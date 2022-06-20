ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Lancaster Man Arrested in Dubuque

By Syndicated Content
 2 days ago

A man from Lancaster was arrested in Dubuque Saturday. 40 year old...

Dubuque Man Arrested For Swinging Hammer at Woman

A Dubuque man is accused of assaulting a woman with a hammer. 42 year old David Hastings was arrested Monday on a charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. A report says Hastings swung a hammer at 35 year old Sara Kamp hitting her in the hand, while Kamp was helping two friends move out of a Washington Street residence, where Kamp’s uncle, 63 year old Robert Johnson also resides. Kamp told authorities that Hastings was upset that she was in the residence.
DUBUQUE, IA
Dubuque Man Pleads Guilty To Unauthorized Use of Credit Cards

A Dubuque man has pleaded guilty to stealing from a Dubuque County business by making unauthorized purchases on company credit cards. 26 year old Seth Fuoco of Dubuque entered a plea of guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of first-degree theft and unauthorized use of a credit card over $1,500. Business owner Thomas Kane of Kane Rentals told authorities that Fuoco was an employee who used two company credit cards between December and February to make unauthorized purchases.
DUBUQUE, IA
Dubuque Teen To Be Tried As An Adult For Arson

A Dubuque teenager faces an adult charge in relation to an arson fire in May 2021 in Asbury. 17 year old Annalise Flogel of Dubuque was arrested Wednesday on a failure to appear warrant related to a charge of second-degree arson. Reports say Flogel was originally charged as a juvenile in relation to a fire deliberately set at an Asbury residence on May 26th. 28 year old Royal Broman of Asbury, and 22 year old Chandler Bourgeous of Apple River previously were sentenced to probation for their roles in the fire, as well as an unrelated flare-gun shooting spree in June 2021 in Dubuque. Flogel was charged as a juvenile in the flare-gun case.
DUBUQUE, IA
Woman Sentenced For Helping Man Avoid Arrest

A Dubuque woman has been sentenced to two years of probation for helping a man avoid arrest for years. 44 year old Gina Stowers of Dubuque was given the sentence in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of accessory after the fact. If she violates terms of her probation, Stowers faces a two-year prison sentence. According to a report, the charge is related to a 2018 incident. At that time, Dubuque police believed 51 year old Patrick Green of Dubuque was cooking crack cocaine and selling it from his residence. When police executed a search warrant on the residence on October 25, 2018, Green fled the area and was not immediately located. Police spoke to Stowers, Green’s live-in girlfriend at the time in October 2018. Stowers reported that Green asked her to pick him up, but Green was not at the location where he said he would be. U.S. Marshals eventually tracked Green to an apartment on Ventura Drive on July 26, 2019 and arrested him. Stowers was the current tenant of the residence and answered the door.
DUBUQUE, IA
Intoxicated Driver Hurt in Crash in Dubuque

Police say an intoxicated driver was injured Sunday when his vehicle rolled into the back of a vehicle parked in a Dubuque alley. 58 year old Rovertis Williams Jr. of Dubuque was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of his injuries. According to Dubuque police, Williams was unconscious Sunday night when his northbound vehicle rolled into a vehicle parked in the alley east of the 1800 block of Jackson Street. Williams was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated and cited with no proof of financial liability and failure to maintain control of his vehicle.
DUBUQUE, IA
Dubuque Man Arrested on Theft Charges

A Dubuque man is facing theft charges after his arrest over the weekend. 31 year old Thomas Ostrander was arrested Saturday on a warrant charging second-degree theft.
DUBUQUE, IA
Clinton Woman Arrested For Assaulting Dubuque Police Officer

Dubuque Police arrested a woman from Clinton Friday night for an assault at the Diamond Jo Casino. 38 year old Ashley Empen was arrested at on charges of assault on persons in certain occupations, public intoxication and interference with official acts. A report says that Empen assaulted Dubuque Police Officer Jake Hudson.
DUBUQUE, IA
Woman reportedly shot husband and then herself at Coon Valley home

A Vernon County woman apparently shot her husband several times before killing herself last weekend. The sheriff’s office says 47-year-old Tina Schermerhorn was found dead with a self-inflicted wound, when deputies were called to her Coon Valley area home on County Road P Sunday night. They later found the body of Tina’s husband, 48-year-old Rick Schermerhorn.
COON VALLEY, WI
Deaths Of 2 People In Vernon County Being Investigated

The deaths of two people are being investigated by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office. A news release from the office says a call was received Sunday at 8:47 p-m about a suspicious death. Emergency responders found the bodies of two adults in the home in a rural area near Coon Valley when they arrived. No names have been released and investigators haven’t said how the victims died. The Vernon County Coroner’s Office is assisting.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run on rural Sauk Co. road; search for suspect ongoing

TROY, Wis. — Sauk County authorities are searching for a driver who they say hit and killed a bicyclist on a rural county road Monday night. Officials said a caller contacted dispatchers around 10:30 p.m. Monday to report that a bicyclist who had left home around 7:30 p.m. still hadn’t returned home. A deputy with the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office...
SAUK COUNTY, WI
Public Safety
Law Enforcement
One person hospitalized in UTV crash involving 5 juveniles in Jo Daviess County

NORA, Ill. (KWQC) - One person had to be taken to a hospital after an UTV overturned on a road in rural Nora, Illinois. According to the Jo Daviess Sherriff’s Office, it happened at 11:49 Friday night on N. Williams Road. Deputies learned 43-year-old Jessica Lawson of Lena, Illinois was operating a 2016 Polaris Ranger with five juvenile passengers when she lost control on loose gravel and flipped the vehicle on the roadway.
NORA, IL
2 people found dead in Vernon County Sunday

TOWN OF COON (VERNON COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people in the Town of Coon. According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, two people were found dead in a home in rural Vernon County near Coon Valley.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
Two People Injured When Vehicles Collide On Bridge

Dubuque Police say two people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on the Dubuque-Wisconsin Bridge. 44 year old Sean McKenzie of Platteville was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, and 49 year old Brian Johnson of Dubuque was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of their injuries. According to Dubuque police, vehicles driven by McKenzie and Johnson were traveling north on the bridge at about 2:40pm Saturday when McKenzie’s vehicle changed lanes without checking to make sure the other lane was clear. McKenzie’s vehicle veered into Johnson’s vehicle, then flipped on its side and slid on the highway.
Injured Child Tested Positive For Exposure To Drugs

Authorities say the parents of a Dubuque toddler found unresponsive in her crib face charges after the seriously injured 2-year-old tested positive for exposure to drugs. 28 year old Antonio Kitch and 32 year old Amanda Draves, both of Dubuque were arrested Monday morning on charges of child endangerment. A report says Kitch and Draves took the 2-year-old girl to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center on May 20th. A search warrant application states that Draves told doctors that she laid the child down to sleep at 7:30 p.m. on May 20th. When she came back to check on the child approximately 10 to 15 minutes later, Draves found the child unresponsive and not breathing. Doctors at MercyOne noticed bruising around the child’s left eye, bleeding from the left ear and signs of malnourishment. A scan indicated bleeding in the brain, and the child was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Tests of the child’s hair in Iowa City indicated exposure to cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and alcohol.
DUBUQUE, IA
23-year-old Freeport man dead after alleged argument

FREEPORT , Ill. (WIFR) - A 23-year-old Freeport man died Sunday night at FHN after being shot, according to police. Freeport police were contacted around 10 p.m. Sunday by FHN personnel after the victim, Daquaveon Jackson, had been taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. Jackson later died at the hospital.
FREEPORT, IL
Dubuque Police seeking information on Diamond Jo parking ramp suspect

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a subject who allegedly damaged a vehicle in the Diamond Jo Parking ramp in Dubuque. Police say the incident in question occurred on May 22nd, 2022 at approximately 11:30 pm. Anyone with information is asked to...
DUBUQUE, IA

