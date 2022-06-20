ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Transform 2022: A preview of must-see sessions for data decision-makers

By Shubham Sharma, @shubham_719
VentureBeat
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGear up, decision-makers. A month from now, VentureBeat will return with its flagship event, Transform 2022. The conference will span two weeks and bring together over 100 business and technology leaders to provide detailed insights into data and AI and how they are being leveraged to drive value across various...

venturebeat.com

TechRadar

The future of hybrid work: Reimagining employee experience

Over the past two years, the world of work has changed dramatically, perhaps irrevocably, but one thing is certain: flexible work is here to stay. On the topic of hybrid work, experts have warned against the risk of generalizing hybrid work and argued that ‘one size fits one.’ Companies will lose talent if they think they can go back to pre-Covid workplace rules, because candidates want flexibility. The future of hybrid work now requires companies to reimagine the employee experience and decide what hybrid work should look like.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

FedEx, FourKites Alliance Delivers Real-Time Visibility Capabilities

FedEx Corp. and FourKites formed a strategic alliance and developed FourKites X, a new end-to-end supply chain intelligence platform. “This is an exciting collaboration between two industry leaders and innovators coming together to unlock new opportunities for our customers,” says Sriram Krishnasamy, CEO, FedEx Dataworks. “If the last two years have taught us anything, it’s that companies need to work together in order to work smarter and faster. Our collaboration with FourKites creates a data ecosystem that will deliver a new level of predictability and visibility to help businesses build smarter supply chains in today’s unpredictable and complex business environment.”
BUSINESS
geekwire.com

The IoT Revolution: Brought to you by Standard-Essential Patents

Experts predict that by 2025, more than 75 billion IoT devices will connect to the web. thanks to standard-essential patents (SEPs) enabling communication over Wi-Fi and cloud networks, innovators can create new IoT devices and applications quickly. But without a balanced licensing environment for SEPs, the IoT revolution will stall...
SMALL BUSINESS
Business
TechCrunch

9 ways founders can bring automation to healthcare

For an industry that constantly innovates, evolves and adapts, the reticence to embrace automation is frustrating, but ultimately, unsurprising. Healthcare remains in a constant tug-of-war among patients, payers, providers and pharma. This push and pull drives unnecessary costs, impacts clinical quality and leads to patient and provider dissatisfaction. We cannot...
HEALTH
geekwire.com

Two Amazon senior Black execs will depart in latest leadership shuffle

A pair of top Black leaders at Amazon who helped oversee the company’s e-commerce operations are departing:. Alicia Boler-Davis, senior vice president of global customer fulfillment and a member of Amazon’s senior leadership team (S-team) Dave Bozeman, vice president of Amazon Transportation Services. Boler-Davis resigned to pursue new...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

LG Nova announces its Mission for the Future startup selectees

Each of these 20 companies will receive $100,000 each to work with LG to create a business framework for running a pilot with LG’s accelerator. “Over the last few months, our work with the First 50 startups has helped us continue to refine our vision for the future as we look at new areas of growth for LG,” LG Electronics Senior VP for Innovation Dr. Sokwoo Rhee, who I also interviewed in January, said in an email. “We’re inspired by all of those who have participated to date with groundbreaking, thoughtful tech innovations to drive and contribute to our collaborative community and guiding principle of ‘outside-in’ innovation. With this announcement, we’re sharing the results of our ongoing work in engaging with the startup and entrepreneur community to create impactful technologies that will lead society into the future.”
BUSINESS
Pocono Update

85 Million Jobs Will Be Replaced By Artificial Intelligence By 2025

Automation will bring us into a new technological age, but at what cost?. Since the cradle of civilization and possibly even before it, humans had to work monotonous jobs until robotics made its way into the world in 1950, according to the British Department of Industry (DOI). Since the beginning of the Industrial Revolution, workers in the 19th century worried about being one day replaced by automation. These fears were premature but not necessarily wrong, according to Brookings Institution.
ENGINEERING
Fortune

Mastercard’s chief inclusion officer on the critical role of DEI (and 3 keys to getting it right)

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. When I started leading Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) 20 years ago in the hospitality industry, the topic was always raised as the last ten minutes on the HR leadership agenda. Leaders didn’t really see it as relevant or truly impactful to the business. And, I must say, until the landscape evolved, and I had the opportunity to work with leaders who understood the value in helping connect DEI to the bottom line, to include all perspectives and drive accountability, they were right.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Virtual Cards Gaining Ground on ACH in B2B Payments

The accelerated digitization caused by shutdowns and operational restrictions during the pandemic inspired a series of financial experiments, many of which have shown that they have proven staying power. For example, 55% of chief financial officers (CFOs) now say ePayables with virtual cards are used more frequently than they were...
PERSONAL FINANCE
CNBC

Amazon loses two Black executives, including one on leadership team

The head of warehouses, Alicia Boler-Davis, and transportation, David Bozeman, are departing the company. The move comes after Amazon announced earlier this month that former CEO of Worldwide Consumer Dave Clark would soon resign. Alicia Boler-Davis was in the running for the operations lead position, which CEO Andy Jassy gave...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

FinTech and Crypto: Three Things to Pay Attention to Before Investing. Advice from Global Communications Consultant.

Investment in FinTech businesses has grown exponentially over the past decade and the growth continues to be on the rise. According to a 2021 report by Dealroom, FinTech startups raised $125B in VC funding globally, exceeding the total 2020 funding by 2.8 times. While this growth has been mainly driven by megarounds, early-stage funding has also been booming, especially in Europe and emerging markets. For example, 2021 saw almost 1,800 early-stage FinTech rounds, nearly twice as many as there were in 2016. NFTs, crypto exchanges & custody, revenue-based financing, neo brokers and BNPL made 2021 the year of FinTech.
MARKETS
pymnts

LuLu Financial, Samsara Remit Choose Aerotruth B2B Onboarding Platform

Aerotruth, a startup specializing in the B2B onboarding process, has added Abu Dhabi’s LuLu Financial Holdings and Nepali money transfer service Samsara Remit as platforms using its service, a press release said. Aerotruth’s platform is designed to ease business-to-business (B2B) onboarding for FinTechs and banks or other financial institutions....
BUSINESS
AdWeek

Business Leaders Have a Responsibility to Connect Their Employees

Employee engagement has always been a priority for me. Anyone who stopped by Tag’s New York office pre-pandemic will tell you that our Thirsty Thursdays happy hour every week served as a safe space for employees to decompress and enjoy a casual conversation and a few laughs. Apart from being a fun way to end the week, getting to know the people behind the job titles inevitably helped to strengthen the quality of workplace relationships. But all that changed in March 2020.
ECONOMY

