Lyon County, KY

Popup driver licensing events coming to Crittenden, Lyon counties

westkentuckystar.com
 3 days ago

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will host popup driver licensing events in Crittenden and Lyon County in July. The event for Crittenden County residents will be on Wednesday, July 6 from 9:30 am to noon and 1 to 3...

westkentuckystar.com

westkentuckystar.com

Beshear tours Marion; water distributions begin Thursday

Marion city officials welcomed Governor Andy Beshear to town on Wednesday, along with Transportation Secretary Jim Gray, and Kentucky Emergency Management Director Jeremy Slinker. According to The Crittenden Press, Governor Beshear wanted to assure local leaders that the state was behind them in the effort to get through the water...
MARION, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

National Guard to begin water distribution in Marion, Kentucky, city considering Sturgis as another water source

MARION, KY — As the city of Marion, Kentucky, continues to face a water crisis, the National Guard and local partners will begin distributing water to residents on Thursday. The distribution will take place at the Old National Guard Armory, which is at 131 Rochester Avenue. The city asks residents to use the water specifically for drinking and cooking purposes.
MARION, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Kentucky Colonels award $15,000 grant to Paducah's LOTUS

The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels awarded a $15,000 grant to the Lotus Children's Advocacy and Sexual Violence Resource Center. In a statement, LOTUS said the funds would be used to build a musical playground on the Paducah campus. The playground will be an expansion of Lotus's Expressive Arts, Therapies Center and Sanctuary Project. Lotus provides no-cost legal, forensic, advocacy and mental health services to abused children and their families in the Purchase Area to help facilitate long-term healing.
PADUCAH, KY
kentuckytoday.com

First phase of I-69 has groundbreaking on ‘monumental day’

HENDERSON, Ky. (KT) – A groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday marked the start of the first phase of the Interstate 69 Ohio River crossing, which will eventually connect Henderson and Evansville, Indiana. “Today is truly a monumental day,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Not just for the people of Henderson, but for...
HENDERSON, KY
lanereport.com

Kentucky officials break ground on I-69 ORX

— The first shovels of dirt have been turned for the Interstate 69 Ohio River Crossing (I-69 ORX). Gov. Andy Beshear, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray, Henderson Mayor Steve Austin, Henderson County Judge/Executive Brad Schneider, and Evansville, Indiana, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke joined forces today to break ground on I-69 ORX in Henderson. They gathered at the site of the future US 41 and I-69 interchange in Henderson.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

United Way awards $250,000 in tornado recovery funds

The United Way of Paducah-McCracken County and Kentucky has awarded $250,000 to Graves County for new houses, home repairs, and counseling support. United Way of Paducah-McCracken County Chief Executive Officer Betsy Burkeen presented the funds to the Mayfield Rotary Foundation at Monday's Rotary Club annual officer installation dinner. The Foundation will use the grant award to benefit families affected by the December 10 tornadoes through Homes and Hope for Kentucky and Recover Mayfield-Graves.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Schrock new supervisor of instruction at Crittenden County Schools

Crittenden County Public Schools announced that Lacey Schrock will assume the role of supervisor of instruction when Tonya Driver takes over as the next superintendent of the district on July 1. Schrock most recently taught high school science and dual credit courses for the Trigg County School District. She also...
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Northbound ramp closure planned for US 41

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation will be closing the northbound ramp of US 41 over Eagle Creek. They say beginning on or around July 11, the northbound ramp from US 41 to Veterans Memorial Parkway and Kentucky Avenue will be closed for bridge repairs. The official...
EVANSVILLE, IN
westkentuckystar.com

Barkley Airport board votes to hire Contour Aviation as next air carrier

The Barkley Regional Airport Advisory Board voted Tuesday for Contour Aviation to become Paducah's next air service provider. Their decision comes after SkyWest Airlines announced in March that it would stop providing flights to and from Chicago out of Paducah. Contour will offer 30-passenger roundtrip flights to Charlotte from Barkley...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Kentucky Colonels award a $27 thousand grant to the Market House Theatre

The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels awarded a $27,099 grant to Paducah's Market House Theatre. The Market House Theatre, which serves children and adults by providing opportunities to develop creative abilities through the performing arts, said they would use the grant to purchase a new high-resolution projector for the main theatre space.
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Kentucky State Police to honor Chrisman

Kentucky State Police will honor the memory and sacrifice of Trooper Eric Chrisman, Thursday, on the anniversary of his death. Troopers from Post 1, along with Chrisman's family, will lay a wreath at the flagpole that marks Chrisman's memorial. The wreath laying will take place Thursday at 11 a.m. on...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Mayfield veteran honored for service following tornado

A western Kentucky veteran credited with helping his community following the December tornadoes has been honored. American Legion Post 26 Commander Wendell Guge checked on neighbors, oversaw the delivery of food, water and aid and more after tornadoes tore through western Kentucky. Commander Guge was presented the American Legion Dept....
MAYFIELD, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Merryman House names summer interns; fall internships available

The Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center has welcomed three new interns to the organization for the summer. Hannah Hays, Rachel Hwang, and Hannah Eriksen will work directly with Merryman House staff and advocates throughout their internships. Both Hwang and Eriksen have joined as Advocacy and Empowerment interns, putting them in...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

National Guard hopes to haul water to Marion from rivers

City officials in Marion said on Monday they are working on a plan to utilize a National Guard convoy to haul truckloads of water from the Ohio and Cumberland Rivers to battle their ongoing water crisis. In a press release, the city revealed that the convoy plan is pending results...
MARION, KY
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Responding to need, parishes provide relief to Kentucky tornado devastation

It’s been six months since Lugene Merkel added the volunteer disaster relief coordinator title to her resume. Watching the evening news after a day of cleaning houses on Friday, December 10, 2021, Merkel found herself glued to her television as reports of the unfolding disaster poured in. A large storm front in northwestern Tennessee had spawned a 190-mph EF-4 tornado that stayed on the ground for a record 166 miles, carving a mile-wide swath of death and destruction from Obion County, Tennessee to Breckinridge County, Kentucky. Directly in its path was the small town of Bremen, Kentucky, located just 75 miles south of Huntingburg.

