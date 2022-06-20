ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

High heat to fuel thunderstorms from Plains to Northeast

By Andrew Johnson-Levine,
AccuWeather
AccuWeather
 3 days ago

Summer officially begins on Tuesday, and it could be a stormy start to the new season for millions of people across part of the central and eastern U.S.

The northern Plains has been no stranger to thunderstorms as of late with multiple rounds of severe weather rumbling across the region. AccuWeather forecasters say that more of the same is in the cards for the first half of the week, in no small part due to the ongoing heat wave across the middle of the country. While storms are unlikely to be as widespread as some of the severe weather events earlier in the spring, a broad portion of the country may feel impacts through midweek.

Severe weather tracked across part of the central U.S. Sunday, with over 60 reports of hail and damaging winds received by the Storm Prediction Center. Most notably in the Plains, a 79-mph wind gust was reported in Medina, North Dakota, while tennis ball-sized hail pelted Alzada, Montana.

Severe weather also occurred in the Intermountain West, thanks to a flip of the winds to more of a southerly direction. This wind change, known as the North American monsoon, will continue to bring showers and storms to much of the region. Severe storms were isolated, although a 78-mph wind gust was observed near Lakeside, Utah.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HCbxr_0gGECZqW00

Storms were even more numerous on Monday, with at least 200 reports of severe weather received. A wind gust to 91 mph was reported in Mallory, Minnesota, with winds reaching 80 mph or greater in at least 3 states. Two tornadoes were also reported.

  • Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

Summer kicks off on Tuesday at 4:13 a.m. CDT, and the first day of the new season is slated to be a stormy one across parts of the Midwest.

On Tuesday, the threat of severe storms will shift southeastward, stretching from Kansas to Wisconsin. While these storms are unlikely to be quite as widespread compared to Monday, high heat and moisture will provide an abundance of fuel for any storms that develop to turn severe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=487Y0F_0gGECZqW00

"The front will shift into the Great Lakes area and trail back into Iowa with isolated storms developing. There are some inhibiting factors compared to the day prior, but storms that manage to develop have the potential to be heavy and gusty," Rinde explained.

In any case, cities such as Des Moines and Madison Wisconsin could be dodging storms Tuesday afternoon or Tuesday evening.

Downtown Chicago currently looks to be just outside of the main risk area, but is not entirely out of the question that a storm will make it to the city Tuesday night. If this occurs, the highest chance for storms would be in the northern and western suburbs.

While Tuesday's storms may be isolated, the extreme heat in the Plains and Midwest will heighten the severity of storms that do develop. With increasingly humid conditions and high temperatures in the 90s F for most of the threat area, those without power and air conditioning in the wake of a severe storm may experience uncomfortable or even dangerous conditions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mm8AZ_0gGECZqW00

Storms will continue to march southeastward Wednesday, stretching across much of the Ohio Valley. While the severe risk may be isolated like what is expected Tuesday, showers and storms will still be possible in places such as Louisville, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Washington, D.C. Similar to Tuesday, hot conditions will make any power outages more impactful than normal.

Motorists traveling on the heavily-traveled interstates across the region could also face weather-related disruptions during this three-day stretch. Drivers are reminded never to use a highway underpass as shelter during a storm. Not only is this ineffective at preventing hail and wind damage, but it can also easily lead to vehicle collisions when visibility is low.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.

Comments / 1

Related
UPI News

Summer bummer: Humid, wet weather for Northeast as seasons change

Much of the Northeast was transported back in time this weekend as conditions more akin to May than June were widespread. Despite the summer solstice, the official start of astronomical summer, being just around the corner, many residents were left to wonder what season it truly was this weekend. AccuWeather forecasters say a shift in the overall atmospheric pattern this week may continue to add to the seasonal confusion.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
State
Kentucky State
State
North Dakota State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Minnesota State
State
Montana State
State
Washington State
State
Utah State
Daily Mail

Huge 'life threatening' hurricane is set to smash Mexico coast as first tropical storm of year 'Agatha' tees up 100mph winds, flash flooding and mudslides

Mexico is bracing for its first hurricane of the season which is expected to bring 'potentially life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides.'. Hurricane Agatha could make landfall on Monday off Mexico's southern Pacific coast in the state of Oaxaca, near Puerto Escondido and Puerto Angel. The storm could pack winds as...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#West Wind#Air Conditioning#Severe Weather#Heat Wave#Plains#North American
BGR.com

Major cheese recall: 92 cheeses were recalled and they’re dangerous to eat

Listeria monocytogenes continues to be a cause of concern, as the bacteria triggered another product recall, this time involving several cheese products from Paris Brothers. The company issued a recall for eight varieties of cheeses that were sold in several states under various brands. In total, 92 different kinds of cheese products across a wide range of brands and retailers are included in the recall.
PUBLIC HEALTH
a-z-animals.com

The Biggest Alligator Ever Found In Arkansas

Spanning 53,179 square miles, Arkansas is a landlocked state in the south-central region of the United States. It is home to both rugged mountainous regions as well as rich and fertile lowlands. Amongst these lowlands is the Mississippi Alluvial Region which includes many swamps and wetlands. The moist habitats are perfect for many animals, including alligators. These freshwater habitats are prime areas for alligators that thrive in these areas and some can reach incredible lengths. But just how big can they get? Join us as we discover the biggest alligator ever found in Arkansas!
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Matt Lillywhite

What Would Happen If The Yellowstone Volcano Erupted?

One of the world's largest volcanoes is located in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. And when it eventually erupts again, the resulting damage might be catastrophic. According to Vox, "it could spew ash for thousands of miles across the United States, damaging buildings, smothering crops, and shutting down power plants."
WYOMING STATE
natureworldnews.com

Atmospheric River Rages Towards the Pacific Northwest

A late-season atmospheric river is headed toward the Pacific Northwest and British Columbia, Canada. AccuWeather meteorologists warn it may produce catastrophic flooding if it reaches land in the coming days. Extreme Weather. Storms continue to come in from the Pacific Ocean, trapping most of western Washington and southern British Columbia...
ENVIRONMENT
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Banded Watersnake Ever Recorded

The Banded watersnake is a medium-sized snake that is semi-aquatic spending much of its time in lakes, rivers, swamps, and marshes. They are nonvenomous and live in the United States along the coastal plains of North Carolina down to Florida, as well as along the coast of Texas. There are three sub-species based on location including the southern watersnake, broad-banded watersnake, and Florida watersnake. Their coloration varies but many have a light brown base color with dark brown bands going around their bodies. With an average size of 2-5 feet, what is the largest banded watersnake ever recorded? Let’s find out!
FLORIDA STATE
a-z-animals.com

What’s the longest bridge that crosses the Mississippi River?

What's the longest bridge that crosses the Mississippi River?. It is known that 71% of the world is water, with oceans occupying 96.5%, while rivers, streams, ponds, and lakes occupy the remaining 3.5%. As a result, building bridges across different water bodies to connect two or more locations became necessary to reduce risks, increase livelihoods, and ease movement. Before we take you any further, let’s have a snippet of this great river, the Mississippi River.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The US Sun

Baseball-size hail and dangerous winds forecast in severe storm warning only days after Tropical Storm Alex flooded US

SEVERE storms with dangerous hail the size of baseballs will sweep across the Midwest for the second consecutive day as meteorologists urge residents to stay indoors. Another round of dangerous storms is brewing in the Plains region, putting parts of Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and Nebraska on high alert just a day after baseball-sized hail battered the Centennial State.
COLORADO STATE
AccuWeather

AccuWeather

59K+
Followers
2K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

AccuWeather delivers award-winning weather forecast insights, from our experts to audiences around the world.

 http://accuweather.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy