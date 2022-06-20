U.S. veterans missing in Ukraine formed bond over background

John A. Warren, W9BFO, passed away at 12:30 am June 20, 2022 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, Illinois. He was born October 29, 1939, in Carmi, Illinois to the late Bernard Land and Mildred (Weirauch) Warren. John married Judith Ashbrook on September 10, 1972, in Mount Vernon, where they resided for many years. John was a retired radio engineer for Duke Energy. He was a very active member of the Jefferson County Historical Society after his retirement. He held a lifelong interest in amateur radio. His call letters, W9BFO, held significance within the amateur radio community. John was a longtime member of Central Christian Church, where he helped with the soup kitchen for many years. John is survived by his wife, Judy (Ashbrook) Warren of Mount Vernon; son Dr. Jeff Warren (Laura) of Golden, Colorado; daughter, Jill Shelby (James) of Mount Vernon; grandsons, Evan Warren, Carson Warren, and Ryker Shelby; brother-in-law, Joe Ashbrook of Mount Vernon; sister-in-law, Monya Bauza (Kevin) and their children, Alison and Austin of Oakdale; and other family and friends.In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his sister, Alma Fields and brother, Perry Clinton Warren.

