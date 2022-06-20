Popup driver licensing events coming to Crittenden, Lyon counties

The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels awarded a $15,000 grant to the Lotus Children's Advocacy and Sexual Violence Resource Center. In a statement, LOTUS said the funds would be used to build a musical playground on the Paducah campus. The playground will be an expansion of Lotus's Expressive Arts, Therapies Center and Sanctuary Project. Lotus provides no-cost legal, forensic, advocacy and mental health services to abused children and their families in the Purchase Area to help facilitate long-term healing.

PADUCAH, KY ・ 12 HOURS AGO