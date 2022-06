Hey, y’all! If you’re a BBQ fan, there’s no better place to visit than Western Kentucky’s Bluegrass, Blues, and BBQ Region. On your trip out west, do note that there’s big flavor lodged in rural Waverly, Kentucky — and it comes in the form of mutton, pulled pork, ham, and ribs. Peak Brothers BBQ is a Union County legacy and is not to be missed!

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO