Richmond, VA

Kickers Weather the Hailstorm and Pickup the Win – Photos and Game Summary

By Richard Hayes
rvahub.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND KICKERS: 3 42′ Vinyals (Bentley), 45+2′ Terzaghi, 76′ Bolanos (Gordon) NORTHERN COLORADO HAILSTORM FC: 2 68′ Cornwall (Rogers), 88′ Folla (Cornwall) The Richmond Kickers (5-3-3,18 pts) earned a 3-2 win over Northern Colorado Hailstorm (8-2-3, 10 pts) to keep their place at the top of the league standings with goals...

