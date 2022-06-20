Irons man injured in Mecosta Co. car crash

It only took a Lapeer County jury 2 hours to find Michael Burns of Davison, formerly of North Branch, guilty on four charges in connection to the car and motorcycle collision that killed a Marlette couple in August 2019. Burns, 45, is now convicted of two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death, two less counts of the offense than the previous charge in the case, and two counts of reckless driving causing death.

DAVISON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO