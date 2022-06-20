WY WFO CHEYENNE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...West to southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Arlington...
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could see some strong thundershowers on Friday, with a wet weekend likely ahead. The agency posted this statement on its website:. Here is the 7 day forecast for southeast Wyoming and western Nebraska. Increasing chances...
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says some areas of southeast Wyoming could be hit with severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. While as of 8 a.m. neither Cheyenne nor Laramie was thought to be at risk, Lusk, Torrington, Douglas, and several other communities could be hit by the storms. Some storms potentially could feature winds of up to 75 mph and hail up to the size of a quarter.
It has been a little bit since the Kum & Go in downtown Cheyenne closed down. However, that gas station along Lincolnway has opened once again and completely rebranded, in case you haven't noticed. There is new signage at the location of what used to be a Kum & Go,...
Fire up the barbecue and plan to party on your patio this Fourth of July!. The 2022 fireworks show is designed to maximize aerial displays for visibility from locations all over Cheyenne. Frontier Park will not be open as a viewing location, so plan to enjoy the show from your...
Over the past year, a certain restaurant in Wyoming has been racking up all sorts of accolades. This restaurant is not only in Wyoming, but it is located within the capital city. Cheyenne is the home of this restaurant and if you are still wondering where that may be, the restaurant's latest earned title is the 'Best Diner in Wyoming'.
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An anonymous man who claimed to be armed with a large rifle announced he had planted bombs in downtown Laramie on Tuesday forcing evacuation of downtown Laramie. But local police believe the suspect was involved in a bad prank. Downtown Laramie...
As of 5:09 p.m., Cheyenne Fire Rescue crews remain on the scene. "Many supporting agencies have been demobilized and cleared the scene with the fire now diminished in size," CFR said in a press release. "CFR crews are currently performing overhaul at the scene going into Tuesday evening." "We thank...
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Mrs. Laramie County 2022, Staci Balcaen, sat down during the Wyoming News Now 5:30 Weekend show to share her thoughts on competing in pageants as a Wyoming woman. Balcaen said the Wyoming America pageant takes place on June 25 in Casper. The pageant will...
Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power Company (CLFP), doing business as Black Hills Energy, announced today it will serve its first customer under its Blockchain Interruptible Service Tariff, a new electric rate option to support the growing blockchain industry in Wyoming. “We are pleased to deliver yet another innovative solution to...
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — After four days of competition, Brinley Palmer and Aurora Catrina Soto brought home state titles in the Little Miss and Tot Miss categories for the Little Miss Wyoming State Pageant. Brinley and Aurora took part in several competitions against other girls from across the state, winning...
On June 17, 2022, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 383 on Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne, Wyoming. At 01:21 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision. The preliminary investigation shows a commercial truck and trailer headed east on Interstate 80 around milepost 383. The...
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - If you have been facing some post-pandemic struggles, you are not alone. With the federal reserve hiking interest rates to cool inflation last week, local businesses wonder about the long-term effects on their bottom line after the pandemic. “I did notice a little bit...
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — AARP Wyoming will kick off the opening of the state’s first “Fit Park” next month with a launch event in Cheyenne. The facility — an outdoor gym featuring various pieces of exercise equipment — will be officially dedicated with an event starting at 5 p.m. July 7 at Holliday Park on Morrie Avenue, per an AARP release Tuesday afternoon. The event will feature door prizes, food trucks and music for those in attendance.
Kum and Go standalone sign in April after the Kum & Go name was removed -Optopolis. You may have noticed something happening at one of Cheyenne's Kum and Go locations--more specifically, Kum and Go #956 near the corner of Warren Ave and E 16th St/E Lincolnway is rebranding!
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. After a Cheyenne man was charged this week with trafficking fentanyl near a school, the owner of the apartment building he lived in vowed to root out any other issues in her property. Robert Butler, 34, was indicted this week by...
(AP) - Five people from Wyoming, including an infant girl, are dead after the SUV they were in was rear-ended by a truck in northern Colorado. Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol say the SUV was in the left lane of Interstate 25 in Weld County and had slowed for traffic when the semi slammed into it Monday afternoon. All five people who were killed were from Gillette, Wyoming and ranged in age from 3 months old to 51 years old. Two other vehicles were involved, and one person suffered minor injuries. The truck driver wasn’t hurt, and no charges have been filed.
A man is behind bars following a shooting incident in west Cheyenne Wednesday morning, police say. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says officers were called to a report of shots fired at the Stage Coach Motel at 1515 W. Lincolnway around 9:49 a.m. "The preliminary investigation shows that two male...
GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) — The five family members killed in a crash on Interstate 25 earlier this week have been identified by the Weld County coroner. The Godines family included Emiliano, 51, Christina, 47, Aaron, 20, and Tessleigh, 3 months old.
(credit: CBS)
Halie Everts, 20, was also killed in the crash. All five people were from Gillette, Wyoming.
They were killed after the SUV they were riding in was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer in northern Colorado near Highway 66. Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol say the SUV was in the left lane of Interstate 25 in Weld County and had slowed for traffic when the semi slammed into it Monday afternoon.
A Cheyenne man has pleaded not guilty to federal drug and gun charges. Troy Michael Painter, 26, was indicted last month on charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm. According to a criminal complaint, Painter was pulled...
The Cheyenne Animal Shelter has announced an online auction for an estate sale, with the proceeds to benefit the Shelter. Join in and bid online for this estate sale benefitting the Cheyenne Animal Shelter Foundation. The auction closes on June 20th and pickup will occur on June 23rd. These items...
Comments / 0