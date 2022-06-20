ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Human emotions quiz: What is the TikTok trend?

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

A quiz claiming to tell players what kind of “human feeling” they are has gone viral on TikTok .

It originates from a Russian website called UQuiz and asks the user to answer 11 questions to determine whether they are feelings such as “anxiety” or “true love.”

One of the results, “despondency”, says players who receive this result are “Not far from humility but you still try to fight. I’m proud of you.”

The Independent

The Independent

ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

