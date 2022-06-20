ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Fastest runners for the Tampa Bay Rays

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XdVwJ_0gGE2pWJ00
akihirohatako // Shutterstock

Fastest runners for the Tampa Bay Rays

Imagine being a catcher watching as Ty Cobb came running toward home plate at full speed, fearless of barrelling into you in order to score a run. Or being a pitcher eyeing Ricky Henderson on first, anxious not to give him his 1,400th stolen base. These guys were fast —no doubt about it—but just how fast they were, we can’t really say.

Technology has come a long way since those players’ time on the field. During the 2017 season, Major League Baseball introduced Sprint Speed , which “is a Statcast metric that aims to more precisely quantify speed by measuring how many feet per second a player runs in his fastest one-second window.” The metric currently includes “qualified runs” from two different categories: runs of two bases or more on hits that aren’t home runs, and home-to-first runs on “topped” or “weakly hit” balls. The best of these runs are averaged, and any run of at least 30 ft/sec is known as a Bolt.

Why is this metric useful? According to MLB, “approximately seven full-effort strides can be captured over the course of a one-second window, so Sprint Speed rewards those who can sustain their speed over a longer period of time.” On a more strategic level, teams can now examine those stats to determine how to best defend against a hitter or base runner who has a tendency to bolt. (Or on the flipside, how to play against a slow runner.)

The stat has proven to be a useful one, as the total number of stolen bases has been on the decline since Sprint Speed was introduced. In 2012, 3,230 bases were stolen between the American and National Leagues, and that was the last time the number broke 3,000. In 2021, that number decreased to 2,209.

Stacker compiled a list of the runners for the Tampa Bay Rays whose measured sprint speeds were the highest, using data from MLB’s Statcast tracking system. Players are ranked by the highest average sprint speed through the end of May 2022 with ties broken using the average time from home to first.

#10. 2B Brandon Lowe - 27.2 feet/second
- #201 in average sprint speed among MLB baserunners this year
- Competitive runs recorded: 37
- Average time from home to first (in seconds): 4.34

#9. RF Manuel Margot - 27.3 feet/second
- #191 in average sprint speed among MLB baserunners this year
- Competitive runs recorded: 38
- Average time from home to first (in seconds): 4.39

#8. SS Wander Franco - 27.7 feet/second
- #145 in average sprint speed among MLB baserunners this year
- Competitive runs recorded: 74
- Average time from home to first (in seconds): 4.28

#7. 2B Vidal Bruján - 28.1 feet/second
- #112 in average sprint speed among MLB baserunners this year
- Competitive runs recorded: 21
- Average time from home to first (in seconds): not available

#6. DH Harold Ramirez - 28.1 feet/second
- #105 in average sprint speed among MLB baserunners this year
- Competitive runs recorded: 48
- Average time from home to first (in seconds): 4.41

#5. LF Josh Lowe - 28.1 feet/second
- #97 in average sprint speed among MLB baserunners this year
- Competitive runs recorded: 19
- Average time from home to first (in seconds): 4.27

#4. 3B Taylor Walls - 28.5 feet/second
- #57 in average sprint speed among MLB baserunners this year
- Competitive runs recorded: 38
- Average time from home to first (in seconds): 4.22

#3. LF Randy Arozarena - 28.7 feet/second
- #40 in average sprint speed among MLB baserunners this year
- Competitive runs recorded: 77
- Average time from home to first (in seconds): 4.29

#2. RF Brett Phillips - 28.9 feet/second
- #31 in average sprint speed among MLB baserunners this year
- Competitive runs recorded: 22
- Average time from home to first (in seconds): 4.14

#1. CF Kevin Kiermaier - 29.2 feet/second
- #23 in average sprint speed among MLB baserunners this year
- Competitive runs recorded: 55
- Average time from home to first (in seconds): 4.09

Comments / 0

Related
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays: Series Preview

Last Tuesday, the Yankees started off a 13-game stretch against the Tampa Bay Rays, Toronto Blue Jays, and Houston Astros, a stretch that was considered by many to be the first major test that the Bronx Bombers would face. Well, they could hardly have gotten off to a better start to that stretch, as they swept the Rays at Yankee Stadium and took two of three from the Jays in Toronto. Thanks to these two series, they hold an 11-game lead in the American League East.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Rays Rally Late, But Lose to Yankees on Injury-Filled Night

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Being stuck in a rut, and a deep rut at that, often requires something fluky to get out of it. That looked like that was going to happen for Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night, where they broke up a Gerrit Cole no-hitter in the eighth inning and scored two runs to tie the game with a couple of slow dribblers, neither of which traveled more than about 60 feet.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Yardbarker

Yankees vs. Rays Prediction and Odds for Wednesday, June 22 (Back Tampa Bay with Baz on Mound)

Yankees: -1.5 (+120) 7 (OVER: -115/UNDER: -105) Tampa Bay has struggled as it battles injuries to the likes of Wander Franco and now Manuel Margot, but it's hard not to be enamored with backing Baz as a home underdog. He is one of the most highly touted prospects in baseball despite a limited sample size in the big leagues. Baz showed his promise last time out, pitching six innings of shutout baseball against the Orioles.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees @ Tampa Bay Rays: Jordan Montgomery vs. Shane Baz

Thanks to Isaac Paredes’ three-home run night, the New York Yankees won’t have the opportunity to use their brooms against the Tampa Bay Rays for the second week in a row. They’ll still have an opportunity to use their shovels, however, as they look to snatch a series win on the road against their divisional rivals tonight at Tropicana Field and continue to bury them deep in the AL East division race.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Arozarena
Person
Kevin Kiermaier
Person
Brandon Lowe
Person
Manuel Margot
Person
Ricky Henderson
Tampa Bay Times

Rays turn to Jonathan Aranda, Luke Raley

ST. PETERSBURG — As the Rays wait for word on the severity of injuries to outfielders Kevin Kiermaier and Manuel Margot, they replaced both on the active roster, calling up Jonathan Aranda and Luke Raley. Aranda, 24, was signed by the Rays out of Mexico in July 2015 and...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy