ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Tony Bellew explains what Anthony Joshua must do to beat Oleksandr Usyk

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Khdm_0gGE3G2100

Tony Bellew has outlined what Anthony Joshua must do in order to beat Oleksandr Usyk – something that both Britons have failed to do.

Bellew was stopped by Usyk in the eighth round in 2018, with the Ukrainian becoming the only undisputed cruiserweight champion of the four-belt era with that result.

Joshua, meanwhile, was outpointed by Usyk in September to lose the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles, which he will look to regain in a rematch this August .

“So many questions surround this fight, and once the first bell goes in just over two months’ time, we’ll start to get some answers,” Bellew wrote in a column for DAZN , the streaming platform with whom Joshua signed a deal last week .

“Can the Ukranian, a fighter I know very well after sharing the ring with him back in 2018, be as good as he was last year? His brilliant footwork, timing and movement was something else, and by the time Joshua had realised what was in front of him, it was too late for him to make a difference as Usyk was already well ahead on the scorecards.

“Will Usyk use that same approach, or will he be expecting something a lot different from Joshua this time around? His boxing skills have been enough to see him become a two-weight world champion with the minimum of fuss, but this is the first rematch in his illustrious career and he surely must be expecting an improved version [of Joshua].”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pm9oQ_0gGE3G2100

Joshua has recruited Robert Garcia to his coaching team while promoting Angel Fernandez, with the Olympic gold medalist’s former trainer Rob McCracken stepping away from “AJ”’s set-up ahead of the rematch with Usyk.

“Since the loss to Usyk, Joshua has made huge changes to his team,” wrote Bellew, who labelled Garcia “legendary”. “Robert McCracken is no longer involved and that could be a big factor, but Joshua is a very smart man and he’ll be fully aware of what he’s doing with his team.

“All eyes will be on Robert Garcia in the build-up to this fight, and it’ll be interesting to see what changes he can make to Joshua at this stage of his career. He’s one of the smartest coaches around, and he wouldn’t have taken this job if he didn’t believe he could add value. He was a winner as a fighter, he’s a winner as a trainer, and he’ll be fully focused on winning when preparing Joshua for the biggest test of his career.

“He’ll want AJ to start a lot quicker, because if Usyk is allowed to settle early then you might just see a repeat of the first fight. If Joshua can use his size, speed and power but do it correctly, then he can get Usyk’s attention and let him know he’s in with a different animal from the first fight.

“That’s the approach Joshua should take: let Usyk know he’s in a tough fight right from the outset.”

It was announced on Sunday that Joshua’s rematch with Usyk will take place on 20 August in Saudi Arabia . An exact venue is due to be revealed soon.

Usyk’s decision victory over Joshua in September played out at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, while the 35-year-old also beat Bellew on British soil, with their contest having taken place at Manchester Arena.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Anthony Joshua’s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk is not the ‘last chance’ you think it is

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2 is officially official. It had been simply ‘official’ for a number of weeks, since Usyk announced that he would leave his native Ukraine to train for the heavyweight title rematch, but – after a lengthy process to confirm a date and venue – the fight is now on.It had been un-italicised ‘on’ for a number of weeks, see, with Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn having first guaranteed a June fight date and having mentioned the possibility of the rematch taking place in London like its predecessor. However, assertions of a spring clash gave way...
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Tyson Fury Denied Entry Into U.S. Due To Connections With Cartel Leader

Tyson Fury was recently denied entry into the United States due to his connections with cartel leader Daniel Kinahan. A report from Sunday World’s Nicola Tallant suggests, Fury, amongst several other boxers, were denied entry into the United States due to their links with MTK Global founder and alleged drug baron, Daniel Kinahan.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Tony Bellew
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Robert Mccracken
CBS Sports

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2: Rematch set to take place in Saudi Arabia in August

The rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk is finally set. The two will meet on Aug. 20 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia with Usyk's unified heavyweight titles on the line. Usyk, the former undisputed cruiserweight champion, moved to heavyweight in October 2019, beating Chazz Witherspoon and Derek Chisora before facing off with Joshua this past September. Despite entering the fight as an underdog, Usyk thoroughly outboxed Joshua over 12 rounds to take the fight by scores of 117-112, 116-112 and 115-113.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Anthony Yarde Trainer on Seeing Beterbiev In Person: 'I Thought He Would Be Faster'

Trainer Tunde Ajayi realizes Artur Beterbiev’s power is the real article – the speed of his punches, on the other hand, is another question. Ajayi, the head trainer of British 175-pound contender Anthony Yarde, received a first-hand look at the feared Russian mauler this past Saturday at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden in New York City. Beterbiev, the IBF and WBC champion, battered WBO titlist Joe Smith Jr. into forcing the referee Harvey Dock to call for a second-round stoppage in a 12-round light heavyweight unification bout.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Eddie Hearn says Joshua has to “DAMAGE” Usyk

By Sam Volz: Eddie Hearn says he wants Anthony Joshua to “damage” Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch on August 20th in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Hearn believes the best route for Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) to inflict damage on the unbeaten unified heavyweight champion Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) is by throwing combinations and putting it on him for the entire three minutes of every round.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Britons#Wba#Wbo#Ibo#Ukranian
Boxing Scene

Bivol on Facing Beterbiev: I'm Very Excited About Unifying All The Belts

WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol would love to get the opportunity to face Artur Beterbiev, who holds the WBO, WBC, WBC titles at 175-pounds. Last Saturday night at Hulu Theater in New York's Madison Square Garden, Beterbiev demolished Joe Smith in two rounds to unify their three titles. Smith was down three times and battered before the fight was waved off.
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

'I don't know what sportswashing is': Anthony Joshua insists he 'likes' Saudi Arabia and refuses to criticise the country's regime ahead of his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk in Jeddah... as heavyweight star says: 'I'm here to have a good time'

Anthony Joshua says he 'doesn't know' what sportswashing is and insist he 'likes' Saudi Arabia despite the mass scrutiny surrounding the inaugural LIV Golf series event. Joshua will looking to win back the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight belts he lost to Oleksandr Usyk when he faces the Ukrainian boxer again at the Jeddah Super Dome on August 20.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
Boxing Scene

Beterbiev’s Garden Party Fuels "Best at 175" Fire

I’m in a light heavyweight state of mind. And in the afterglow of a weekend in which a pair of 175-pound bombers met in New York in what some labeled the division’s most important fight in 39 years, it’s not hard to understand why. Say what you...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Ciryl Gane, France’s journey to legalise MMA and why UFC Paris will be ‘special’

There may be no better man to headline France’s first ever UFC event than Ciryl Gane.Mixed martial arts’ leading promotion has not exactly had an abundance of French fighters on its roster since its inception in 1993, which is no surprise given the nation did not even legalise the sport until two years ago, but Gane occupies an intriguing place in the timeline of French MMA. Like many of his combative compatriots, the 32-year-old spent a portion of his career competing abroad. But, having only started training in the sport in 2018 – the same year in which he began his...
UFC
Boxing Scene

Smith Reflects on Loss to Beterbiev: I Lost My Focus…Was Knocked Off My Equilibrium

Joe Smith Jr. admits he could never implement his strategy to the fullest extent during his short-lived tussle with Russian puncher Artur Beterbiev. Smith, the Mastic, Long Island, native was stopped by Montreal-based Beterbiev in two rounds in their 175-pound unification bout last Saturday night at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York City. Beterbiev, who went into the fight with the WBC and IBF belts, knocked the typically durable slugger three times before referee Harvey Dock waved the fight off. The win rewarded Beterbiev with Smith’s WBO belt, giving him three of four major titles in the division. Dmitry Bivol owns the other remaining belt (WBA) in the division.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Oscar De La Hoya blames Eddie Hearn for Canelo Alvarez’s loss to Dmitry Bivol: ‘He doesn’t know the fight game’

Oscar De La Hoya may look to bury the hatchet with Dana White, but he seems a little less inclined to do so with fellow boxing promoter Eddie Hearn. In many respects, Hearn is seen as a brash upstart in the world of boxing promotion. In 2020, the Matchroom Boxing chairman scored the biggest coup of his career, signing Canelo Alvarez after the boxer sued De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions and was released from contract. Hearn then successfully promoted a number of Canelo fights, but in May, the biggest star in boxing suffered an unexpected career setback, losing a unanimous decision to Dmitry Bivol.
COMBAT SPORTS
FOX Sports

Usyk, Joshua share intense faceoff, ready for rematch

First there were pleasantries. Then came the long and increasingly intense faceoff. Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua went head-to-head Tuesday for the first time since their rematch for the world heavyweight championship was announced. The boxers attended a news conference in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia — where the Aug. 20 fight...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

709K+
Followers
230K+
Post
335M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy