My now deceased first cousin used to love to come to Logan County every summer, more specifically, Verdunville, just to hang out, which at the time I thought was somewhat bizarre. I mean, Pat was from Frazeysburg, Ohio, where he was also employed, and he had many options for his vacation. Why come to Mud Fork every summer to spend a week with my family?

LOGAN COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO