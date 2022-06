One of the experts predicting another £1,000 rise in energy bills this autumn has said the Government has room to provide more support to billpayers.Craig Lowrey and his colleagues at Cornwall Insight think that based on today’s best data the price cap on bills will hit around £2,980 between October and December.It would not just be an all-time high, it would also be over £1,000 higher than the previous record.Previous predictions had set the next price cap at closer to £2,800.Bills have already soared this year, hitting £1,971 in the April price cap, from £1,277 previously.The price cap is calculated...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO