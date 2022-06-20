ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Opinion | Children’s Hospital recognized as the best

By Beth Chapman
alreporter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe one word we in Alabama want and need to hear when achild needs serious medical attention is “Children’s.”. At Children’s Hospital of Alabama, we know a child will receive the absolute best healthcare and most up-to-date medical treatment available. U.S. News & World Report has...

www.alreporter.com

Related
wvtm13.com

Wooden homeless shelters for the World Games getting mixed reaction

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — As we welcome the World Games to Birmingham in two weeks, plans are underway to relocate the city's homeless population away from the action. There will be security restrictions and those who live on the streets will have to go. The temporary solution is causing mixed reaction. Watch the video above to learn more.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Jefferson County Health Dept doctor dies in motorcycle accident

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A doctor with the Jefferson County Department of Health has died in a motorcycle accident, according to JCDH officials. Dr. Ashraf Edward “Ed” Khan, 56, worked at JCDH for many years serving in various roles, including as the former Medical Director of Disease Control. At the time of his passing, Khan […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Alabama chapel billed as ‘smallest church on Earth’

Gary Smith, like many of us, got a little bored during the first months of the global COVID pandemic of 2020. So he found the perfect thing to do during a lockdown – he built a roadside attraction. On his property at Loblolly Farm wedding and entertainment venue in...
SEMMES, AL
AL.com

Runoff, arrest updates, Tutwiler Hall: Down in Alabama

If you were looking for an old-fashion concession speech and party unity and “now we must unify to win in November” after Alabama’s U.S. Senate runoff, well, as they say, bless your little pea-pickin’ heart. On today’s briefing we have some of the highlights from yesterday’s...
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Report: Alabama ranks near bottom on levels of patriotism

Alabama ranks near the bottom in levels of patriotism, according to a recent nationwide report on patriotic feelings and actions among American citizens. The analysis, conducted by WalletHub, evaluated levels of military and civic engagement through 13 relevant metrics, including average military enlistees per 1,000 civilian adults and shares of residents who participate in groups or organizations, to determine levels of patriotic sentiments in U.S States.
ALABAMA STATE
comebacktown.com

Another blow for Birmingham residents

Today’s guest columnist is Marshall Malone. When people discuss issues in the City of Birmingham, they may mention crime, education, or population loss. However, there’s one issue most people may not be aware. Corporations and out-of-towners are buying personal residences in Birmingham at an alarming rate. Some sources...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Eddie Williams of Trussville

“Focus on self. Don’t ever put no one before you, especially when you’re investing in something. Invest in yourself first. I used to be in the music business, and I always had guys around me that I was investing into that was just ungrateful. I used to do everything for them – feed them, travel, all of that. As soon as they got an opportunity to get on somebody else’s bandwagon, they took it. Ever since then I just thought about investing into myself and this is what I got out of it, and I’ve only been doing it for under a year. I’m a personal chef. It was just something that I always wanted to do as a kid, that passion of cooking. My family always cooked, and it was just something I took up. I quit my job last November, and that was the best thing I ever did. I had to go ahead and just take the jump and leap. – Eddie Williams of Trussville.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Alabama Power CEO among new members of larger Regions Financial board

Regions Financial Corp. has named three major state business figures as new members to its board, which is expanding to 14 members. Alabama Power Co. CEO Mark Crosswhite, Vulcan Materials Co. CEO Tom Hill, and Noopur Davis, corporate executive vice president and chief information security and product privacy officer for Comcast, will be joining the board, according to an announcement.
ALABAMA STATE
letsbeardown.com

A DAY IN THE LIFE OF AN ALABAMA FOOTBALL PLAYER

Being a college athlete is not the easiest thing in the world. You have a really big schedule and you need to be very diligent in everything that you do. However, when you play for a top program like the University of Alabama, you get to live things that normal students don't.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama tightens rules on foul-smelling sludge after complaints

Alabama’s environmental regulators have tightened state rules for using food processing waste or sewage sludge as fertilizer in response to numerous complaints about the practice generated across Alabama over the past two years and reported on extensively by AL.com. The Alabama Environmental Management Commission -- the appointed body that...
ALABAMA STATE
Franklin County Times

Summer P-EBT benefits go to families of eligible school children

The Alabama Department of Human Resources has received federal approval to distribute Summer Pandemic EBT benefits to an estimated 485,000 children who participate in the National School Lunch Program – and some families in Franklin County will qualify. The benefits will help feed children enrolled in the program, which...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
a-z-animals.com

The 2 Best Aquariums in Alabama

Alabama is well known for its adherence to southern hospitality and southern tastes. It’s not known as the “Heart of Dixie” for no reason, after all. Hard work and hospitality are the lifeblood of Alabama workers, and we learned that when the very first rocket to the moon was built in this state.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Flowers makes history with Democratic nomination for governor

Birmingham educator Yolanda Flowers made history Tuesday night after securing her spot as the Democratic nominee in Alabama's gubernatorial race. Flowers narrowly defeated Malika Sanders Fortier for the nomination, making her the first Black person to represent a major party in an Alabama gubernatorial race. The Associated Press Race Call...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

