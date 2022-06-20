ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juventus F.C.

Inter Milan confirm double transfer swoop for Mkhitaryan and Onana and reveal Lukaku and Dybala are in the works

By Alex Smith
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
INTER MILAN have revealed they've signed Andre Onana and Henrikh Mkhitaryan as well as confirming that the club are interested in both Romelu Lukaku and Paulo Dybala.

The Italian giants' CEO Giuseppe Marotta has opened up on Inter's transfer business in an interview with Radio Rai.

Andre Onana won three league titles at Ajax Credit: Getty
Henrikh Mkhitaryan controversially rejected the chance to stay at Roma in favour of a move to Inter Milan Credit: Getty
Paulo Dybala said an emotional goodbye to Juventus fans after their last match of the season Credit: Getty
Romelu Lukaku's desires to return to Inter have been made clear on numerous occasions Credit: Reuters

He said: "I can confirm we’ve signed Andre Onana and Henrikh Mkhitaryan on free transfers, both deals are done."

Onana, a goalkeeper from Ajax, made just ten appearances all season for the Eredivsie champions due to a doping ban.

He received a ban for taking Furosemide, although Ajax claimed it was in the 26-year-old's system after he took his wife's medication by mistake.

Mkhitaryan will make the switch across Italy to join Inter after spending the last three campaigns at Roma.

The former Arsenal and Manchester United attacking midfielder won the Conference League last season and was an important part of Jose Mourinho's squad playing 41 times scoring five goals.

The Armenian snubbed a new deal at Roma in favour of the switch to Inter.

In his interview, Marotta also revealed that the Nerazzurri are pushing hard to sign Dybala and Lukaku this summer.

Dybala is a free agent after being released from Juventus after netting ten times last season.

The possibility of bringing Lukaku back to the San Siro is being explored with the Belgian reportedly unhappy at Chelsea.

Marotta said: "Lukaku and Dybala are our targets.

"It’s a feasible path [re-signing Lukaku], but there are some difficulties and we need to evaluate whether there’s a chance to make it. We won’t announce Lukaku’s return today.

"We need to consider financial issues.

“We are in talks with these two players and we’ll be happy if we sign them. If not, we’ll consider different targets.

"The single player is not important, what matters is the group and this is already a solid team."

The Inter chief went on to confirm that Milan Skriniar is expected to leave the club this summer but Lautaro Martinez is seen as a "fundamental" part of the squad.

