Langlade County deer farm depopulated due to CWD

As reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Monday, June 20:. On 06-13-2022 deputies were dispatched to an address on CTH P in the Town of Pine River for a domestic disturbance involving a gun. It was reported that two subjects, a Merrill woman, 59, and her husband, 56, were fighting over a gun after one threatened the other. The gun was removed from the situation prior to deputies arriving on scene. Upon investigating, the male was arrested for domestic disorderly conduct and endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon. It was alleged that the gun was never loaded. The male was transported to Aspirus Merrill Hospital for medical clearance due to a high level of intoxication, and when cleared he was brought to the Lincoln County Jail.

LINCOLN COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO