ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Fastest runners for the New York Yankees

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XdVwJ_0gGE2FBV00
akihirohatako // Shutterstock

Fastest runners for the New York Yankees

Imagine being a catcher watching as Ty Cobb came running toward home plate at full speed, fearless of barrelling into you in order to score a run. Or being a pitcher eyeing Ricky Henderson on first, anxious not to give him his 1,400th stolen base. These guys were fast —no doubt about it—but just how fast they were, we can’t really say.

Technology has come a long way since those players’ time on the field. During the 2017 season, Major League Baseball introduced Sprint Speed , which “is a Statcast metric that aims to more precisely quantify speed by measuring how many feet per second a player runs in his fastest one-second window.” The metric currently includes “qualified runs” from two different categories: runs of two bases or more on hits that aren’t home runs, and home-to-first runs on “topped” or “weakly hit” balls. The best of these runs are averaged, and any run of at least 30 ft/sec is known as a Bolt.

Why is this metric useful? According to MLB, “approximately seven full-effort strides can be captured over the course of a one-second window, so Sprint Speed rewards those who can sustain their speed over a longer period of time.” On a more strategic level, teams can now examine those stats to determine how to best defend against a hitter or base runner who has a tendency to bolt. (Or on the flipside, how to play against a slow runner.)

The stat has proven to be a useful one, as the total number of stolen bases has been on the decline since Sprint Speed was introduced. In 2012, 3,230 bases were stolen between the American and National Leagues, and that was the last time the number broke 3,000. In 2021, that number decreased to 2,209.

Stacker compiled a list of the runners for the New York Yankees whose measured sprint speeds were the highest, using data from MLB’s Statcast tracking system. Players are ranked by the highest average sprint speed through the end of May 2022 with ties broken using the average time from home to first.

#10. 3B Josh Donaldson - 25.2 feet/second
- #366 in average sprint speed among MLB baserunners this year
- Competitive runs recorded: 36
- Average time from home to first (in seconds): 4.57

#9. 1B Anthony Rizzo - 25.3 feet/second
- #362 in average sprint speed among MLB baserunners this year
- Competitive runs recorded: 49
- Average time from home to first (in seconds): 4.73

#8. 3B Marwin Gonzalez - 25.7 feet/second
- #344 in average sprint speed among MLB baserunners this year
- Competitive runs recorded: 17
- Average time from home to first (in seconds): not available

#7. LF Miguel Andújar - 26.1 feet/second
- #309 in average sprint speed among MLB baserunners this year
- Competitive runs recorded: 14
- Average time from home to first (in seconds): not available

#6. 3B DJ LeMahieu - 26.6 feet/second
- #263 in average sprint speed among MLB baserunners this year
- Competitive runs recorded: 72
- Average time from home to first (in seconds): 4.66

#5. 2B Gleyber Torres - 26.7 feet/second
- #253 in average sprint speed among MLB baserunners this year
- Competitive runs recorded: 35
- Average time from home to first (in seconds): 4.55

#4. LF Joey Gallo - 26.9 feet/second
- #232 in average sprint speed among MLB baserunners this year
- Competitive runs recorded: 24
- Average time from home to first (in seconds): 4.59

#3. RF Aaron Judge - 27.1 feet/second
- #219 in average sprint speed among MLB baserunners this year
- Competitive runs recorded: 60
- Average time from home to first (in seconds): 4.69

#2. CF Aaron Hicks - 27.6 feet/second
- #160 in average sprint speed among MLB baserunners this year
- Competitive runs recorded: 37
- Average time from home to first (in seconds): 4.27

#1. SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa - 28.5 feet/second
- #60 in average sprint speed among MLB baserunners this year
- Competitive runs recorded: 76
- Average time from home to first (in seconds): 4.29

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

What should the New York Yankees do with Aaron Hicks?

During a season where the Yankees are having their best start since 1998, there has been little to critique about the team. Aaron Hicks, however, has been the exception. After stating in spring training that his goal was to have a 30 HR/30 SB season, it is safe to say he will fall well short of those benchmarks.
AARON HICKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
FOX Sports

MLB Power Rankings: Yankees, Mets hold on to top spots

The past couple of weeks have shaken things up in Major League Baseball, with some teams going on the longest win streaks in franchise history. That caused some significant movement in my power rankings. At No. 10 on this week's list, we have a team that has been on an absolute tear since June began.
MLB
numberfire.com

Mets' Luis Guillorme sitting versus Marlins Monday

The New York Mets did not include Luis Guillorme in their lineup for Monday's game against the Miami Marlins. Guillorme will take a seat Monday while Jeff McNeil covers second base and Mark Canha starts in left field. Canha will bat fifth. Our models project Guillorme to make 179 more...
MLB
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy