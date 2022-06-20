ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

U.S. veterans missing in Ukraine formed bond over background

 3 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The families of two military veterans from Alabama who are missing in Ukraine have joined together to seek...

Illinois reports COVID-19 outbreak at Manteno veterans home

MANTENO, Ill. (AP) — A state agency says a COVID-19 outbreak at a state-run veterans home in northeastern Illinois has spread to 22 residents and staff members. The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs said Wednesday that 16 residents and six staff members at the Illinois Veterans’ Home at Manteno, about 50 miles south of Chicago, have tested positive for the coronavirus, and the majority of the residents have shown no symptoms. The state agency said, however, that a “small number” are showing mild symptoms.
Iris Marie (Herdibu) Duncan

Iris Marie (Herdibu) Duncan went to be with her Lord at 1:07 pm on June 20, 2022 at Countryside Manor in Mt. Vernon, IL after a 3 month battle with ovarian cancer. She lived a full and active life up until that time. Anyone who knew Iris knew that she had a kind and generous soul and was very vocal and spirited. To truly know Iris was to love her unconditionally.
JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – JUNE 21ST, 2022￼

MT. VERNON, IL — On Tuesday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests to this Withers Broadcasting/Dana Communications Radio Station;. 30-year-old Timothy Montague of Mt. Vernon was arrested Friday by the Mt. Vernon Police Department for Violation of Bail...
John A. Warren

John A. Warren, W9BFO, passed away at 12:30 am June 20, 2022 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, Illinois. He was born October 29, 1939, in Carmi, Illinois to the late Bernard Land and Mildred (Weirauch) Warren. John married Judith Ashbrook on September 10, 1972, in Mount Vernon, where they resided for many years. John was a retired radio engineer for Duke Energy. He was a very active member of the Jefferson County Historical Society after his retirement. He held a lifelong interest in amateur radio. His call letters, W9BFO, held significance within the amateur radio community. John was a longtime member of Central Christian Church, where he helped with the soup kitchen for many years. John is survived by his wife, Judy (Ashbrook) Warren of Mount Vernon; son Dr. Jeff Warren (Laura) of Golden, Colorado; daughter, Jill Shelby (James) of Mount Vernon; grandsons, Evan Warren, Carson Warren, and Ryker Shelby; brother-in-law, Joe Ashbrook of Mount Vernon; sister-in-law, Monya Bauza (Kevin) and their children, Alison and Austin of Oakdale; and other family and friends.In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his sister, Alma Fields and brother, Perry Clinton Warren.
