ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scandia, MN

Gammelgarden of Scandia honors past 50 years, turns a page

By Natalie Ryder
Forest Lake Times
Forest Lake Times
 2 days ago

The story of immigrants remains heart of organization

Lynne Moratzka’s two children referred to Gammelgarden Museum as Lynne’s third child after she was hired as a museum curator in 1981 – but it wasn’t an evil step-sibling for her children.

“It afforded them some remarkable experiences growing up. Most kids don’t get to meet the Prince of Sweden and ambassadors, … or become involved in growing something from nothing,” said Moratzka, the curator and director at Gammelgarden for around 40 years. The Scandia-based museum is celebrating its 50 year anniversary this year.

Last year she stepped down as the director, but continues to give tours at the museum. As she looks back on her time running the museum for the majority of its existence, she said it is an honoring and humbling ride.

“It’s been a remarkable journey, really – to watch something grow and become important, but it also makes you accountable. You have to tell the story accurately, the warts, the wrinkles and the high points,” Moratzka said.

The main historical building of the museum, a original two-story log home, was built in 1868 to be the farmstead for the Lutheran church’s pastor. The first pastor, of Swedish descent, sold the home to the Nelson family in 1884, following the death of his wife. Moratzka said the claim is that it’s the oldest Lutheran pastor’s home in Minnesota.

It wasn’t until 1972, after the Nelsons sold the home to Elim Lutheran Church, that the congregation began to understand the historic significance of the property.

“The congregation realized, ‘Holy smokes. That house is a log home on the original site, never been modified,’ and [has] historic significance, not only of the building to the congregation, but to the state of Minnesota and the story of immigration. And so they decided, ‘We better rescue this,’” Moratzka said.

With the decision to establish Gammelgarden – which translates to “old small farm” in Swedish – as a museum, the church appointed Moratzka and co-curator Bev Pratt to oversee and establish the museum.

“It was a vertical learning curve like crazy, but we also had very supportive and knowledgeable board members who made very positive suggestions,” Moratzka said.

Overall, the board supported the co-curators to accomplish any exhibit or event endeavors at the museum, but she recalled how the board was apprehensive to partner with American Girl Doll to be the site for the doll Kirsten Larson’s back story.

“I was approached by the company to consider working with them on this program. … So I took it to the board and explained it – and it was all men, primarily grandpas – and there was this glazed look on several of their eyes,” she joked.

It wasn’t until some board members ran this proposition past their wives, who explained the significance of the dolls, when the board pushed forward with the American Girl Doll partnership.

“They promoted the museum and the Kirsten Larson tour at the museum. And the first year we had 1,200 people come for that specific tour over the summer. The next year we had 3,000 people come,” Moratzka said.

The number of people who came to see the Kirsten Larson exhibit allowed Gammelgarden to assess their need for a modern building that could support exhibits that draw in large numbers of people.

“That really put the museum on the map worldwide, literally. And it also made us realize we were not well-prepared for guests. We had no bathrooms, we had no running water,” she added.

This experience pushed the church to begin fundraising for the Valkommen Hus & Butik, which took about eight years to finish since the church couldn’t take out loans, and it needed to rely solely on donation. It’s now the centerpiece of Gammelgarden.

“That became a place for all kinds of activities: language classes, craft classes, kids programs, birthday parties, weddings. … But we also then started having an annual themed-exhibit every year about some part of the Swedish immigrant experience,” Moratzka said.

The current exhibit on display in the upstairs room of the Valkommen Hus is the 50-year history of Gammelgarden.

At the start of 2022, Gammelgarden Museum transitioned to Gammelgarden of Scandia, and accomplished the transition to a nonprofit.

“[It] was established to maintain Gammelgarden, and to develop a new business plan – ultimately, to take care of all of these properties,” interim director Arden Haug said.

His current role as interim director of Gammelgarden is to oversee the transition the organization is trying to make from relying on the church for funding and to blossom into a larger enterprise.

“It’s difficult going from being a hobby of a museum to suddenly being a full-time museum,” Haug said.

Haug’s vision is to house larger national or international exhibits in the future, but that’ll require a lot of planning and effort that is uncertain at this time.

Diversity of immigration

Despite all of the changes Gammelgarden is undergoing for its 50th anniversary, the story and challenges of immigration remain at the heart of its message. Even though the museum is primarily about the Swedish immigration experience of a Lutheran pastor who settled the farmstead around 1860, both Haug and Moratzka agree that every visitor can relate to immigrating from one place to a foreign land in some way.

“We want to be a story about immigrants, the journey of immigrants. … [That] by looking at the story of Swedish immigrants [they] discover something about their own immigration,” Haug said.

Gammelgarden’s understanding of its own immigration history has allowed the organization realize its ability to reach more than individuals of Swedish descent.

“As we went forward, I realized, every immigrant group needs to be validated because they all have similar experiences coming to America,” Moratzka said.

She explained that older generations of immigrants, who spent the majority of their lives in their native country, may struggle to determine what they should hold on to from their past but try to maintain a few bridges between past and present.

“By the time they have grandchildren in the new country, the only vestige of their original ethnicity and tradition is how they cook food and season it, what holidays they choose to celebrate, how they celebrate them. … Everything else is starting to be dissolved,” Moratzka said.

This has been the tradition of Gammelgarden, as a place to celebrate culture through offering traditional Swedish meals at monthly smorgasbord events or like Spelmansstamma and the Midsommar Dag celebrations – which will be held on Saturday, June 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“By doing those inherent things it both affirms the community, it affirms its own heritage and history. But more importantly, then, reaffirms we’re a part of a larger Scandinavia history,” Haug said.

Not only is the museum supporting immigration through storytelling, but it hosted a naturalization ceremony for 60 immigrants on Wednesday, May 11, which allowed Moratzka to fully see Gammelgarden’s significance as an immigrant story.

“Being able to uphold immigration and immigrants as people learning to adapt to everything new is part of the job of the museum,” she said.

The process to host the ceremony began a year prior due to security measures and finding a federal judge who could officiate the naturalizations. She remembers the judge they reached out to understood the significance of overseeing the ceremony.

“The judge says, ‘We’re doing it’ and that’s how it came to be. Because he said the whole place talks about immigration, and it shows early immigration and the challenges that those people had even to create a home,” she said.

For the ceremony they invited the Scandia Elementary fourth graders to witness the ceremony and also lead everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance

“It was really a very sweet moment. … This was quite an opportunity for the kids, and again it helped them understand, ‘My goodness, I belong here. I’ve said this pledge 1,000 times, but these are new people and now they’re part of our US family,’” Moratzka said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hastings Star Gazette

10,000 steps a day for 3 years … Hastings woman keeps amazing pace

Health trends are constantly ebbing and flowing. One fitness routine that has never gone out of style and is seeing an uptick in participation is recreational walking. With the increasing popularity of fitness-tracking applications and technology, it has never been easier to set and track daily physical activity goals. Still,...
HASTINGS, MN
CBS News

Jason DeRusha's top 4 favorite stories at WCCO

MINNEAPOLIS -- Jason DeRusha has been with WCCO-TV as a reporter and anchor since 2003. His first day was April Fools' Day, to be specific. While at WCCO, he was among the first television reporters on the scene and on-the-air at the Interstate 35W bridge collapse. He answered "Good Question" for 5½ years. In 2013, he was named one of the "40 under 40," the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal's list of young community leaders.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Scandia, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
CBS Minnesota

Neighbors, businesses frustrated, concerned over growing encampment in south Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Residents in a south Minneapolis neighborhood are asking city leaders for help in dealing with a growing homeless encampment.This is drone video that a neighbor shared with WCCO of the dozens of nylon tents that sit on a city-owned lot near 29th Strert and 14th Avenue South. This is the fifteenth camp to pop up in the Midtown Phillips neighborhood in just the last year and-a-half.Neighbors and business owners in they're tired of living next to what they call chaos."Hooking up their cell phones to people's electricity, using people's water and not turning off the water when they...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
minnesotamonthly.com

Top Shops for Ice Cream in Minnesota, 2022

Slathering on sunscreen, heading to a cabin for the weekend, and hosting bonfires with friends are all signs that point to ice cream season. Check out these shops across Minnesota that are taking advantage of the heat and our taste for something sweet. TWIN CITIES METRO AREA. Adele’s Frozen Custard...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gammelgarden Of Scandia#Gammelgarden Museum#Swedish#Elim Lutheran Church
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Bear spotted crossing Highway 20

Peggy Ziemer saw an animal in a field as she and her husband drove down Highway 20 on Saturday morning heading to Cannon Falls. At first she could not make out what it was. “You could tell it wasn’t a dog,” she said. It was a bear. As...
CANNON FALLS, MN
KARE 11

KARE in the Air: The historic Grain Belt Brewery

MINNEAPOLIS — The historic Grain Belt Brewery in northeast Minneapolis is no longer producing suds, but the building itself still gets a fair share of attention. Tonight's KARE in the Air might show you why. According to "Historic Twin Cities," a number of smaller companies merged in 1890 to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hastings Star Gazette

PHOTOS: Historic home for sale in Hastings

This home is a rare opportunity to own a historic home in Hasting's preservation district. The beautiful home includes a grand foyer, natural woodwork, original pocket doors, hardwood floors, main floor laundry and a fully fenced-in yard. This quiet neighborhood is just a few blocks away from the scenic riverfront...
HASTINGS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
Country
Sweden
boreal.org

U.S. News and World Report ranks Minnesota communities (including one in northern MN) as healthiest in the nation

According to a new report, Minnesotans are in pretty good shape. Wednesday, U.S. News and World Report and CVS Health released their fifth annual Healthiest Communities rankings, analyzing data related to health care access and outcomes; mental health; environment; community vitality, and other health-related topics. In total, 89 factors were...
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

This Is A Great Reminder To Pay Attention On All Minnesota Boat Launches

So this happened in Dakota County, but in reality, you could substitute Dakota for any number of Minnesota county names. A driver, pulling his boat out of the water, forgot that his vehicle was in reverse when he exited, resulting in both his car and boat going back into the lake. It's a good reminder to double-check everything while you are on area boat launches.
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
KARE

Grow with KARE: Saving peonies

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Peonies are a fan favorite here in the Midwest, but their season is short, lasting only a week or two. That is, unless you’re sneaky and save some in the refrigerator to bloom later. It’s a great trick to have peonies in your vase...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
southsidepride.com

Is Lake Hiawatha the city dump?

The Minneapolis City Council Public Works and Infrastructure Committee invited public comments at their June 9 public hearing on their Stormwater Management Program and Annual Report. I asked them to:. “Please, stop dumping on us. “You are poisoning us. Chemicals that you put on your lawns in Linden Hills come...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Forest Lake Times

Forest Lake Times

Forest Lake, MN
33
Followers
125
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Forest Lake Times has been serving Forest Lake, MN since 1902. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota with 24/7 local coverage found online at forestlaketimes.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/forest_lake_times/

Comments / 0

Community Policy