Gammelgarden of Scandia honors past 50 years, turns a page

The story of immigrants remains heart of organization

Lynne Moratzka’s two children referred to Gammelgarden Museum as Lynne’s third child after she was hired as a museum curator in 1981 – but it wasn’t an evil step-sibling for her children.

“It afforded them some remarkable experiences growing up. Most kids don’t get to meet the Prince of Sweden and ambassadors, … or become involved in growing something from nothing,” said Moratzka, the curator and director at Gammelgarden for around 40 years. The Scandia-based museum is celebrating its 50 year anniversary this year.

Last year she stepped down as the director, but continues to give tours at the museum. As she looks back on her time running the museum for the majority of its existence, she said it is an honoring and humbling ride.

“It’s been a remarkable journey, really – to watch something grow and become important, but it also makes you accountable. You have to tell the story accurately, the warts, the wrinkles and the high points,” Moratzka said.

The main historical building of the museum, a original two-story log home, was built in 1868 to be the farmstead for the Lutheran church’s pastor. The first pastor, of Swedish descent, sold the home to the Nelson family in 1884, following the death of his wife. Moratzka said the claim is that it’s the oldest Lutheran pastor’s home in Minnesota.

It wasn’t until 1972, after the Nelsons sold the home to Elim Lutheran Church, that the congregation began to understand the historic significance of the property.

“The congregation realized, ‘Holy smokes. That house is a log home on the original site, never been modified,’ and [has] historic significance, not only of the building to the congregation, but to the state of Minnesota and the story of immigration. And so they decided, ‘We better rescue this,’” Moratzka said.

With the decision to establish Gammelgarden – which translates to “old small farm” in Swedish – as a museum, the church appointed Moratzka and co-curator Bev Pratt to oversee and establish the museum.

“It was a vertical learning curve like crazy, but we also had very supportive and knowledgeable board members who made very positive suggestions,” Moratzka said.

Overall, the board supported the co-curators to accomplish any exhibit or event endeavors at the museum, but she recalled how the board was apprehensive to partner with American Girl Doll to be the site for the doll Kirsten Larson’s back story.

“I was approached by the company to consider working with them on this program. … So I took it to the board and explained it – and it was all men, primarily grandpas – and there was this glazed look on several of their eyes,” she joked.

It wasn’t until some board members ran this proposition past their wives, who explained the significance of the dolls, when the board pushed forward with the American Girl Doll partnership.

“They promoted the museum and the Kirsten Larson tour at the museum. And the first year we had 1,200 people come for that specific tour over the summer. The next year we had 3,000 people come,” Moratzka said.

The number of people who came to see the Kirsten Larson exhibit allowed Gammelgarden to assess their need for a modern building that could support exhibits that draw in large numbers of people.

“That really put the museum on the map worldwide, literally. And it also made us realize we were not well-prepared for guests. We had no bathrooms, we had no running water,” she added.

This experience pushed the church to begin fundraising for the Valkommen Hus & Butik, which took about eight years to finish since the church couldn’t take out loans, and it needed to rely solely on donation. It’s now the centerpiece of Gammelgarden.

“That became a place for all kinds of activities: language classes, craft classes, kids programs, birthday parties, weddings. … But we also then started having an annual themed-exhibit every year about some part of the Swedish immigrant experience,” Moratzka said.

The current exhibit on display in the upstairs room of the Valkommen Hus is the 50-year history of Gammelgarden.

At the start of 2022, Gammelgarden Museum transitioned to Gammelgarden of Scandia, and accomplished the transition to a nonprofit.

“[It] was established to maintain Gammelgarden, and to develop a new business plan – ultimately, to take care of all of these properties,” interim director Arden Haug said.

His current role as interim director of Gammelgarden is to oversee the transition the organization is trying to make from relying on the church for funding and to blossom into a larger enterprise.

“It’s difficult going from being a hobby of a museum to suddenly being a full-time museum,” Haug said.

Haug’s vision is to house larger national or international exhibits in the future, but that’ll require a lot of planning and effort that is uncertain at this time.

Diversity of immigration

Despite all of the changes Gammelgarden is undergoing for its 50th anniversary, the story and challenges of immigration remain at the heart of its message. Even though the museum is primarily about the Swedish immigration experience of a Lutheran pastor who settled the farmstead around 1860, both Haug and Moratzka agree that every visitor can relate to immigrating from one place to a foreign land in some way.

“We want to be a story about immigrants, the journey of immigrants. … [That] by looking at the story of Swedish immigrants [they] discover something about their own immigration,” Haug said.

Gammelgarden’s understanding of its own immigration history has allowed the organization realize its ability to reach more than individuals of Swedish descent.

“As we went forward, I realized, every immigrant group needs to be validated because they all have similar experiences coming to America,” Moratzka said.

She explained that older generations of immigrants, who spent the majority of their lives in their native country, may struggle to determine what they should hold on to from their past but try to maintain a few bridges between past and present.

“By the time they have grandchildren in the new country, the only vestige of their original ethnicity and tradition is how they cook food and season it, what holidays they choose to celebrate, how they celebrate them. … Everything else is starting to be dissolved,” Moratzka said.

This has been the tradition of Gammelgarden, as a place to celebrate culture through offering traditional Swedish meals at monthly smorgasbord events or like Spelmansstamma and the Midsommar Dag celebrations – which will be held on Saturday, June 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“By doing those inherent things it both affirms the community, it affirms its own heritage and history. But more importantly, then, reaffirms we’re a part of a larger Scandinavia history,” Haug said.

Not only is the museum supporting immigration through storytelling, but it hosted a naturalization ceremony for 60 immigrants on Wednesday, May 11, which allowed Moratzka to fully see Gammelgarden’s significance as an immigrant story.

“Being able to uphold immigration and immigrants as people learning to adapt to everything new is part of the job of the museum,” she said.

The process to host the ceremony began a year prior due to security measures and finding a federal judge who could officiate the naturalizations. She remembers the judge they reached out to understood the significance of overseeing the ceremony.

“The judge says, ‘We’re doing it’ and that’s how it came to be. Because he said the whole place talks about immigration, and it shows early immigration and the challenges that those people had even to create a home,” she said.

For the ceremony they invited the Scandia Elementary fourth graders to witness the ceremony and also lead everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance

“It was really a very sweet moment. … This was quite an opportunity for the kids, and again it helped them understand, ‘My goodness, I belong here. I’ve said this pledge 1,000 times, but these are new people and now they’re part of our US family,’” Moratzka said.