Seth Curry's Viral Tweet About Steph Curry

By Ben Stinar
 2 days ago

Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry sent out an incredible tweet about his brother Steph Curry, who just led the Golden State Warriors to the NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics. Seth had been on the Philadelphia 76ers earlier in the year, but was traded to Brooklyn.

The Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics to win the NBA Championship last week, and Steph Curry is now a four-time NBA Champion (and he captured his first Finals MVP Award).

His brother, Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry, sent out an incredible tweet afterwards.

Seth Curry: "Don’t talk about Steph again unless it’s in a convo with the time great PLAYERS!! And i mean a hand full of people to ever touch a basketball."

As for Seth, he had a very good season averaging 15.0 points per game on over 42% shooting from the three-point range (he also played for the Philadelphia 76ers earlier in the season before being traded).

Elena Chavez
2d ago

if you don't know basketball why talk people are so jealous cuz he's better than the best of the best they won and that's that's what it should have been they had a chance to Boston had a chance just like everybody else has just came on the top so you guys should appreciate that at least somebody won the championship and it ended to be the Warriors right on Warriors I love you guys and you guys played to be the champion

Reply
2
 

