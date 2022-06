Colorado has more of a history at the wide receiver position than one might notice given its history of running the football. The Buffs have consistently developed playmakers on the outside and have pushed that talent to the NFL. The 1990s saw eight different Buffs receivers drafted, including four first-round picks in a seven-year span. Now in 2022, Colorado is looking for new faces to fill the void left by a few players departing via either graduation or the transfer portal. Will a new Buff be able to join the ranks of the Michael Westbrooks, the Paul Richardsons and the Laviska Shenault...

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO