ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Tourists are stuck in cable car hundreds of feet above Indian mountain range… and have to LOWER THEMSELVES down a rope to safety

By Tom Brown For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Terrified tourists were forced to climb out of a cable car using a rope after it got stuck high up in the air above a mountain range in India.

While admiring the striking views of the northern Shivalik mountains, horror dawned on the tourists when their cable car suddenly stopped.

They'd been travelling the Parwanoo Timber Trail when they found themselves trapped in mid air on Monday.

Video shows one of the 11 trapped tourists lowering himself down from the cable car using a rope.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JRIEy_0gGE5xTU00
Terrified tourists travelling the Parwanoo Timber Trail in India's Shivalik mountains were forced to climb out of a cable car using a rope after it got stuck high up in the air above a forest
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TfUgf_0gGE5xTU00
Video shows one of the 11 trapped tourists lowering himself down from the cable car using a rope. The tourists were stuck for at least 1.5 hours, local media reported
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fZFua_0gGE5xTU00

But many of the sightseers were unable to use the rope to get down, including children and elderly visitors.

The group were stranded for more than an hour before police and fire teams arrived to help evacuate the cable car.

Authorities used a second cable car to rescue the rest of the group, with Times of India reporting the entire car was evacuated safely.

A similar scene happened on October 13, 1992, when the haulage cable broke near the docking station and the cable car carrying 11 passengers slid backwards.

In panic, the operator jumped off the car just as it began its slide and he died in the fall.

'In India safety is never proactive, it is only thought of when lives are put at risk,' said a user commenting under the Time's of India's report.

Another called for the cable cars to be suspended until operators can prove they meet the international safety standard approved by the Ministry of Tourism.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gczBa_0gGE5xTU00
Many of the sightseers were unable to use the rope to get down, including children and elderly visitors. Authorities used a second cable car to rescue the rest of the group, with Times of India reporting the entire car was evacuated safely
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1koVo8_0gGE5xTU00

Comments / 2

Related
natureworldnews.com

40 People Dead, 450 Injured in Massive Fire in a Container Storage Facility

As per authorities, a major blaze at a shipping warehouse in southern Bangladesh claimed the lives of 40 individuals and injured around 450 others. In the statement of a forensic official at the state-run Chattagram Medical College Hospital (CMCH), they claimed that as of now, 40 deceased corpses have arrived at the mortuary here, which was then reported by media outlet PTI as said, while at estimated of five firemen were among those killed, BBC News reported.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cable Car#Vehicles#Indian#Mountains#Accident#Times Of India#The Ministry Of Tourism
The Independent

Passengers scream as world’s longest cruise ship crashes into Jamaican pier

Passengers aboard Royal Caribbean’s The Harmony of the Seas could be heard screaming as the 1,188-foot ship crashed into a pier in Jamaica.The incident happened on Thursday when the cruise liner docked at Falmouth, a busy port on the country’s northern shore, at about 7am.Several bits of port infrastructure were damaged in the collision, including a pier structure which was crushed by the 227,000 tonne vessel. An investigation is underway. Passengers could be heard screaming as the ship drifted towards the port and crashed into a pier, where it was trying to dock.“Oh my God”, one woman could be heard...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Death of retired police officer, 83, whose head became trapped between the rails and mattress of his bed at scandal-hit hospital was an 'avoidable accident', inquest hears

The death of a retired police officer whose head became trapped between the rail and mattress of his hospital bed was an 'avoidable accident', a coroner has concluded. Max Dingle, 83, died 15 minutes after he was found 'entrapped' on a ward at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on May 3, 2020.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Flight attendant fired after being filmed ‘necking’ Jack Daniels on flight

A flight attendant was arrested and sacked last week after being filmed by passengers “necking” alcohol on a flight.A passenger on the flight from Rzeszow, Poland to London Stansted told The Sun that he had filmed the employee drinking wine and whisky on a Ryanair flight. Ryanair says the flight was being operated by its sister company, Lauda Europe. Representatives of the airline confirmed that the incident had occured on 18 May, and that the employee in question had been fired.The passenger says the male flight attendant drank a miniature bottle of wine and a shot of Jack Daniels from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
India
NewsBreak
Cars
TravelNoire

Girl Almost Dies During Mid-Flight Allergic Reaction After Passenger Refuses To Stop Eating Nuts

A British teen is lucky to be alive after experiencing a severe allergic reaction to nuts another passenger was eating on her flight. Joanna Jones and her 14-year-old daughter Poppy were traveling back to England from the Caribbean island nation of Antigua on a British Airways flight. They had been vacationing there with other members of their family on their first trip since the lockdown ended.
HEALTH
AFP

Famed Hong Kong floating restaurant towed away after half a century

Hong Kong's Jumbo Floating Restaurant, a famed but ageing tourist attraction that featured in multiple Cantonese and Hollywood films, was towed out of the city Tuesday after the Covid pandemic finally sank the struggling business. "Jumbo has a long history and it has attracted many locals and tourists...
RESTAURANTS
Daily Mail

Two people are killed and three more are missing and feared drowned after two motorboats collide on Georgia river at the start of the Memorial Day weekend: Four people are rescued from the water

Two people have died and three others are missing and feared drowned after two motorboats collided Saturday on a river in coastal Georgia at the start of the long holiday weekend, authorities said. Authorities said one of the boats was carrying six people and the other had three aboard when...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Retirement nightmare as couple's house sale falls through after the buyer discovered the property was on the wrong lot due to 130-year-old bureaucratic bungle

A couple have only just found out they've technically been living in the wrong house because of a 130-year-old bureaucratic blunder, threatening their retirement plans. Peter and Cheryl Plowman bought and fixed up an investment property next door to their Candelo, NSW with plans to sell it to help fund their retirement.
REAL ESTATE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

428K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy