Premier League

Nathan Ake marries childhood sweetheart Kaylee Ramman in Majorca with Man Utd and Liverpool rivals in attendance

By Etienne Fermie
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

NATHAN AKE has married childhood sweetheart Kaylee Ramman on the picturesque island of Majorca in front of a host of famous faces.

The Manchester City star was joined by team-mates past and present to support him on his big day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yIB4j_0gGE8dWv00
Nathan Ake tied the knot with Kaylee Ramman over the weekend Credit: Splash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dnQtQ_0gGE8dWv00
Virgil van Dijk was among the guests at the star-studded bash Credit: Splash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JN7XB_0gGE8dWv00
Guests watched on as Ake tied the knot in Majorca Credit: Splash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U9l3F_0gGE8dWv00
Georginio Wijnaldum beamed as he arrives with Mirella Pereira Credit: Splash

Ake, 27, tied the knot with Kaylee in a beautiful beach ceremony at the luxurious San Marroig country estate.

The Dutchman was supported by pals from Man City and the Holland national team - as well as stars from Premier League rivals Manchester United and Liverpool.

According to the Mail, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Pep Guardiola were also in attendance.

Liverpool and Holland superstar Virgil van Dijk beamed as he watched on during the ceremony.

Man Utd midfielder Donny van de Beek is also believed to have flown out to support his mate.

Georginio Wijnaldum donned a dapper blazer and cream trousers alongside glamorous Wag Mirella Pereira.

Ake opted for a summery cream blazer as he said "I do".

He was also joined by former Bournemouth pals Dominic Solanke, Ryan Fraser and Josh King.

City's former young centre-back Philippe Sandler also joined the bash.

Glamorous country estate Son Marroig has become a popular wedding venue to the stars.

The mansion is a former residence of Archduke Luis Salvado, and is much beloved for its stunning views and scenery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yZv5s_0gGE8dWv00
Ake's old Bournemouth pals Dominic Solanke, Josh King and Ryan Fraser were in attendance Credit: Splash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Le2E_0gGE8dWv00
Philippe Sandler was in town to support his old Man City pal Credit: Splash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N1sjG_0gGE8dWv00
Guests donned their best clobber as they supported the happy couple on their big day Credit: Splash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pn1QI_0gGE8dWv00
Ake's starstudded event attracted plenty of high-profile guests Credit: Splash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lDw7o_0gGE8dWv00
Ake was joined my team-mates old and new for his wedding in Majorca Credit: Splash

The US Sun

The US Sun

ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain's biggest newsbrand.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

