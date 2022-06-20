ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Yorkshire helicopter crash: Emergency services called out to field as public told to avoid area

By Matt Mathers
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

A helicopter has crashed into a field in Yorkshire , sparking a huge emergency service response.

Residents have been warned to stay away from the scene of the crash, off Bentham Road near Burton.

Photos from the scene show smoke from the helicopter billowing into the sky as fire crews respond.

One witness said there were “dozens” of emergency service vehicles at the scene.

It is unclear what caused the crash, which happened just before midday, or if anyone on board the aircraft has been injured.

North Yorkshire Police said: "Emergency services are at the scene of an incident off Bentham Road near Burton in Lonsdale, where a helicopter has crashed into a field.

"The incident happened shortly before midday. People are strongly urged to avoid the area.”

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance Service confirmed it attended but a spokesperson could not provide further details.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service also said it “dispatched a number of resources to the scene” but gave no further details.

Burton in Lonsdale is a farming area close to the border with Lancashire and Cumbria.

Two people made a lucky escape from a helicopter that crashed into a field near a pub in Warwickshire in 2020.

Emergency services received reports that the aircraft was on fire after it made an emergency landing nearby the Masons Arms in Long Marston.

The two people on board the aircraft were able to escape to safety before being found at the scene by paramedics from the West Midlands Ambulance Service .

A witness to the incident said at the time: “They were both very lucky, it caught fire just as they made it out of the helicopter and the blaze took hold very quickly.

”They would not have stood a chance if they had been stuck. The fire completely gutted the aircraft. It was scary stuff.“

Mobile phone footage taken at the scene shows the helicopter engulfed in flames with thick black smoke billowing into the sky.

Three separate crews from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service were dispatched to tackle the blaze.

Firefighters used hoses along with foam to extinguish the fire.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said one ambulance, a senior paramedic officer and four paramedic officers were also sent to the scene.

