ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Bean counters: Shoppers feeling the pinch should avoid drinking COFFEE before buying groceries as caffeine increases the chance of making impulse purchases, study warns

By Sam Tonkin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Shoppers feeling the pinch should avoid drinking coffee before buying groceries because caffeine increases the chance of making impulse purchases, a new study suggests.

Researchers found that people who drank a cup of caffeinated coffee before hitting the shops spent about 50 per cent more money and bought nearly 30 per cent more items than those who drank decaf or water.

The international study saw experts carry out three experiments in large retail stores that are increasingly adding coffee bars near their entrances.

Lead author Professor Dipayan Biswas, of the University of South Florida, said: 'Caffeine, as a powerful stimulant, releases dopamine in the brain, which excites the mind and the body.

'This leads to a higher energetic state, which in turn enhances impulsivity and decreases self-control.

'As a result, caffeine intake leads to shopping impulsivity in terms of higher number of items purchased and greater spending.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SZMLU_0gGEGEPf00
Shoppers feeling the pinch should avoid drinking coffee before doing the groceries because it increases the chance of making impulse purchases, a new study suggests (stock image)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HY1qC_0gGEGEPf00
Researchers found that people who drank a cup of caffeinated coffee before hitting the shops spent about 50 per cent more money and bought nearly 30 per cent more items than those who drank decaf or water

The experiments involved setting up an espresso machine at the entrances of a retail chain and home goods store in France and a department store in Spain.

On entry, more than 300 shoppers were provided a complimentary cup — with about half offered coffee that contained around 100 mg of caffeine and the others decaf or water. They then shared their receipts with the researchers as they exited the stores.

The study showed that those who had caffeine purchased a 'significantly higher' number of items and spent more money compared to those who had decaf or water.

Researchers found that caffeine also impacted what types of items people bought.

Those who had it bought more non-essential items, such as scented candles and fragrances, than the other shoppers.

However, there was a minimal difference between the two groups when it came to 'utilitarian' buys, such as kitchen utensils and storage baskets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yatxM_0gGEGEPf00
The international study saw experts carry out three experiments in large retail stores that are increasingly adding coffee bars near their entrances, including this one in France (pictured)

The researchers then set up a fourth experiment in a lab and received similar results, this time regarding online shopping.

They split the study pool of 200 business school students between those who drank caffeinated and decaffeinated coffee and asked them to pick which items they'd buy from a pre-selected list of 66 options.

Those who drank caffeine picked more items considered to be impulsive buys — such as a massager — while others selected more practical items like a notebook.

Prof Biswas added: 'While moderate amounts of caffeine intake can have positive health benefits, there can be unintended consequences of being caffeinated while shopping.

'That is, consumers trying to control impulsive spending should avoid consuming caffeinated beverages before shopping.'

The study has been published in the Journal of Marketing.

BENEFITS OF DRINKING COFFEE

Caffeine has been deemed safe for consumption in doses of up to 400 mg per day for the general population.

Studies suggest it can have a variety of health benefits, including combating liver disease and type two diabetes.

Research has even suggested it could even help people live longer.

It is the world's most widely consumed stimulant and reports show it can boost daily energy expenditure by around five per cent.

Researchers have said combining two to four daily coffees with regular exercise would be even more effective at keeping the weight off.

A 2015 study showed just a couple of cups a day could help millions of dieters stay trim once they have achieved their desired weight.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caffeine#Coffee Shops#Coffee Machine#Impulse#Food Drink
BGR.com

Huge chocolate recall: If you have any of these 18 chocolates, throw them out now

J. M. Smucker Co. announced a massive JIF peanut butter recall a few days ago. The action covers 49 JIF varieties due to the detection of Salmonella, a dangerous bacteria. It turns out the JIF recall has another side effect. The Coblentz Chocolate Company just announced a massive recall of peanut butter chocolates that are tied directly to the JIF products.
ECONOMY
Mashed

Aldi Vs Walmart: Which Grocery Store Is More Affordable?

For many, Walmart is synonymous with low-cost living. The Arkansas-based retailer, founded in 1962, rose to fame in the '90s by offering the lowest prices around on everything from baking soda to bicycles (per Britannica). But as the first Walmart Supercenter approaches middle age, is the discount retailer still the low-cost wunderkind it was decades ago?
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
rolling out

If you recently bought strawberries, throw them out; here’s why

If you recently bought strawberries, you need to think twice about eating them. Health officials are investigating an outbreak of hepatitis A in the United States and Canada that could possibly be linked to organic strawberries. Hepatitis A is a contagious virus that could cause liver disease and is caused by contaminated food or water.
FOOD SAFETY
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

One Drink Cuts The Risk Of Heart Disease, Diabetes And Keeps Your Gut Healthy – New Study

Like wine, drinking beer in moderation can be good for your health. Non-alcoholic beers have recently become very popular, but are they also healthy?. Researchers from the American Chemical Society’s Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry found that, compared to their pre-trial microbiome, males who drank one alcoholic or non-alcoholic lager daily had a more diversified group of gut microorganisms, which could lower the risk of certain diseases.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

428K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy