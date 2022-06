LCM (50-meter format) Swimming in the semifinals of the women’s 200 free on Monday in Budapest, Canadian Penny Oleksiak was disqualified for a false start. The 22-year old, who won a bronze medal in this event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, tied as the 3rd-best time in prelims of the event in the morning session in 1:57.22. After a number of high-profile withdrawals from the event or the meet altogether, including Olympic gold medalist Ariarne Titmus, Olympic silver medalist Siobhan Haughey, and Katie Ledecky, Oleksiak was a big favorite to win a medal here in Budapest.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 2 DAYS AGO