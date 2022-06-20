Relay raises funds for Haven of Hope

The Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure, also known as GOBA, rolled into the Auglaize County Fairgrounds in Wapakoneta on Monday. GOBA is an annual eight-day bicycle tour. On average, bicyclists ride 50 miles per day exploring the different attractions and destinations that predetermined host cities have to offer. Host cities also provide a large camping site for riders known as a Gobaville. This year, the tour takes place in western Ohio with riders arriving in Sidney on Saturday. On Sunday, some participated in an optional loop from Sidney to Versailles and back while others explored the City of Sidney before arriving in Wapakoneta today. While GOBA provides an opportunity for bicyclists to ride, the impact on nearby communities goes far beyond the trail.

WAPAKONETA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO