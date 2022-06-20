ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

South Carolina primary results

The Post and Courier
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 14, voters in South Carolina’s primary casted their votes. Below are the results with 100 percent of South Carolina counties reporting, provided by the South Carolina Election Commission. Included are state-wide and local results. Governor. Republican. Henry McMaster – 83.3% (305,391) Harrison Musselwhite – 16.7%...

WIS-TV

South Carolina governor discusses $360M opioid settlement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Wednesday, June 22, Gov. McMaster discussed the opioid settlement that has more than $360M coming to South Carolina over the next 18 years. The money is apart of the overall $26B settlement states and local governments reached with drug distributors and manufacturers in a opioid related litigation.
The Post and Courier

Editorial: SC Supreme Court crackdown on problem judges should prompt Senate reforms

The S.C. Supreme Court is on a roll, and we hope people are paying attention. We’re not referring to the court’s decision to sidestep the normal, lengthy administrative process to disbar disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh, who by his own admission has violated numerous ethical requirements for lawyers. That’s hardly a difficult call at this point for a court that is appropriately interested in policing the practice of law in South Carolina.
News19 WLTX

South Carolina announces plans for opioid settlement funds

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina will receive settlement funds from its lawsuit against Johnson and Johnson and other pharmaceutical companies. The state will start collecting that money as soon as this year. These funds are a result of the South Carolina Attorney General's Office filing suit for the companies'...
Henry Mcmaster
Person
Lisa Ellis
Person
Nancy Mace
Person
Katie Arrington
WBTW News13

South Carolina runoff elections set for June 28

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — The results of the June 14 primaries were certified on Friday, and several runoff elections are now set for June 28. Following is a list of races across the state that are going to a runoff: STATEWIDE U.S. Senate – Democratic State Superintendent of Education – Republican COUNTY RACES Allendale Sheriff […]
The Post and Courier

Superintendent candidate Lisa Ellis takes leave of absence from teacher organization

With the Democratic nomination for South Carolina superintendent of education in hand, Lisa Ellis announced she’s taking a step back from her teacher advocacy organization. Ellis is taking a leave of absence from her role as executive director of the SC for Ed organization, which she founded in 2018, to focus on her campaign for the state’s top schools job.
live5news.com

South Carolina tax relief for remote workers to end

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A relief program aimed to help South Carolina residents during the COVID-19 pandemic is scheduled to end before July. The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) said relief offered to out-of-state employers on the state’s requirements for tax withholding will end on June 30, 2022.
swlexledger.com

New law restricts where you can wake surf in South Carolina

Lake Murray, SC 06/20/2022 - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) is working again to educate citizens and especially boaters who choose to enjoy South Carolina's many public bodies of water about new laws that govern that type of recreation. In this case, a new South Carolina boating law seeks to help protect people and structures from large wakes created by a popular water sport.
The Island Connection

South Carolina Shrimp Harvest Fully Opens

After a cool spring in South Carolina, the majority of white shrimp in coastal waters have reproduced – and officials at the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources have given the go ahead for shrimp season to open in full. Commercial shrimp trawling opened in all legal South Carolina waters at 8 a.m. on June 1. The trawling season in Georgia waters opened at the same time. Shrimping season in South Carolina typically starts in spring with the opening of a small subset of waters, called provisional areas, that allow shrimpers to take advantage of the harvest offshore while still protecting the majority of shrimp that have yet to spawn. South Carolina’s provisional areas opened on April 18 this year. The remainder of the harvest area is much larger and opened in full on June 1.
WCBD Count on 2

Most affordable neighborhoods for Charleston renters

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- As the nation grapples with record-high inflation, the cost of just about everything is going up, including rent. But, even with efforts to hamper inflation’s hold on consumer prices, nationwide rent prices have continued their steep increase since the pandemic began. According to a recent report by rent.com, 95 percent of units […]
myrtlebeachsc.com

New S.C. Law: $600 Fine For “Wake Surfing”

A new law in South Carolina now prohibits “wake surfing” on all South Carolina waters within 200 feet of a dock, a person in the water or an anchored watercraft. Officials define wake surfing as operating “a vessel that is ballasted in the stern so as to create a wake that is, or is intended to be, surfed by another person.” In other words, to drive boats that are designed or set up to create a significant wake.
carolinajournal.com

State Appeals Court tosses out lawsuit challenging N.C. certificate-of-need restrictions

The N.C. Court of Appeals has dismissed a lawsuit challenging North Carolina's certificate-of-need law. The unanimous opinion highlighted concerns about CON's "restrictive, anti-competitive," and "monopolistic" rules. A unanimous N.C. Court of Appeals panel has dismissed a New Bern eye surgeon’s challenge against the state’s certificate-of-need restrictions. The surgeon has announced...
