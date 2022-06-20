Irons man injured in Mecosta Co. car crash

Deputies at the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office responded to two separate crashes Tuesday morning. The first involved a motorcycle crash around 6:15am on 205 Avenue and 21 Mile Rd. Deputies say a 42-year old male lost control on his motorcycle having made contact with the road. He was treated at...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Shortly before 4 pm on Tuesday, June 21st, Deputies from the Jackson County Office of the Sheriff along with Jackson Community Ambulance and the Cambridge Fire and Rescue Service responded to a two-vehicle fatal traffic crash. The crash occurred on Wamplers Lake Road near Wellwood Road in Norvell Township.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A collision with a tree Sunday morning left one person dead and another person hospitalized. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Jackson Post responded to the single-vehicle crash on Behling Road near Mann Road in Concord Township in western Jackson County at about 6:27 a.m. June 19.
Michigan State Police have released the names of two people who were killed and one person who was injured in a car crash in Isabella County on Sunday afternoon. On Sunday, a 75-year-old Ithaca man was driving south on South Summerton Road when he didn’t stop at a stop sign and collided with another car heading east on East Blanchard Road.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI – A 20-year-old Michigan woman is dead after the vehicle she was driving left the highway and hit a disabled vehicle. According to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at the U.S. 127/I-96 interchange at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. The vehicle ran off...
A mother driving home from an overnight shift at FedEx in Romulus reportedly fell asleep and caused a head-on crash that killed her and the driver of another vehicle. The crash on Westbound I-94 at Beech Daly closed the freeway from 8:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m Tuesday, according to The Detroit News. A preliminary investigation by Michigan State Police, the paper reported, showed a sedan crashed into a pickup truck in the freeway's left lane and the truck crashed into a semi in the center lane.
ROMULUS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A horrific crash involving three vehicles on I-94 near Beech Daly took the lives of two people Tuesday morning. Antonia Brown is coming to terms with the loss of her daughter in that crash. "I don’t believe this, it’s still so unreal to me," she...
40-2201212 @ 9:16am 600 block Adams Items in the yard knocked over during the storm. 40-2201213 @ 11:14am 600 block Maple St Fail to Pay. Driver attempted to use his credit card at the pump, and it did not work. Contact made and driver returned to pay. 40-2201214 @ 3:59pm...
It only took a Lapeer County jury 2 hours to find Michael Burns of Davison, formerly of North Branch, guilty on four charges in connection to the car and motorcycle collision that killed a Marlette couple in August 2019. Burns, 45, is now convicted of two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death, two less counts of the offense than the previous charge in the case, and two counts of reckless driving causing death.
A Kingsley man was charged after he stole a camper from a home in Wexford County in May, according to Michigan State Police. Troopers say the victim bought a used camper and parked it on the property on Woodstream Trail, but when he returned a few days later, it was missing. Evidence was left at the scene and tire impressions leading away were found, according to troopers.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Police are still searching for two people after they led a police chase from Muskegon County into Ottawa County. There was a breaking and entering in Muskegon County that turned into a police chase and went into Ottawa County around 3:24 a.m., June 22, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 30-year-old from Lansing was arrested Monday after Michigan State Police troopers reportedly found a handgun during a traffic stop. According to authorities, the traffic stop happened on I-96 in Eaton County. Police said the driver was speeding more than 90 miles per hour in a 70 miles per hour zone.
ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, MI (WHTC AM/FM) – A man suffered non life-threatening injuries after his vehicle went airborne and crashed into a telephone box in Ottawa County’s Allendale Township Sunday morning. Around 5:45 a.m., deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were sent to 68th Avenue near Warner Street...
