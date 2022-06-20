ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Ukrainian forces destroy Russian tank and two infantry vehicles with British howitzers

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Ukrainian forces have destroyed Russian military vehicles using weapons provided to them by the UK.

This video, published by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine , shows smoke rising from two explosions.

"One tank and two infantry fighting vehicles of the Russian occupiers - along with their crews - were turned into scrap metal," officials said.

Defence secretary Ben Wallace confirmed to Sky News that the UK has acquired 20 M109 Howitzers from a Belgian arms company for Ukraine.

Comments / 20

Peon
2d ago

Who wants to be againa a part of Russia? Nobody. Russia has nothing to offer except of the oil and gas

Reply
8
Knute Stephens
1d ago

Russia did not anticipate Ukraine putting up a fight. He is now involved in a real battle as the Ukrainians are not going down easy, might not even go down but instead send the Russians home with tail between legs

Reply
2
Michael Breland
2d ago

looks like Putin ground game is weak and that's why he's non stop threatening Nukes.

Reply
4
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

