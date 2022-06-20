ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can Max Verstappen Be Stopped in Bid for Second Straight F1 Title?

By Press Association
Bloomberg
 3 days ago

Max Verstappen raced to victory at Sunday’s Canadian Grand...

Related
The Independent

Toto Wolff sends warning to Lewis Hamilton despite Canadian Grand Prix podium

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has warned Lewis Hamilton that “one swallow doesn’t make a summer” after the seven-time world champion secured his first podium in nearly three months at the Canadian Grand Prix.Hamilton will head into his home race at the British Grand Prix a week on Sunday with renewed rigour after he recovered from a back injury in Azerbaijan to finish third in Montreal - his best result since the opening round in Bahrain on 27 March.Max Verstappen took the chequered flag to claim his sixth win in nine appearances and the sixth in succession for the world...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Max Verstappen keen not to ‘overdramatise’ F1’s porpoising problem in subtle dig at Mercedes

Max Verstappen has said Formula One does not need to “overdramatise” the issue of porpoising following complaints from some drivers, including Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, that it could pose a long-term injury risk. The ‘bouncing’ of cars along straights has been one of the main issues this season following the overhaul of rules and regulations, with some teams suffering more from the phenomenon than others. Mercedes have been particularly affected, with Russell warning of the potential “health consequences” of porpoising while Hamilton endured the “most painful race” of his career in Baku after suffering from severe back pain...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Ferrari’s plan to overhaul Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton’s hope for George Russell

The British Grand Prix at Silverstone is next on the F1 calendar, with Max Verstappen brimming with confidence after edging out Carlos Sainz to take victory at the Canadian Grand Prix and further extend his championship lead. With Formula One returning to Montreal for the first time in three years, it was the Red Bull of Verstappen which took the chequered flag to move 46 points clear at the top of the standings. Sainz was fast in the closing stages following a period behind the safety car but could not find a way past Verstappen and had to settle...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton warned ‘one swallow doesn’t make a summer’ after Canadian podium

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has warned Lewis Hamilton that “one swallow doesn’t make a summer” after the seven-time world champion secured his first podium in nearly three months at the Canadian Grand Prix.Hamilton will head into his home race at the British Grand Prix a week on Sunday with renewed rigour after he recovered from a back injury in Azerbaijan to finish third in Montreal – his best result since the opening round in Bahrain on March 27.Max Verstappen took the chequered flag to claim his sixth win in nine appearances and the sixth in succession for the world champion’s...
MOTORSPORTS
Max Verstappen
CarBuzz.com

F1's GOAT Makes Stunning Return To The Podium

Formula 1 returned to Canada for the first time since 2019, and it was an epic weekend. We include the entire weekend because it was one of those that was so much more than a Sunday race. The first thing we noticed was the crowd. Circuit Gilles Villeneuve threw its...
MOTORSPORTS
Page Six

McLaren’s Lando Norris visits Goldman Sachs as bank enters Formula 1

Formula 1 driver Lando Norris has given some New York City bankers a run for their money. The McLaren ace paid a visit to Goldman Sachs’ lower Manhattan headquarters on Tuesday amid news of the bank and racing company’s new partnership, and put his skills on display in an F1 simulator. A source told Page Six that Norris, 22, spoke about his career in motorsport, before doing a lap in the sim with just one hand on the wheel. “Lando said if he didn’t become an F1 driver he would have wanted to be a golfer,” the source told us....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Lewis Hamilton urged to retire and avoid 'going through all the pain' of his struggles this season, by F1 legend Sir Jackie Stewart... with seven-time world champion advised to hang up his racing gloves to 'protect his legacy'

Sir Jackie Stewart has urged Lewis Hamilton to retire from Formula One, as the seven-time champion continues to struggle this season behind the new generation of drivers. Hamilton, 37, is sixth in the drivers’ standings nine races in, which would be the worst result of his 16-season F1 career.
MOTORSPORTS
Bloomberg

Ceccon Sets World Record, Ledecky Claims Yet Another Title

Budapest, Hungary (AP) -- Italy’s Thomas Ceccon set a world record in the men’s 100 backstroke and Katie Ledecky claimed yet another gold at the swimming world championships on Monday. Ceccon stunned the competition in Budapest by clocking.
SPORTS
The Independent

Nico Rosberg advises George Russell on life as Lewis Hamilton’s teammate

Nico Rosberg says George Russell’s “phenomenal” form will provide ultra motivation for Lewis Hamilton because the seven-time world champion “hates” losing to a team-mate.Hamilton, 37, claimed his first podium in almost three months when he finished third at Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix – one place ahead of Russell in the other Mercedes.But Russell, in his first season alongside Hamilton, is 34 points ahead of his more illustrious team-mate in the standings.The result in Montreal on Sunday brought an end to a run of eight races – including Imola’s sprint round – where Hamilton has taken the chequered flag behind...
MOTORSPORTS
motor1.com

McLaren has to "up game" after disastrous Montreal F1 weekend

McLaren Formula 1 boss Andreas Seidl admits that the team has to up its game after a communications error cost Lando Norris time in the pits in the Canadian Grand Prix. Seidl also conceded that the team has to find more performance as midfield rivals continue to improve their cars.
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Katie Boulter earns best career scalp to date as she comes from a set down - having narrowly avoided a bagel - to defeat last year's Wimbledon finalist Karolina Pliskova in round two of the International Eastbourne

British No 4 Katie Boulter roared back from almost suffering a first-set bagel to dump out last year's Wimbledon finalist Karolina Pliskova in the second round of the Rothesay International Eastbourne. The 25-year-old trailed 5-0 inside half an hour to the world No 7 but after she got on the...
TENNIS
US News and World Report

Hamilton's Raised Mercedes Bounces Champ to Needed Podium

It was the roar of the fans that Lewis Hamilton missed, and so it was fitting that when he most needed a boost, he heard it from the largest crowd in Canadian Grand Prix history. Montreal is, after all, the site of Hamilton’s first Formula One podium. That was 15...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Mercedes believe porpoising issues ‘solved’ amid Red Bull fury at FIA intervention

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff believes their struggles with ‘porpoising’ have been “solved” as Red Bull reacted furiously to the intervention of the FIA at the Canadian Grand Prix last weekend.Wolff has said his team worked out a solution for the issue at the Spanish Grand Prix at Barcelona only to struggle with the low ride of the W13 on the bumpy street tracks in Monaco and Azerbaijan.It led to both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell suffering from physical pain as a result of the ‘bouncing’ and, in response, triggered a technical directive from the FIA over concerns of...
MOTORSPORTS

