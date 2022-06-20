ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Boggle BrainBusters: Find the Countries

By David L. Hoyt, Jeff Knurek
Boomer Magazine
Boomer Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pmtRQ_0gGEHwLQ00

Exercise your mind by searching for words hidden in the Boggle cube. The more letters the better – plus bonus words to up the ante. Find as many words as you can by linking letters up, down, side-to-side, and diagonally, writing words on a blank sheet of paper. You may only use each letter box once within a single word. Play with a friend and compare word finds, crossing out common words. Up this week, Boggle for hidden countries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F7C6n_0gGEHwLQ00

Bonus answers to this Boggle for hidden countries below

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04608S_0gGEHwLQ00

Did you find these Boggle for hidden countries answers?

LAOS

MALI

IRAN

PERU

CHAD

ITALY

CHINA

CHILE

CROATIA

SOMALIA

© 2022 TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC.

Looking for more free online games for seniors?

Our own Boomer cartoon caption contest, regularly updated

Every month, the Boomer caption contest provides a new cartoon for readers to write their own clever caption. We also capture the top 10 caption submissions so readers can vote for their favorite. And we announce the winner from the cartoon before that!

The Boomer cartoon caption contest page is updated monthly with new cartoons, so bookmark it for your change to create, vote, or just laugh!

The Benefits for Seniors of Playing Games

We usually think of playtime as being for young children and fondly recall games of our youth: hide and seek, ghost in the graveyard, marbles, jacks, hopscotch, Candyland, Trouble. At some point, kids outgrow these non-productive activities and move on to the more serious aspects of life. Right? Not so fast! It turns out that play is beneficial for people of all ages: from games of tag on the playground to bingo in a nursing home, games offer mental stimulation, social engagement, stress relief, and fun.

Science behind the benefits

A recent French study found that “stimulating leisure activities (board games) are considered as possible protective factors against dementia and cognitive decline in elderly people, particularly due to enhancement of cognitive reserve.”

Many seniors enjoy board games such as chess, backgammon, and Trivial Pursuit. Card games like rummy, pinochle, cribbage, bridge, and canasta can help improve memory and enhance brain function with a stimulating mix of numbers, letters, and colors.

Playing games with others provides social benefits, whether for cards, board games, or word games like Scrabble and Scattergories. Those who meet regularly experience fewer feelings of loneliness and isolation, not to mention the boost in brain power and confidence they get.

For those who have maintained their health and mobility, physical games and sports provide other benefits of play for seniors: can improve motor and visual skills and provide cardiovascular benefits. Shuffleboard, darts, miniature golf, corn hole, pickle ball, croquet, and bocce fall into this category.

Comments / 0

Related
Boomer Magazine

The Boggle Game Search for Game

Exercise your mind by searching for words hidden in the Boggle cube. The more letters the better – plus bonus words to up the ante. Find as many words as you can by linking letters up, down, side-to-side, and diagonally, writing words on a blank sheet of paper. You may only use each letter box once within a single word. Play with a friend and compare word finds, crossing out common words. Up this week, the Boggle game search for game – mammals, that is.
VIDEO GAMES
Boomer Magazine

Should I Intervene in My Adult Daughter’s Problem?

When she suspects that her adult daughter may once again be experiencing an eating disorder, this mom wonders if she should intervene in her adult daughter’s problem. See what advice columnist Amy Dickinson has to say in this edition of “Ask Amy.”. Dear Amy:. My daughter is 33,...
KIDS
Boomer Magazine

Singing Legend Johnny Mathis Still Touring at 86

Chances are, every time velvet-voiced Johnny Mathis takes center stage during his current US tour, the atmosphere could turn Misty. Some devoted Mathis fans might swoon teary-eyed with waves of emotional nostalgia witnessing the 86-year-old singing icon in person, but many will just dutifully sway to the familiar soothing melodies as the veteran performer delivers his signature ballads such as “Wonderful! Wonderful!,” “Chances Are,” and, of course, his 1959 hit – “Misty.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Games#Elderly People#Scrabble#Tribune Content Agency#Candyland
Boomer Magazine

Romantic Italy: Amalfi Coast and the Island of Capri

Rick Steves’ Europe takes us to two picturesque, classic slices of romantic Italy: Amalfi Coast and the island of Capri, with a picture-perfect squeeze into the Blue Grotto. Along the heights of the Amalfi Coast in Italy, every inch is terraced, connected by steep stony staircases that tempt visitors with twinkling – but treacherous – Mediterranean views. Climbing through terraced orchards of lemon trees, I’m hot and thirsty, fantasizing about fresh-squeezed lemonade.
LIFESTYLE
Boomer Magazine

Jumble for Kids and Adults: Watches and Scotland

Play the Jumble mental games and giggles. Unscramble the words and the humorous bonus answer. Start with the Jumble for Kids as a warm-up – or share the challenge with a favorite youngster’. Build your brain. Mental exercises and games, like the Jumble puzzles, can expand vocabulary, strengthen...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Chess
NewsBreak
Science
pawmypets.com

Flying Dragons Exist And They Are A Wonder Of Nature.

These animals seem to have actually come out of a wonderful world. For hundreds of years, humans have been in awe of incredible mythological beings like dragons. There are legends of these great creatures that have captivated millions of people throughout background. Sadly, dragons as we imagine them do not exist, but nature surprises us with a genus of animals that are closest to dragons. The Draco category, likewise called “flying dragons”, belongs to the Agamidae family of lizards. These lizards stay in the trees of the tropical woodlands of Southeast Asia.
ANIMALS
Upworthy

25 people old enough to remember life before the internet share what they miss the most

While the internet has made life incredibly easy for us in many respects, it's hard not to feel nostalgic about the simpler times when we weren't constantly connected to everything, everywhere. Members of the r/AskReddit community took a trip down memory lane, about a year ago, when Reddit user u/IRunFast24 posed this question to the forum: "People old enough to remember life pre-Internet, what are some less obvious things you miss about that time?" Thousands of responses came in, with most expressing a wistful yearning for the good old days of longer attention spans and enjoying the simpler joys of life.
INTERNET
Parade

Got a Clubbed Thumb? Here are 10 Things You Live With All The Time

Parade.com has an extensive editorial partnership with Cleveland Clinic, consistently named as one of the nation’s best hospitals in U.S. News & World Report’s annual “America’s Best Hospitals” survey. Click here to learn more about our health reporting policies. Nail clubbing may sound intriguing, sort...
HEALTH
Boomer Magazine

Wearing a Brace: Advice from Mayo Clinic

Joel Luedke, of the Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research at Mayo Clinic, answers a reader question on wearing a brace: will it help prevent injury and relieve aches and pains – even after active play with the grandkids? Luedke examines a variety of supportive braces, including ankle, knee, wrist, neoprene, and more.
HEALTH
Boomer Magazine

Food forms impact nutrition

What forms of healthy foods make for the best nutrition?. Perhaps you don’t give much thought to your morning bowl of oatmeal, lunch turkey and cheese sandwich, and dinner pasta. It all seems healthy, right? Well, research is making it clear that when it comes to the calories we consume every day, form matters. Not all fruits, breads, oats, potatoes, and nuts are created equal concerning their impacts on your body. Here are the best ways to eat some of your favorite foods.
NUTRITION
Boomer Magazine

Jumble Puzzles with Happy Cows and Kids

Play this week’s Jumble puzzles with happy cows and kids. Unscramble the words and the humorous bonus answer. Start with the Jumble for Kids as a warm-up – or share the challenge with a favorite youngster. Build your brain. Mental exercises and games, like the Jumble puzzles, can...
ANIMALS
Boomer Magazine

German Castles and Boyhood Dreams

In this edition of Rick Steves’ Europe, the travel writer weaves together three German castles – Hohenschwangau, Neuschwanstein, and Ehrenberg – with childhood fantasies and adult dreams come true. South of Munich in the foothills of the Alps, I toured Hohenschwangau Castle. It was “Mad” King Ludwig’s...
LIFESTYLE
Boomer Magazine

Boomer Magazine

Richmond, VA
2K+
Followers
708
Post
267K+
Views
ABOUT

Boomer Magazine celebrates baby boomers with tailored content for the 50+ crowd and other active adults. Our website, digital magazines, and e-newsletters serve up reader essays, nostalgia, travel, advice, book reviews, puzzles, cartoons, food and beverage news, health, profiles, and more. Headquartered in Virginia, our content speaks to readers everywhere. Live your best life!

 http://www.BoomerMagazine.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy