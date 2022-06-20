ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Wert, OH

Relay raises funds for Haven of Hope

Times-Bulletin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVAN WERT — Mission accomplished. Shane Leeth completed the Haven of Hope’s 4x4x48 Relay Sunday afternoon. Leeth said he felt “pretty good” at the end of the relay. He added though, “The heat yesterday kinda got to me, made a couple of the runs pretty hard.” He noted that about seven...

timesbulletin.com

Comments / 0

Related
thevillagereporter.com

“The Mat Weaver Ministry” To Homeless – Thriving In NW Ohio

HARD AT WORK … Bob Dewille absolutely loves weaving mats for the homeless and giving them out. Recently he and his weavers have started choosing colors instead of just grabbing whatever bag is next, giving the mats a very personalized feeling. (PHOTOS BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF) PLEASE LOGIN OR...
OHIO STATE
fortwaynesnbc.com

Food distribution Thursday for storm victims

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Food and supplies will be given to those in need on Thursday after the area was hit hard by a derecho last week. The Wellspring Interfaith Social Services says it has extended its food bank hours from 2 to 6 p.m. on June 23 for those who were impacted by the storm and/or families struggling amid inflation. They say food, hygiene items, pet food and more will be available to all as supplies last.
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Lima News

Animals, people keep cool at Putnam County Fair

OTTAWA — You can tell things have really heated up at the Putnam County Fair when a firetruck parks next to the animal barns to give them a quick shower. Volunteers from the Columbus Grove Fire Department visited the annual fair Wednesday afternoon, spraying water from a tanker over the buildings to cool down the metal roofs and, with any luck, cool down the people and animals underneath when temperatures hit the 90s again for the third day of the fair Wednesday afternoon.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Van Wert, OH
Sports
City
Van Wert, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Local
Ohio Sports
State
Indiana State
3blmedia.com

Findlay, Ohio Family Moves Into 'BuildBetter With Whirlpool' Climate-Resilient, Energy-Efficient Home

Miriam couldn’t believe that it had happened again. The house she was renting was sold by the landlord without her knowledge. This was the second time a landlord had sold a house out from under her, uprooting Miriam and her three children: 11-year-old Reina and 9-year-old twins Romeo and Raelyn. “It seemed like I was never able to establish myself,” Miriam says. “But after the last house was sold, that’s when I said, ‘I need to buy a house.’”
FINDLAY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Countryfest offers new, traditional fun

MARIA STEIN – New activities ranging from an acrobatic circus, a comedic magic show and a revival of a sing-a-long tradition join old favorites like tractor square dancing and big machine pulling contests at the 2022 Maria Stein Countryfest set for June 24, 25 and 26. Don Huelskamp, Countryfest...
MARIA STEIN, OH
Lima News

Lima Half-Mile races back to fairgrounds

LIMA — Roughly 6,500 people from a 250-mile radius are expected to converge upon the Allen County Fairgrounds on the last Saturday in June for the Lima Half-Mile flat track motorcycle races. “The Lima Half-Mile race has been going on for about 35 years,” said Jared Mees, who goes...
LIMA, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Dover Glen Community Near Wauseon Announces Grand Opening & Home Tours

(PRESS RELEASE) Dover Glen Community, owned by Four Leaf Properties, has announced a Grand Opening Event at their community in Wauseon, Ohio. The community will host a Grand Opening Event on June 23rd, 2022 showcasing the new homes, new home sites and new community lifestyle events and programs. “We have...
WAUSEON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Bistro#Clothing#Charity#Haven Of Hope#Times Bulletin Staff
WANE-TV

Environmentalists concerned about proposed salmon farm

PIONEER, Ohio (WANE) — Protestors showed up to attend a town hall meeting Wednesday night in Pioneer, Ohio, over concerns about a salmon farm under construction there. About a dozen protestors were talking amongst themselves about Pioneer Ohio’s water system, and beyond. “Well, it’s your drinking water and...
PIONEER, OH
Centre Daily

‘Confused’ house in Ohio has a bonus room the listing fails to mention — a jail cell

A house with an interesting “bonus” area has landed on the real estate market in Celina, Ohio, for $275,000. The four-bedroom, five-bedroom home has a great deal of space with 6,467 square feet and a gaggle of amenities suitable for an entertainer’s lifestyle including a full bar and an indoor pool. The only thing is, there’s one part of the house the listing on Zillow.com fails to mention....
CELINA, OH
westbendnews.net

MEET THE NEW PRINCIPAL OF NEW HAVEN HIGH SCHOOL

Meet Ms. Patty Meadows the new principal of New Haven High School! Ms. Meadows began her teaching career in Parke County, Indiana and then taught in South Carolina for a total of seven years prior to joining the East Allen County Schools team as the Paul Harding High School Athletic Director in 2002. Over the past 20 years with EACS she has served as an administrator at Prince Chapman Academy, New Haven High School, New Haven Middle as well as Leo Jr/Sr High School.
NEW HAVEN, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
WANE 15

WANE15 ‘Day of Caring’ food drive shatters goal

WANE15 employees and viewers pulled together to make Friday’s food drive to benefit the Community Harvest Food Bank a resounding success. 13,488 pounds of food was donated to the cause, shattering the goal of 12,000 pounds. Because of the effort, over 10,000 meals will be served to people in need. A year ago, WANE15 collected […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WDTN

More than 2,000 without power in Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Thousands of people are without power as storms roll through the Miami Valley. According to the AES Ohio outage map, 2,103 customers are without power as of 4:35 p.m. on Wednesday. The majority of outages are in Greene County. People are without power in several counties including Montgomery, Clinton, Warren, Miami […]
GREENE COUNTY, OH
WOWO News

Fort Wayne ranks as third “best-run” city in recent survey

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) A recent survey by WalletHub ranks the best and worst-run cities across the United States. Fort Wayne came in at number three in the best-run category. WalletHub compared the operating efficiency of 150 of the largest cities in the U.S. A quality of services score was made up from 38 metrics, grouped into six service categories. Those numbers were measured up against each city’s per-capita budget.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

CEO says Electric Works ‘will change the face of Fort Wayne’

Do it Best Corp. has sat atop IBJ’s list of the 50 biggest private companies in Indiana for years. But the member-owned hardware, lumber and building materials cooperative has remained under the radar—even to some degree in its hometown of Fort Wayne. Located in an industrial area best...
FORT WAYNE, IN
hometownstations.com

Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure Arrives to Wapakoneta

The Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure, also known as GOBA, rolled into the Auglaize County Fairgrounds in Wapakoneta on Monday. GOBA is an annual eight-day bicycle tour. On average, bicyclists ride 50 miles per day exploring the different attractions and destinations that predetermined host cities have to offer. Host cities also provide a large camping site for riders known as a Gobaville. This year, the tour takes place in western Ohio with riders arriving in Sidney on Saturday. On Sunday, some participated in an optional loop from Sidney to Versailles and back while others explored the City of Sidney before arriving in Wapakoneta today. While GOBA provides an opportunity for bicyclists to ride, the impact on nearby communities goes far beyond the trail.
WAPAKONETA, OH
Lima News

Featured events coming up in the Lima region

Downtown Spencerville will hold its 2022 Spencerville Summerfest at S. Broadway St. This year’s events will feature fireworks and a parade, a car show, craft and vendor show, rides, games, food, and an entertainment tent. Final ‘Party in the Park’. 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday. This is...
LIMA, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Prayers lifted for the community

St. Patrick Catholic Church conducted their annual Eucharistic Procession Sunday for the Feast of Corpus Christi, which celebrates the real presence of Jesus Christ in the Eucharist. The procession traveled through the neighborhood around St. Patrick, beginning and ending at the church, 316 E. Patterson Ave. Its purpose was “to publicly profess the Catholic faith, and to pray for graces for our community,” church representatives said. (REAGAN KENNEDY PHOTOS)
BELLEFONTAINE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy