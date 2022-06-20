ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another hot day is expected Monday

According to the National Weather Service...

The Weather Channel

Temperature Outlook for the Rest of Summer

July could be sweltering for many east of the Rockies. Hotter than average temperatures are most likely east of the Rockies in August and September. The West Coast should see temperatures that are near average overall. Temperatures for the rest of the summer months are forecast to be hotter than...
AOL Corp

Hot weather will return to Central Plains, upper Midwest

A large swath of the country stretching from Texas to the Dakotas is expected to face another round of scorching temperatures through Monday, possibly even hotter than last week's heat wave. The Central Plains are expected to see highs in the 90s and low 100s, with a heat index that...
Fox News

Heat wave threatens cities, temperatures pass triple digits

A dangerous heat wave is the lead story on Wednesday, with temperatures soaring past record levels from Michigan to Florida. High humidity will make it feel oppressive with many cities passing the 100-degree mark. California and Arizona are also experiencing extreme heat, with daytime high temperatures also getting into the...
natureworldnews.com

American Monsoon Started With a Particularly Strong Thunderstorm

Meteorologists predict that a wave of moisture will arrive in the southwestern United States later this week, triggering the start of the North American monsoon. A tropical breeze will help kick off the yearly phenomenon that brings more rains and thunderstorms to the Southwest. Starting Thursday and Friday in areas of New Mexico, the change in wind direction from dry West to northwest winds to a moist southerly flow will allow the first scattered showers and thunderstorms to emerge in the pattern. Over the weekend and into early next week, the storms will move westward into parts of Arizona and northward into parts of Colorado and Utah.
Reuters

Heatwave scorches central U.S., people urged to stay indoors

CHICAGO, June 13 (Reuters) - A heatwave will bake the southwestern and central United States starting on Monday when record-breaking temperatures are expected to soar above 100 degrees (38C), with forecasters warning people to stay indoors and drink plenty of fluids. A large swath of the nation, stretching from central...
The Independent

Extreme heat hits second straight week for most Americans

Persistently high temperatures will spread across the US again this week as another period of extreme heat hits the country.Parts of the country from the Deep South up through the nothern Plains will face the heat again this week, with temperatures forecast to reach over 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38C) in some places, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).Parts of the southeast could see record daily temperatures, NWS said. Heat advisories have been issued for parts of the Great Lakes region.Over the next week, 70 per cent of Americans will face heat above 90F (32C), with 20 per cent...
