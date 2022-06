When the Giants finally got Max Fried out of the game Monday night in Atlanta, they were confronted with two relievers they know very, very well. Will Smith was their closer for parts of two seasons, and an excellent one at that, making the All-Star Game in 2019. Smith was followed Monday by Kenley Jansen, who spent his first dozen seasons in Los Angeles and has 35 career saves against the Giants.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO