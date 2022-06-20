Not heaven: River Dragons fall in Iowa

GLEN CARBON - It was just what the doctor ordered for Alton Post 126 Senior Legion baseball, a District 22 game to get the squad focused again. And Alton came through with flying colors both at the plate and on the mound in their district opener against Troy Post 708.
ALTON – Whitney Sykes-Rogers was an easy in-house choice as the next girls basketball coach for the Marquette Catholic Explorers. Cody Best was not so prominent on the radar seeking an Explorers boys basketball coach.
EAST ALTON — Researchers at the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center are working to prevent the extinction of bird-voiced treefrogs. The center is in the second year of a research project studying the treefrogs found in southern Illinois’ bald cypress swamps. The bird-voiced treefrogs are currently listed as threatened in Illinois; the habitat they rely on — bottomland forest swamps — are rapidly declining.
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-states. In this edition, we highlight developments in Dubuque, Peosta and Bellevue, Iowa. A...
In a nearly three-hour drive from Davenport, you'll find the great state of Iowa's only floating bar. It's called Fleetwood at Saylorville and is located in Polk City, which is about 3 hours away from Davenport. It's located next to the Polk City marina and the thing that makes it...
BETHALTO — A mother duck and her six children could be seen on the lake at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto Tuesday on the first day of summer. Summer weather was was exactly what they got, with a high of 100 degrees and a return to higher humidity.
STAUNTON - Staunton will be celebrating their 81st Homecoming starting Friday, June 24 at Fireman's Park, 900-998 Montgomery St., from 6-10:30 p.m. The event is complete with beer, bingo, concessions, rides, music and a variety of food every night.
The Staunton volunteer firemen are working hard to make this 81st celebration fun for all ages and everyone is looking forward to Sunday's 4 p.m. parade of decorated floats and bands. Then, weather permitting, they will cap the whole weekend off with a fireworks display by the City of Staunton at dusk Sunday, June 26.
The celebration at Staunton Recreation Park opens Friday night, June 24, with rides by Egyptian Exposition in operation from 6-10:30 p.m. Rides will also be operating from 6-10:30 p.m. Saturday and 5-9 on Sunday. Armbands, costing $25 will allow you one night of unlimited rides. The armbands will be available for purchase all three nights.
Live music will be provided Friday by Captain Geech and The Shrimp Shack Shooters. Saturday by BoomSlang and DJ- Buffy's Beats on Sunday.
JEFFERSON CITY, Missouri — Four area students are among the recent graduates aat Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Missouri. The graduates include Jaylen Fields of Maryville and Mya Bursey, Michael Parks and Michael Parks, all of Madison.
On Thursday, the Addiction Dance Nationals kicks off its four-day run at Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville. Super Mini and Mini competitons are on Thursday, with an opening number before the competition begins. (Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau)
ELSAH — The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced a lane closure on Illinois 100, the Great River Road, at Elsah Creek beginning Monday, June 27. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the eastbound direction to perform bridge painting. The work is expected to be completed by mid-July.
EDWARDSVILLE — The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High School for the second semester of the 2021-2022 school year:. Freshmen Honor Roll with High Distinction (4.0 GPA)
GODFREY – Jacob and Rebecca (Roettgers) Edwards of Godfrey celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, June 9 at home. They met in 1960 in Mr. Livinggood’s Commercial Art Class at Alton Senior High School. They were married at Alton First Christian Church on June 9, 1962 by J.W. Jordan. They are active members at Alton First Christian Church today.
DeKALB — Riverbend students are among those listed on Northern Illinois University's 2022 Dean's List. Area students include Calvin Soldan of Edwardsville, Joseph Sommer of Glen Carbon, Nicholas Haddock of Granite City and Grant Goodson of Maryville.
EDWARDSVILLE — U.S. Senatorial candidate Kathy Salvi is planning a meet-and-greet at 8 a.m. Friday, June 24, at the Golden Oak Pancake House, 6663 Edwardsville Crossing Drive, in Edwardsville as part of a cross-state campaign effort.
The Mercado on Fifth in downtown Moline is hot, not just because of the blistering heat this month. The six-year-old nonprofit — which hosts a popular Friday market (with food, vendors and live music) from 5 to 10 p.m. at 12th Street and 5th Avenue — has seen its attendance explode in the past couple years. It’s also focused on growing its outreach to help support local small businesses.
CLINTON – Warning signs have been installed along a stretch of the Wapsipinicon River. following several occasions during the last year when first responders were called out for search. and rescue events due to kayaking incidents involving downed trees in the river. Due to the number of emergency calls...
(Des Moines, Iowa) -- One possible G.O.P. presidential candidate will criss-cross Iowa at the end of the month. Former United Nations Ambassador and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley plans to campaign in eastern Iowa on June 29th with first-term Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks and she’ll headline a state GOP fundraiser in Dubuque that evening.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, and the Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) plan to test invasive carp deterrence technology at the Peoria Lock and Dam on the Illinois River, River Mile 157.7. Work is planned for August 16 through August 18 from 6 a.m.- 6 p.m. for installation, and from […]
The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.
Comments / 0