rolled through the center of the southwestern Vermont town on the way to its new home. Construction resumes on Burlington's Champlain Parkway after...
WINOOSKI — A 54-year-old man from Burlington was arrested following an incident in Winooski yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a man standing on the Winooski River Bridge on the northbound side of I-89 at around 7:10 p.m. Police say they located Christopher Bousquet standing on the bridge...
BARRE, Vt. — Three teenagers have now been charged in connection to the attack on a 14-year-old on the Barre Bike Path last week. Police say seven to eight students – all from Barre City Elementary and Middle School – were there when the attack happened, and that they’re hoping to bring more charges against a fourth and fifth individual.
More than 20 animals, more than half of them horses, are in foster homes in Vermont after they were seized by police and advocates for animal welfare — amid an investigation into alleged animal cruelty. Investigators with Vermont State Police said the animals weren’t being sheltered or cared for...
A woman who allegedly stole a car from a small town is facing big trouble. According to a written release from the New York State Police troopers were contacted at approximately 9:01am on Monday, June 20, 2022 about a reported car theft in the Clinton county town of AuSable, New York.
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A building in Burlington was evacuated on Wednesday after a construction crew hit a natural gas line. It happened on the corners of Intervale Ave. and Oak St. Burlington Fire Marshal Matthew Stone says it took about an hour to clear up. Stone said Vermont Gas...
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - St. Johnsbury Police say they arrested a driver who hit a pedestrian and took off Tuesday. Investigators say Anthony Heath, 31, of St. Johnsbury, hit James DeWolfe, 55, of St. Johnsbury, when DeWolfe was walking on Pearl Street. They say Heath then took off. Heath...
BARRE, Vt. — Around 10 p.m. on Saturday night, police responded to reports of shots fired on Dog Pond Road in Woodbury. They quickly located the victim, Andrew Brown of Lyndonville, who had been hit by gunfire. Court documents said the suspect, 38-year-old Brain McAndrew, was pinned to the floor and detained by a witness.
BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police is investigating two separate, unrelated shootings that occurred late Saturday night in Washington County. The first shooting, at a home on Dog Pond Road in the town of Woodbury, was reported at about 10:05 p.m. and involved a man shooting another man in one of his legs.
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say one person was killed in a crash in Colchester Wednesday morning. It happened at the intersection of Route 2 and Clay Point Road. Investigators say three vehicles were involved in the crash. They say a 64-year-old woman was driving her Prius from Clay Point Road onto Route 2 when she was hit by two cars, one heading east and one heading west.
