Can Max Verstappen Be Stopped in Bid for Second Straight F1 Title?

Formula 1 driver Lando Norris has given some New York City bankers a run for their money.
The McLaren ace paid a visit to Goldman Sachs’ lower Manhattan headquarters on Tuesday amid news of the bank and racing company’s new partnership, and put his skills on display in an F1 simulator.
A source told Page Six that Norris, 22, spoke about his career in motorsport, before doing a lap in the sim with just one hand on the wheel.
“Lando said if he didn’t become an F1 driver he would have wanted to be a golfer,” the source told us....
Comments / 0