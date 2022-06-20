Weekly calendar: Community and entertainment events beginning June 25

These are reader-submitted public events, virtual and in-person. CDC physical distancing and other guidelines may apply. Use the contact information to verify details. Programs and activities subject to change without notice.

Family Pride Celebration , 10 a.m.-5 p.m., June 25. MODS fourth annual event featuring rainbow science, make a Pride flag, LGBT+ community featuring drag queen story time and more. Museum of Discovery & Science, 401 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale. 954-467-6637. Register at bit.ly/38ba0DP .

Family Studio: Mythical Creatures and Storytelling, 10:30 a.m. June 25; Norton Museum of Art, 1451 S. Olive Ave., West Palm Beach. 561-832-5196. norton.org .

Caribbean Dance Workout, 11 a.m. June 25; Lauderhill Towne Centre Library, 6399 W. Oakland Park Blvd., Lauderhill. 954-357-6406. broward.libnet.info/events . Free.

Health and Wellness Family Fun Fair, noon. June 25; Dr. Dorothy Bendross Mindingall Social-Economic Institute, 5120 NW 24th Ave., Miami. eventbrite.com .

Historic Stranahan House Museum Guided Tours, 1-3 p.m. June 25-Sept. 30. Stranahan House, 335 SE Sixth Ave., Fort Lauderdale. 954-524-4736. stranahanhouse.org/admission .

Taste of Caribbean Islands, 2 p.m. June 25. Vizcaya Park, 14200 SW 55th St., Miramar. 954-601-3310. tastecaribislands.eventbrite.com .

Island Festival, 3 p.m. June 25. HATCH1121, 1121 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth. 561-493-2550. lakeworthart.org .

Brighton Beach Memoirs, 7 p.m. June 25; Florida Atlantic University, 777 Glades Road, Boca Pointe. 561-297-6124. fauevents.universitytickets.com .

Majesty of Rock: The Music of Journey & Styx, 8 p.m. June 25; The Casino at Dania Beach, 301 E. Dania Beach Blvd., Dania Beach. 954-920-1511. casinodaniabeach.com .

Centennial Intracoastal Tour, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. June 26. Adults age 18 and older. Manatee Queen, Riviera Beach Marina, 200 E. 13th St., Riviera Beach. Register at rivierabch.com/Registration100 .

A Day At The Races Hosted By Equine Assisted Therapies of South Florida, noon June 26. Gulfstream Park & Casino, 901 S. Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach. 954-974-2007. equineatsf.org .

Holy Cross Health AgeWell Center Activities, 9 a.m. June 27; Holy Cross AgeWell Center, 5597 N. Dixie Highway, Oakland Park. 954-542-0700. holy-cross.com .

Broadway Artists Intensive Junior , 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 27-July 1. One-week introductory session for students ages 9-13. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. Apply at thebroadwayartistsintensive.com .

U.S. Citizenship Preparation Classes, 6 p.m. June 27; West Regional Library, 8601 W. Broward Blvd, Plantation. 954-765-1577. broward.libnet.info/events .

Improv Drop In, 7:30 p.m. June 27; Barclay Performing Arts, 8903 Glades Road, suite. D8, Boynton Beach. 561-706-5128. theimprovu.com . $15-$20.

Under the Electric Tree: Pioneer Winter in Celebration of Pride Month at Griffing Park, 7:30 p.m. June 29; Griffing Park, 12220 Griffing Blvd., North Miami. 305-893-6211. 111401.blackbaudhosting.com .

Emerging from Darkness , through July 31, a presentation of Boca Raton Community High School Student Photography, Boca Raton Public Library, 400 NW Second Ave., Boca Raton. 561-393-7852 bocalibrary.org

SAT/ACT workshops , 4:30-5:45 p.m., June 27-July 20. Summer Camp 1; July 27-Aug. 17 Summer Camp 2. Test-prep courses. Sessions include math, grammar and reading practice tests and intensive test-taking strategies. Workshops focus on fundamentals, technique, recognition, reaction and timing manipulation. Presented by Broward Public Library Foundation. 954-357-8256 BCLsummer@broward.org .

Food Truck Roll , 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. June 30. Taste local food truck flavors and mix and mingle with neighbors. City of Lauderhill, 5581 W. Oakland Park Blvd., Lauderhill. 954-730-3041.

Clematis at Night with Marijah & The Reggae Allstars, 6 p.m. June 30; The Great Lawn, 100 N. Clematis St., West Palm Beach. 561-822-1515. wpb.org

Masked Singer Tour, 7:30 p.m., June 30, Broward Center for the Performing Arts. Featuring celebrity guest hosts from the TV show, as well as a local celebrity. TheMaskedSingerTour.com

Bubble Fest, 2 p.m. July 1; Ramblas Plaza at Dolphin Mall, 11401 NW 12th St., Miami. 305-684-3941. shopdolphinmall.com .

Brothers Again, music of the Allman Brothers, 8 p.m. July 1; The Casino at Dania Beach, 301 E. Dania Beach Blvd., Dania Beach. 954-920-1511. casinodaniabeach.com .

Upcoming and long running

Heroes in My House, sensory friendly, 11 a.m. July 2. Sandrell Rivers Theater, 6103 NW Seventh Ave., Miami. 305-284-8800. tickets.ftfshows.com .

Vegan BBQ Party, 4 p.m. July 2; Huizenga Plaza, 32 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. 407-952-2928. veganblockparty.com .

Aventura Farmers Market, 11 a.m. July 3; Aventura Mall, 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura. 305-935-1110. aventuramall.com .

Abacab, The Music of Genesis, 8 p.m. July 2; The Casino at Dania Beach, 301 E. Dania Beach Blvd., Dania Beach. 954-920-1511. casinodaniabeach.com .

July 4th Events

Weston’s Hometown Fourth of July 5K Run/Wal k, 7:15 a.m. July 4. Sponsored by the YMCA of South Florida. Regional Park, 20200 Saddle Club Road, Weston. bit.ly/3x2Ko5H .

July 4th celebration , 9 a.m.-noon. featuring themed floats and marching units will wind their way west along Sunset Strip from NW 12th Street to City Park, and free refreshments and a children’s fun zone, including an inflatable waterslide, playground and splash pad; 4:30-9:30 p.m., concert and fireworks featuring fun zone, food and beverages vendors. FLA Live Arena, One Panther Parkway, Sunrise. 954-747-4600. bit.ly/3m2qeSQ .

4th of July Extravaganza, 9 a.m. July 4; Margate Blvd. and 441, Various locations in the City of Margate, Margate. 954-972-6458. margatefl.com .

Patriotic Splash Swim Party, 12 p.m. July 4; Caporella Aquatic Complex, 9300 NW 58th St., Tamarac. 954-597-3660. tamarac.org . $5.

Fourth of July celebration , 5-9 p.m., Cool Zone, sports zone, activities, entertainment and fireworks. Mullins Park, 10000 Ben Geiger Drive, Coral Springs. 954-345-2200. events@coralsprings.org

Ignite the Night Independence Day , 5:30-10 p.m. July 4. Family activities, entertainment, food for purchase. Samuel J. Ferreri Community Park, 2905 Jog Road, Greenacres. 561-642-2090. greenacresfl.gov .

4th on Flagler Fireworks and Entertainment, 6 p.m. July 4; West Palm Beach Waterfront, 105 Evernia St., West Palm Beach. 561-822-1515. wpb.org .

Independence Day celebration , 6-9 p.m., Music, rides, food trucks and fireworks. Coolers, pets and personal fireworks are not permitted, bring a blanket or chair for seating. Pines Recreation Center Festival Grounds, 7400 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines. 954-392-2116. ppines.com .

City of Tamarac’s All-American Celebration, 6 p.m. July 4; Tamarac Sports Complex, 9901 NW 77th St., Tamarac. 954-597-3620. tamarac.org .

More events

Improv Drop In, 7:30-9 p.m. July 4-Aug. 29. For beginners and experienced improvisers. Exercises and activities to help you learn improv and do scenes with side coaching. Barclay Performing Arts, 8903 Glades Road, Suite D8, Boynton Beach. 561-706-5128. theimprovu.com/classes .

2022 Save Our Seas Distinguished Speaker Series, 6 p.m. July 7; Online, hosted by the Museum of Discovery and Science. mods.org .

Merchants of Venice, 7:30 p.m. July 7; L.A. Lee YMCA/Mizell Community Center, 1409 NW Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale. 954-816-3324.

Chico Pinheiro, 8 p.m. July 7; Coral Gables Congregational Church, 3010 De Soto Blvd., Coral Gables. 305.448.7421, ext. 120. communityartsprogram.org .

Music in the Park, 6:30 p.m. July 8; Gulfstream Park Village Center Stage, 901 S. Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach. 954-454-7000. gulfstreampark.com .

Screen on the Green: Raya and the Last Dragon, 7 p.m. July 8; The Great Lawn, 100 N. Clematis Street, West Palm Beach. 561-822-1515. wpb.org .

The Long Run, Eagles tribute, 8 p.m. July 8; Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton. 561-393-7700. myboca.us .

Bette Davis, estás ahí?, 8:30 p.m. July 8; Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 West Flagler St., Miami. 305-547-5414. miamidadecountyauditorium.org .

Brubeck Brass , 4-6 p.m. July 10, Summer Symphony Series, Charles F. Dodge City Center, 601 Center Way, Pembroke Pines. 954-392-2122.

Rent , July 15-31, Florida Atlantic University, Kaye Auditorium of the Student Union, 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton. 561-297-6124. fauevents.com .

Big Band Hits from the Golden Age , July 16-17, Florida Atlantic University, Kaye Auditorium of the Student Union, 777 Glades Road, Boca. 561-297-6124. fauevents.com .

Summer Sips and Sounds , 6:45 p.m., July 20, Concerts feature music from the end of the Gilded Age to the beginning of the Jazz Age. Historic Town Hall, 71 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton. bit.ly/3QlODRs .

Rubenology: Making of an American Legend, 7 p.m. July 20; GableStage, 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables. 305-445-1119.

Enriched Life Discussion Group, 7-9 p.m. through July 20. Via Zoom. 305-968-1257. myenrichedlife.com/workshops .

Aloha Polynesian Culture & Seafood Festival , 11-7 p.m. July 9; noon-6 p.m. July 10. Jaco Pastorius Park, 4000 N. Dixie Highway, Oakland Park. Admission $10, children under 12 free. bit.ly/3Li18ui .

Women to Women Empowerment Concert , 6 p.m. July 10. With Karyn White, Shirley Murdock, Cherelle and Michel’le. Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar. bit.ly/3MwuMMD .

Teen Open Mic Night , 7-9 p.m. July 15 through Nov. 18, bimonthly creative outlet for teens, featuring music, poetry and more. Sunrise Civic Center Art Gallery, 10610 W. Oakland Park Blvd., Sunrise.

Tea Time with Seniors , 9-10 a.m. July 20. Educational and wellness monthly program, Sadkin Center, 1176 NW 42nd Way, Lauderhill. 954-321-2450. facebook.com/DeniseDGrantUSA .

Kettle Krush 5K , 7 a.m. July 24, presented by the Salvation Army of Broward County. Markham Park, 16001 W. State Road 84, Sunrise. bit.ly/KettleKrush5K2022 .

Second Sunday by the Shore , The LOOP, Las Olas Oceanside Park through July. Bring a picnic blanket and lawn chair, and enjoy a rotation of live music, interactive experiences. bit.ly/3HW0lxy .

Caffeine and Chrome, 9 a.m. July 30; Gateway Classic Cars of Fort Lauderdale, 4020 NW 126th Ave., Suite 108, Coral Springs. hub.gatewayclassiccars.com .

Miami Record Fair, noon-5 p.m. through July 30. Dig through thousands of records and sway to live local DJ sets, Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami. 786-303-4819. instagram.com/terrestrialfunk .

Space Adventure Immersive Exhibit, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. through July 31. Features Apollo-era NASA Artifacts. Maurice A. Ferré Park, 1075 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. 305-358-7550. spaceadventure.us .

U.S. Citizenship Preparation Classes, 6 p.m. Aug. 1; West Regional Library, 8601 W. Broward Blvd., Plantation. 954-765-1577. broward.libnet.info

Improv Drop In, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1; Barclay Performing Arts, 8903 Glades Road, Suite. D8, Boynton Beach. 561-706-5128. theimprovu.com .

Christian Sands, 8 p.m. Aug. 4; Coral Gables Congregational Church, 3010 De Soto Blvd., Coral Gables. 305.448.7421, ext. 120. communityartsprogram.org .

Sounds at Sundown, 5 p.m. Aug. 6; Margate Sports Complex Covered Field, 1695 Banks Road, Margate. 954-972-6458. margatefl.com .

One In Two, 8 p.m. Aug. 6; Island City Stage, 2304 N. Dixie Highway, Wilton Manors. 954-928-9800. islandcitystage.org .

Symphony of the Americas , 4-6 p.m. Aug. 11, Chamber Orchestra, Susan B Katz Theatre, 17195 Sheridan St., Pembroke Pines. 954-392-2122.

Sunrise Comic Con , 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 13. Family friendly activities, vendors, artist/author alley, entertainers and musical performances, food trucks. Sunrise Civic Center Art Gallery, 10610 W. Oakland Park Blvd., Sunrise. sunrisefl.gov/tickets.html .

Summer Symphony Series , 4-6 p.m. Aug. 14, Summer Symphony Series featuring chamber musicians, Charles F. Dodge City Center, 601 Center Way, Pembroke Pines. 954-392-2122.

Summer Edition 2022 , 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through Sept. 3. An exhibition of summer-themed editioned works by artists. Rosenbaum Contemporary, 150 Yamato Road, Boca Raton. 561-994-9180.

Bubble Bash , 2-7 p.m. through Sept. 4. Family fun, Dania Pointe, 139 S. Compass Way, Dania Beach. 833-800-4343. daniapointe.com . Free.

Summer Sips and Sounds , 6:45 p.m., Sept. 21, Concerts feature music from the end of the Gilded Age to the beginning of the Jazz Age. Historic Town Hall, 71 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton. bit.ly/3QlODRs .

Hip Hop for Kids, 5:45-6:45 p.m. through Sept. 27. For kids in grades K-5. Mandel Public Library, 411 Clematis St., West Palm Beach. 561-868-7703. bit.ly/3wOvXm6 .

Boca Bridge Duplicate Bridge Club, 12:30 p.m. through Oct. 28. Saint Mark Greek Orthodox Church, 2100 Yamato Road, Boca Raton. 561-558-7362. bocabridge.org .

Temple Sinai Duplicate Bridge Club, 12:30 p.m. through Oct. 28. Temple Sinai of Palm Beach County, 2475 W. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach. 561-757-8121. bridgewebs.com/templesinai .

Business Expo, Senior Services Show, Health Fair and Career Fair , 10:30-3 p.m. Nov. 3, Assumption Catholic Church, 2001 S. Ocean Blvd., Lauderdale-by-the-Sea. 954-565-5750.

Let’s Talk, Community Conversation About Developmental Disabilities , Nov. 9, Program will provide a brief description of disabilities and their characteristics, educational matters, and resources. Greenacres Community Center, 501 Swain Blvd. Greenacres. Register 561-642-2090.

Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance meeting, 6-7:30 p.m. through Nov. 30. Weekly DBSA mental health peer support group. Herb Skolnick Community Center, 800 SW 36th Ave., Pompano Beach. 954-682-1060. dbsasouthflorida.org . Free.

2022 Save Our Seas Distinguished Speaker Series, 6 p.m. through Dec. 1, online, in partnership with Save Our Seas Foundation. mods.org/2022saveourseas .

Holiday in the Park , 5-9 p.m., Dec. 3. Christmas tree lighting ceremony, horse and carriage rides, amusements, school performances, face painting, arts and crafts, carolers and more. Samuel J. Ferreri Community Park, 2905 Jog Road, Greenacres. 561-642-2090. bit.ly/3a99KWt

Girls too Women , 6:30 p.m., for girls ages 12-17, presented Tuesdays, except the second Tuesday of the Month, by FOCUS, Females Overcoming Challenges while Understanding how to Succeed. St. George Community Park, 3501 NW Eighth St., Lauderdale. 954-791-1039.

Judo Classes, 10 a.m.-noon. through Dec. 17. Tomodachi Judo Club meets Saturdays 10 a.m.- noon; Wednesdays 6:30-8 p.m. Age 6 and up. Boca Raton Community Center, 150 Crawford Blvd., Boca Raton. 561-846-0459. judous.com/home .

Mystery Dinner Show, 6-9 p.m. through Dec. 17. Hilarious and challenging crime while you feast on a fantastic dinner. Newport Beachside Hotel & Resort, 16701 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach. 866-496-0535. eventvesta.com/events/11515/t/tickets .

Butler House Tour, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. through Dec. 17. The James D. and Alice Butler House, 380 E. Hillsboro Blvd., Deerfield Beach. 954-429-0378. deerfieldbeachhistoricalsociety.com .

Sons of the American Revolution, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. through Dec. 17. Meets monthly and open to the public, hosted by the Fort Lauderdale chapter. Genealogical guidance, history and education related to the Revolutionary War. Outback Steakhouse Meeting Room, 2725 S. University Drive, Davie. 317-748-3651.

Cuban Classical Ballet of Miami, Musical Theater program., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. through Dec. 17. Cuban classical Ballet of Miami Musical Theater Program. Miami Hispanic Cultural Arts Center, 111 SW Fifth Ave., Miami. 786-747-1877. cubanclassicalballetofmiami.org .

Nonperishable food donations. The Salvation Army of Broward is in need of food items to help replenish its Food Pantry for upcoming community distributions. Drop off weekdays 8 a.m.-5 p.m., 1445 W. Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. 954-712-2431. salvationarmyflorida.org/fortlauderdale .

Venues

Amelia Earhart Park , 401 E 65th St., Hialeah. Named after the famed pilot who took her last flight from Miami in Hialeah in 1937. Bike trails, skateboarding, fishing and more. 305-685-8389. miamidade.gov/parks/amelia-earhart.asp .

Ashanti Cultural Arts virtual classes & events. Features beginner hip-hop Saturdays 11-11:50 a.m.; advanced hip-hop Thursdays 6-7 p.m.; African dance Saturdays noon-1 p.m. and much more. Sponsored by the City of Pompano Beach and the Rotary Club. See ashanticulturalarts.org .

Bonnet House, offers self-guided tours Tuesday-Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m., and hosts special events. See website for family summer specials with times and dates. Bonnet House Museum & Gardens, 900 N. Birch Road, Fort Lauderdale. Check website for pricing. bonnethouse.org .

Broward Center for the Performing Arts, online classes for all ages. Free classes include singing, acting, dancing and improv. Stay connected with this online series available anytime. You can also follow the Facebook page to access previous videos and content. For details, see browardcenter.org and click on Education@Home or visit bit.ly/2EhNvxA .

Broward County Library. See what’s new and stay connected. Find upcoming events and classes. Read newspapers, magazines, listen to music and watch movies with a free eCard that can be used to access a wide variety of eContent from a computer or mobile device. broward.org/library .

Butler House Tour, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 17. The James D. and Alice Butler House, 380 E. Hillsboro Blvd., Deerfield Beach. 954-429-0378. deerfieldbeachhistoricalsociety.com .

Butterfly World, open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays, weather permitting. Self-guided tours, gift shop, workshops and lectures. 954-977-4400. Tradewinds Park, 3600 W. Sample Road, Coconut Creek. butterflyworld.com .

Cornell Art Museum, 51 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach. Features immersive installations, contemporary art, interactive art pieces, and expanded museum store. 561-243-7922 or cornellartmuseum.org .

Cox Science Center and Aquarium , 4801 Dreher Trail North, West Palm Beach. Hands-on educational exhibits, a 10,000-gallon fresh and saltwater aquarium, digital planetarium, pre-K-focused “Discovery Center,” 18-hole conservation-themed Mini-Golf course and quarter-mile outdoor science trail. 561-832-1988. coxsciencecenter.org .

Florida Atlantic University Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute. Offers tours, videos and educational activities. Lectures and presentations are open to the public for free. Must register. See bit.ly/2H0OBPU .

Fort Lauderdale Fire & Safety Museum at Station #3 , 1022 W Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. Learn the history, tradition and service of the Fort Lauderdale Fire Department and its heroes. fortlauderdalefiremuseum.org

The Frank, Workshops, step-by-step craft tutorials, video lectures and storybook readings, art engagement and more. The Frank C. Ortis Art Gallery in Pembroke Pines. 954-392-2120. thefrankgallery.org or bit.ly/2FtWCfE .

Gumbo Limbo Nature Center. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; Mondays noon-4 p.m. Aquariums, sea turtle rehabilitation, gift shop, nature trails. Gumbo Limbo Nature Center, 1801 N. Ocean Blvd., Boca Raton. 561-544-8605. gumbolimbo.org

History Fort Lauderdale, 231 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale. 1-3:30 p.m. daily. 954-463-4431. historyfortlauderdale.org/museum .

Island SPACE Caribbean Museum , 8000 W. Broward Blvd., #1422, Plantation. Open Saturday 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m. museum@islandspacefl.org

Kravis @ Home The Curtain’s Up! Digital stage features a lineup of curated concerts, talks, performances and arts education events. Virtual from West Palm Beach. kravis.org/athome .

Lion Country Safari, open daily 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Drive through the wild animal amusement park and take photos of lions, giraffe, elephants, rhinos, primates and more. Safari Falls Splash Park is open daily, weather permitting and is included in admission. Park is 20 miles west of West Palm Beach at 2003 Lion Country Safari Road, Loxahatchee . 561-793-1084. lioncountrysafari.com .

Markham Park , 16001 W. State Road 84, Sunrise. Model airplane field, target range, bike trails. 954-357-8868. markhampark.com .

Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach , 411 Clematis St., West Palm Beach. Located in the heart of downtown. See website for list of events. 561-822-2222. bit.ly/3ud03ho .

McCarthy’s Wildlife Sanctuary. Guided tours at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday by appointment only. Only a limited number of visitors in each group. Call 561-790-2116. No children under 5 permitted. Escorts provided. McCarthy’s Wildlife Sanctuary, 12943 61st St. N., West Palm Beach. mccarthyswildlife.com

Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens, Offers a variety of educational and cultural programs for the whole family. 4000 Morikami Park Road, Delray Beach. 561-495-0233 morikami.org .

Mounts Botanical Gardens, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. See the permanent installation in the Tropical Forest Garden that offers three imposing 20-foot statues, replicas of the iconic monolithic, humanlike figures located on Easter Island, Rapa Nui, Chile. 561-233-1730. Mounts Botanical Garden , 531 N. Military Trail, West Palm Beach. mounts.org .

Museum of Science & Discovery. Offers on-site educational activities for all ages, plus resources and programs, ranging from story time to science demonstrations, as well as virtual learning. MODS, 401 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale. 954-467-6637 Visit Mods.org

Nova Southeastern University, Lifelong Learning Institute. Times and dates vary at Nova Southeastern University’s LLI. Features classes, presentations and programs for seniors. bit.ly/2Chw0wK . Call 954-262-8471 or email LLI@nova.edu .

Okeeheelee Nature Center Okeeheelee Park , 7715 Forest Hill Blvd., West Palm Beach. Nature preserve featuring pine flatwoods and wetlands. Animal encounters. 561-233-1400. discover.pbcgov.org .

Palm Beach County Library digital events. Many classes and programs are held on Zoom; must preregister. Download instructions, then sign up for whatever piques your interest, from engineering a paper airplane to a Latin-flavor cooking demo. Register for digital activities online at bit.ly/2C62OZE or pbclibrary.org .

Palm Beach Zoo , 1301 Summit Blvd., West Palm Beach. home to hundreds of animals and 190 species, many of them endangered. palmbeachzoo.org .

Pelican Harbor Seabird Station , 1279 NE 79th St., Miami. Guided tours, animal encounters, Pelican feedings. In-person and online presentations, Seabird cruises. 305-762-7633. pelicanharbor.org .

Pompano Beach Arts, Virtual exhibitions feature Space Shuttle Challenger and John Chakeres’s photos of the early years of the Space Shuttle program. View “Into Orbit” and “First Fleet” sneak peeks on the Pompano Beach Arts YouTube channel at bit.ly/36ALU2c or visit pompanobeacharts.org/virtual-events .

Riverbend Park. Features morning nature walks, Loxahatchee Battlefield tours, archery, bike rides, fishing and birding. Location: 9060 Indiantown Road, Jupiter. 561-741-1359. Many activities are free, some $5-$10. Make online reservations at pbcnature.com .

Spanish Monastery . Construction of the Monastery of St. Bernard de Clairvaux began in 1133 AD in northern Spain. In 1925, William Randolph Hearst purchased the Cloisters and the Monastery’s outbuildings. They were dismantled, packed in more than 11,000 wooden crates, and shipped to the United States. Currently, the venue serves parish of St. Bernard de Clairvaux, 16711 W. Dixie Highway, North Miami Beach. spanishmonastery.com .

Stranahan House Museum, Learn the story of the house, the founding family, and the City of Fort Lauderdale. Stranahan House, 335 SE 6th Ave., Fort Lauderdale. 954-524-4736. stranahanhouse.org/admission/ .

Yellow Green Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday-Sunday every week. Features fresh fruits, vegetables, eat-in stations and take-home delicacies, plus artisans, vendors, plants and unique items. YG Market , 3080 Sheridan St., Hollywood. 954-513-3990. Paid parking, three lots. ygfarmersmarket.com .

Young At Art is open mall hours , 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays; and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Westfield Broward, 8000 W. Broward Blvd., Plantation. Features one-of-a-kind interactive exhibits and programming by South Florida-based artists. youngatartmuseum.org .

Zoo Miami , 12400 SW 152 St., Miami. Fifth largest zoo in the United States and as a subtropical facility, cares for a wide variety of animals from Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Americas. zoomiami.org .

To submit events, see sunsentinel.com/calendars . Send removal requests to calendar@sunsentinel.com . Find more events online at sunsentinel.com/events and sunsentinel.com/arts .