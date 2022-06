Beer dates to the dawn of human history. Pizza came along later, and is usually credited to Naples in Italy. Beer and pizza work together in harmonious tandem, like Burns and Allen or peanut butter and jelly. I was in the business of beer and pizza for 25 years, and it’s a topic near and dear to my three-sizes-too-small heart. Beer and pizza made me famous, or more accurately, infamous.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO