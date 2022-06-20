Washington County man shot in Vermont

LITTLETON, N.H. — A Vermont man was killed Tuesday when his pickup truck drifted off an I-93 bridge over the Connecticut River in Littleton and plunged into the water below. Police said the Dodge Ram truck was traveling north on I-93 along the border with Vermont when it drifted off the road and struck a tree. It then traveled down an embankment into the river.

LITTLETON, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO