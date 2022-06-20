ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Langlade County, WI

Langlade County deer farm depopulated due to CWD

tomahawkleader.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANGLADE COUNTY – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced on Friday, June 17 that a Langlade County deer farm that tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in 2021 has been depopulated. None of the 47...

tomahawkleader.com

Comments / 0

WausauPilot

Chronic wasting disease closes deer farm

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has announced that a Langlade County deer farm has been depopulated due to chronic wasting disease (CWD). All 47 of the deer at the farm have been depopulated since testing positive for the disease in 2021. The 6 acre farm...
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
wxpr.org

A Ron Johnson revelation, gas prices, and downtown revitalization

Evidence revealed at the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection shows that an aide for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson told former Vice President Mike Pence’s staff that the Republican from Wisconsin wanted to hand-deliver fake elector votes from Wisconsin and Michigan. Then, Gov. Tony Evers issued an executive order yesterday banning gasoline price gouging in Wisconsin. And Eagle River’s downtown is taking off. In the last two years it has seen 26 new businesses.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Popular Outagamie County bar and banquet hall closing for good

SHIOCTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A local bar and banquet hall in Outagamie County is officially closed for business as of Tuesday. River Rail Bar & Banquet Hall in Shiocton wrote on Facebook its plans to shut down permanently, citing the owner’s retirement. A staple in the Shiocton community,...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
wausautimes.com

Aspirus’ Fruit and Vegetable Prescription Program continues

WAUSAU, Wis. – The perfect place to find fresh food is at your local farmers market. From farm to table, the produce is one of the healthiest ways to get all your nutrients. “Summer is the perfect time to give canned and frozen produce a break – to give our bodies and minds a healthy boost with some fresh fruits and veggies,” says Diane Hinrichs Kelbel, RD, CD, registered dietician at Aspirus. “As a bonus, buying them at a farmers market is a fantastic opportunity to support our local farmers.”
WAUSAU, WI
tomahawkleader.com

Tomahawk, Merrill Community Bank rebrand as Crossbridge

LINCOLN COUNTY – Tomahawk Community Bank and Merrill Community Bank have rebranded as Crossbridge Community Bank. “We are the same bank with a new name and new look,” Crossbridge stated in a Monday, June 20 release. “We’ve updated our brand, but not the people.”. Crossbridge noted...
WJFW-TV

Northwoods confronts massive housing shortage

"There’s a tremendous amount of people looking to move to Rhinelander. Whether it’s job opportunities, potentially retirement situations, but really across the spectrum," said Zach Vruwink. The Northwoods is a beautiful place to call home and Rhinelander City administrator Zach Vruwink knows more and more people are starting...
RHINELANDER, WI
WJFW-TV

Marijuana possession laws updated in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT - Stevens Point's City Council voted to update its marijuana possession laws Monday. Citizens 18 and older who are found with up to 25 grams of marijuana will face a small $5 fine. The council voted in favor the change by an 8-3 margin. This new ordinance will...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WSAW

Crews investigate electrical fire in Village of Maine

VILLAGE OF MAINE, Wis. (WSAW) - Two sheds are a complete loss after an electrical fire in the Village of Maine. Crews in Marathon County responded to the fire Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of N. 28th Avenue and County Road U. The road was blocked off as crews worked...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Waupaca County man dies from Crawford County motorcycle crash

HANEY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man from Scandinavia in Waupaca County has died from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash in southwestern Wisconsin last week. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at the intersection of County Rd. S and Little Haney Rd. last Friday. The...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Wausau man identified as suspect in Clark, Chippewa County pursuit

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WSAW) - A 27-year-old Wausau man has been identified as the suspect in a chase that involved multiple modes of travel. Around noon on Monday, a Lake Hallie Police officer received a call about a white Chrysler 300 driving erratically on Hwy 29. The officer learned that the vehicle had been stolen from Clark County. The officer attempted to stop the car, but the vehicle failed to stop and increased its’ speed.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
whby.com

Bear sneaks into Crivitz house while family sleeps

CRIVITZ, Wis–A Crivitz family wakes up to a furry intruder. A young black bear made it inside home through an open kitchen window while the family was asleep Sunday night. They managed to trap the bear in the bathroom and call the D-N-R. Video shows a warden dragging the unhappy bear out of the house at the end of a catchloop. No one was hurt.
CRIVITZ, WI
tomahawkleader.com

STAR Foundation awards Beyond Crayons and Chromebooks grants to five Tomahawk educators

TOMAHAWK – The Tomahawk STAR Foundation earlier this year awarded $4,515.00 in Beyond Crayons and Chromebooks grants to five School District of Tomahawk educators to assist in completing several projects and teaching students a variety of skills. Acting as a community chest for businesses and individuals, the STAR (Support...
WBAY Green Bay

Bear climbed into Crivitz home as family slept

CRIVITZ, Wis. (WBAY) - The intruder snuck in while most of the family was asleep. People say a small bear climbed in through their kitchen window of their home Sunday night. One person in the home was able to lock the bear in a bathroom. Video from Shane Geyger shows the bear being unwillingly removed from the home with a catch pole.
CRIVITZ, WI
tomahawkleader.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report: June 20, 2022

As reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Monday, June 20:. On 06-13-2022 deputies were dispatched to an address on CTH P in the Town of Pine River for a domestic disturbance involving a gun. It was reported that two subjects, a Merrill woman, 59, and her husband, 56, were fighting over a gun after one threatened the other. The gun was removed from the situation prior to deputies arriving on scene. Upon investigating, the male was arrested for domestic disorderly conduct and endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon. It was alleged that the gun was never loaded. The male was transported to Aspirus Merrill Hospital for medical clearance due to a high level of intoxication, and when cleared he was brought to the Lincoln County Jail.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI

