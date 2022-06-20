ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Gas prices dip below $5 in first weekly decline since April

By Kate Gibson
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rkt52_0gGECVJc00

American motorists are getting some minor relief, with gasoline prices registering their first weekly drop in more than two months amid declining oil prices and a dip in consumer demand.

"Oil really tumbled today — the market is so headline-driven," Andrew Gross, a spokesperson for auto club AAA, which tracks fuel costs, said on Friday. "There is a lot of worry about global recessions, which will cause a big slowdown."

The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas stood on Monday fell to $4.98, down from an even $5 on Friday, three days after hitting its all-time peak of nearly $5.02, according to AAA , which updates the figure daily.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g1isL_0gGECVJc00
Valero station in Waterford, New York, on Saturday, June 18, 2022. Kate Gibson

A drop in the price of crude oil, coupled with the first weekly dip in demand after three weekly increases, should offer at least a short-term respite from record-high gas prices, Gross told CBS MoneyWatch.

According to Patrick De Haan, an analyst at GasBuddy, the national average is down almost five cents a gallon from a week ago, and stands at $4.97, with gas prices seeing their first weekly drop in nine weeks.

"Based on markets at this moment — they can and do change — the national average could fall to $4.55 to $4.75 a gallon in the weeks ahead unless trends shift," De Haan tweeted on Friday.

White House has few levers to pull

People tend to mistakenly attribute the cost of gas to the U.S. president, when in reality there's a limit to what the White House can do to lower fuel prices, said Gross, who noted that about 60% of the price at the pump is dictated by the cost of crude. "The local gas station sets its price, and there are all sorts of factors, including location and how many people are working there."

U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said earlier in the week that the Biden administration is working to ease the economic pain caused by high gas prices , including releasing 1 million barrels a day from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve . Still, "there's not a quick fix," she added.

Another potential White House move could help boost U.S. production, but would not bring immediate relief, analysts noted.

"We expect the administration could activate the Defense Production Act for the expansion of refinery capacity, but any market/consumer impact from these efforts will be a longer-term consideration," Raymond James Equity Research analysts Ed Mills and Chris Meekins said in a report.

Impact felt globally

Americans are not alone in feeling the impact of higher gas prices. Motorists around the globe are contending with skyrocketing prices for gas and diesel, driven by Russia's war in Ukraine and the global rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic . Energy prices are a major factor behind inflation and the daily cost of living rising worldwide.

Nguyen Trong Tuyen, a motorcycle taxi driver working for the Grab online ride-hailing service in Hanoi, Vietnam, is switching off the app during rush hour.

"If I get stuck in a traffic jam, the ride fee won't cover the gasoline cost for the trip," he told the Associated Press.

Gasoline and diesel prices are a complicated mix involving the cost of crude oil, taxes, the purchasing power and wealth of individual countries, government subsidies (where they exist), and the cut taken by intermediaries such as refineries . Oil is priced in dollars, so if a country is an energy importer, the exchange rate also plays a role. The recently weaker euro has helped push up gasoline prices in Europe.

Geopolitical factors, such as the war in Ukraine, also factor in. Buyers shunning Russian barrels, and Western plans to ban Russian oil, have shaken energy markets already facing tight supplies from the rapid pandemic rebound.

Isabelle Bruno, a teacher in the Paris suburbs, now takes the bus to the train station instead of making the 10-minute drive.

"My husband and I are really worried about the holidays because we used to drive our car really often while visiting our family in southern France," she said. "We will now pay attention to train tickets and use our car only for short rides."

Leo Theus, a graphic designer from the San Francisco Bay Area city of Hayward, is "strategic" in budgeting gas to meet clients — he might not fill the tank all the way. Gas prices in California are the highest in the U.S., reaching close to $7 per gallon in some parts of the state.

When it comes to going to a club or bar after work, "you've got to think about gas now, you got to decide, is it really worth it to go out there or not?" Theus said.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 18

Guest
2d ago

Even if it drops to pre-Biden prices don’t fall for it. Vote them out. If democrats win the high price of everything will return. The day after they win.

Reply(4)
8
hotflash's
2d ago

I do believe that this article is highly fault because I live right next door to a gas station and it still $5.13 a gallon

Reply(4)
4
Related
Washington Examiner

Three things Biden has done that increased gas prices

Average gas prices recently passed $5 per gallon nationwide, setting a new record. This is bad news for workers' budgets, and since it's happening under President Joe Biden’s watch, it's bad news for the Democratic Party’s electoral prospects. The White House has tried to deflect blame for the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Richard Scott

Stimulus check update: $4,200 per kid could hit American parents' bank accounts.

Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Residents of the United States are facing a major financial strain because the country recently faced a historic spike in inflation. Many people are struggling financially due to the historic rise in gas prices, increasing prices of groceries, and the surge in the cost of day-to-day things.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Granholm
TODAY.com

When will gas prices finally start coming down?

Denton Cinquegrana, chief oil analyst for the Oil Price Information Service, joins TODAY to discuss the shocking rise of gas prices and what to expect in the coming months. “I see nothing really kind of stopping it. I think the response has to come from the consumer. We just have to consume less,” Cinquegrana says.June 11, 2022.
TRAFFIC
Washington Examiner

After months of promising lower gas prices, Biden gives up

With people rightly fuming at the pump over record-high gas prices, President Joe Biden recently announced his latest plan for fighting inflation, including elevated prices at the pump. But after months of failed promises that his administration’s actions would yield lower gas prices, he admitted that “we’re not going to be able to click a switch” and “bring down the cost of gasoline.”
POTUS
Autoweek.com

Where Gas Prices Are Headed This Summer

The Memorial Day travel weekend saw a national average gas price reach $4.62 a gallon, a number that has already been surpassed in subsequent days, with $4.73 quoted on Thursday, June 2. A number of industry experts predict that gas prices will reach an average of $5.00 nationwide by the...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Oil And Gas#Oil Markets#American#Aaa#Valero#Cbs Moneywatch
Dayana Sabatin

Gas Prices Rise To $10 Per Gallon In California

Gas prices in California have been rapidly approaching double digits. Currently in California, you'll see prices around $9.50 per gallon at numerous Chevron stations, especially in the rural areas of Mendocino. The owner of Chevron told Fox News about the challenges of selling gas in rural parts of California, in which he claims transportation and pipeline access has made his gasoline astronomical.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BBC

Millions to get first cost-of-living payment from 14 July

The first of two payments to help the poorest households with the cost of living will hit people's bank accounts from 14 July, the government says. More than eight million UK homes on benefits will receive £326 by the end of July, with a second payment of £324 set to follow in the autumn.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
MarketRealist

3 States Are Issuing Stimulus Checks in June — All the Details

Many Americans are still hoping for a fourth stimulus check. The Biden administration is focused on combating inflation. Fortunately, help is still available for millions of Americans in need of financial assistance. Are we getting a stimulus check in June? You might get a relief check soon depending on where you live.
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
61K+
Followers
23K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy