Popup driver licensing events coming to Crittenden, Lyon counties
3 days ago
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will host popup driver licensing events in Crittenden and Lyon County in July. The event for Crittenden County residents will be on Wednesday, July 6 from 9:30 am to noon and 1 to 3...
Marion city officials welcomed Governor Andy Beshear to town on Wednesday, along with Transportation Secretary Jim Gray, and Kentucky Emergency Management Director Jeremy Slinker. According to The Crittenden Press, Governor Beshear wanted to assure local leaders that the state was behind them in the effort to get through the water...
MARION, KY — As the city of Marion, Kentucky, continues to face a water crisis, the National Guard and local partners will begin distributing water to residents on Thursday. The distribution will take place at the Old National Guard Armory, which is at 131 Rochester Avenue. The city asks residents to use the water specifically for drinking and cooking purposes.
The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels awarded a $15,000 grant to the Lotus Children's Advocacy and Sexual Violence Resource Center. In a statement, LOTUS said the funds would be used to build a musical playground on the Paducah campus. The playground will be an expansion of Lotus's Expressive Arts, Therapies Center and Sanctuary Project. Lotus provides no-cost legal, forensic, advocacy and mental health services to abused children and their families in the Purchase Area to help facilitate long-term healing.
HENDERSON, Ky. (KT) – A groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday marked the start of the first phase of the Interstate 69 Ohio River crossing, which will eventually connect Henderson and Evansville, Indiana. “Today is truly a monumental day,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Not just for the people of Henderson, but for...
— The first shovels of dirt have been turned for the Interstate 69 Ohio River Crossing (I-69 ORX). Gov. Andy Beshear, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray, Henderson Mayor Steve Austin, Henderson County Judge/Executive Brad Schneider, and Evansville, Indiana, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke joined forces today to break ground on I-69 ORX in Henderson. They gathered at the site of the future US 41 and I-69 interchange in Henderson.
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) -Another major corporation is getting set to open up a new 200,000 plus square foot warehouse in southern Illinois. FedEx is set to open a distribution center in Marion later this year. “I knew it was a prime spot, just didn’t know exactly what for,” said Marion...
The United Way of Paducah-McCracken County and Kentucky has awarded $250,000 to Graves County for new houses, home repairs, and counseling support. United Way of Paducah-McCracken County Chief Executive Officer Betsy Burkeen presented the funds to the Mayfield Rotary Foundation at Monday's Rotary Club annual officer installation dinner. The Foundation will use the grant award to benefit families affected by the December 10 tornadoes through Homes and Hope for Kentucky and Recover Mayfield-Graves.
Crittenden County Public Schools announced that Lacey Schrock will assume the role of supervisor of instruction when Tonya Driver takes over as the next superintendent of the district on July 1. Schrock most recently taught high school science and dual credit courses for the Trigg County School District. She also...
Several hundred new positive cases of COVID-19 were identified in western Kentucky over the past week, according to the Green River District Health Department. A report released Tuesday by GRDHD says that 352 new positive cases of the virus were identified within the past week. Here are the GRDHD counties...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation will be closing the northbound ramp of US 41 over Eagle Creek. They say beginning on or around July 11, the northbound ramp from US 41 to Veterans Memorial Parkway and Kentucky Avenue will be closed for bridge repairs. The official...
The Barkley Regional Airport Advisory Board voted Tuesday for Contour Aviation to become Paducah's next air service provider. Their decision comes after SkyWest Airlines announced in March that it would stop providing flights to and from Chicago out of Paducah. Contour will offer 30-passenger roundtrip flights to Charlotte from Barkley...
The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels awarded a $27,099 grant to Paducah's Market House Theatre. The Market House Theatre, which serves children and adults by providing opportunities to develop creative abilities through the performing arts, said they would use the grant to purchase a new high-resolution projector for the main theatre space.
Kentucky State Police at Post 1 will honor one of their fallen Troopers on Thursday. On June 23rd of 2015, Trooper Eric Chrisman was killed in a vehicle crash on U.S. Route 62, near the Tennessee River Bridge in Livingston County. He was responding to a reckless driver complaint, when...
Kentucky State Police will honor the memory and sacrifice of Trooper Eric Chrisman, Thursday, on the anniversary of his death. Troopers from Post 1, along with Chrisman's family, will lay a wreath at the flagpole that marks Chrisman's memorial. The wreath laying will take place Thursday at 11 a.m. on...
Approximately 442 Pennyrile Electric members in the North Greenville Road-Apex area will be without power due to a planned four-hour outage beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Pennyrile says the outage is to change out a pole that was damaged in Friday’s severe weather. Calls and texts are going out to the affected members.
A western Kentucky veteran credited with helping his community following the December tornadoes has been honored. American Legion Post 26 Commander Wendell Guge checked on neighbors, oversaw the delivery of food, water and aid and more after tornadoes tore through western Kentucky. Commander Guge was presented the American Legion Dept....
The Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center has welcomed three new interns to the organization for the summer. Hannah Hays, Rachel Hwang, and Hannah Eriksen will work directly with Merryman House staff and advocates throughout their internships. Both Hwang and Eriksen have joined as Advocacy and Empowerment interns, putting them in...
City officials in Marion said on Monday they are working on a plan to utilize a National Guard convoy to haul truckloads of water from the Ohio and Cumberland Rivers to battle their ongoing water crisis. In a press release, the city revealed that the convoy plan is pending results...
Low-income seniors who are at risk of poor nutrition have been unable to get free fruits and vegetables from Kentucky farmers’ markets this month, but the state Department of Agriculture says it will get the program going again July 1, Jack Brammer reports for the Northern Kentucky Tribune. The...
It’s been six months since Lugene Merkel added the volunteer disaster relief coordinator title to her resume. Watching the evening news after a day of cleaning houses on Friday, December 10, 2021, Merkel found herself glued to her television as reports of the unfolding disaster poured in. A large storm front in northwestern Tennessee had spawned a 190-mph EF-4 tornado that stayed on the ground for a record 166 miles, carving a mile-wide swath of death and destruction from Obion County, Tennessee to Breckinridge County, Kentucky. Directly in its path was the small town of Bremen, Kentucky, located just 75 miles south of Huntingburg.
