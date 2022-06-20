ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd won’t win any trophies under Erik ten Hag next season, slams Louis Saha in damning verdict

By Gary Stonehouse
 2 days ago
FORMER Manchester United hero Louis Saha insists that the club will NOT win any trophies under Erik ten Hag next season.

The former French striker, 43, moved to Old Trafford from Fulham back in 2004 and enjoyed huge success under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Louis Saha is not expecting Erik ten Hag to deliver instant success at Man Utd Credit: PA:Press Association
The Dutchman arrives at Old Trafford after a successful spell in charge of Ajax Credit: Getty

His goals helped the Red Devils to win the two Premier League titles and a League Cup before he ended his four-year stint there with Champions League joy.

United have yet to win the league since Fergie’s departure from the dug-out in 2013 but the club are now hoping that incoming boss Ten Hag can help change that.

The 52-year-old Dutchman arrives at the club having guided Ajax to three titles in from his five seasons in charge - but Saha has little confidence he can deliver instant success at his old club.

And he thinks that United’s five-year trophy barren spell will continue for at least another 12 months even if Ten Hag secures top signings like Frenkie De Jong and Christian Eriksen.

Speaking to BoyleSports Betting, Saha said: “If they were to regain a Champions League place next season that would be a step forward but I wouldn't expect them to win any trophies.

“Things went forward with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“The fans saw some improvement with Ralf Rangnick too but there's been situations that have been difficult for any manager to manage.

“The arrival of Erik ten Hag is a step forward. There's a lot of improvement that needs to happen with the infrastructure and Man United need the respect that the club deserves to be reestablished.”

The ex-Everton and Tottenham player becomes the latest former United man to give his verdict on the new manager.

Jaap Stam believes that Ten Hag can deliver success - as long as he is backed in the transfer market by the board.

And Teddy Sheringham echoed those thoughts as he insisted United needed at least six new recruits this summer.

#Manchester United#French#Old Trafford#Fulham#The Red Devils
