Missing Salt Lake City boy located

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – A reward is being offered for the suspects responsible for blowing up a public bathroom at an Orem park. Orem city officials say the public bathroom in Windsor Park was destroyed after an explosion of some kind. A $500 reward is being offered for any information that leads to a conviction […]
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (KUTV) — A Bluffdale teen is facing reckless driving charges after Stockton Police stopped him driving at "extreme speeds" in Tooele County. Around 2 p.m. Wednesday, police observed a black Audi passenger car traveling southbound on SR-36 at a high rate of speed. An officer with...
DEER CREEK STATE PARK, Utah — An 18-year-old man is dead after drowning in Deer Creek Reservoir Friday after he tried to save another swimmer who was struggling. John Ballan, of Zulia, Venezuela, was killed in the Utah County recreation area on a visit with friends and family on June 19 according to Utah State Parks.
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Orem have announced the unexpected passing of Dug, a K9 officer. They said he died on Sunday due to sudden medical complications. "Dug passionately served the city of Orem for six years," officers said. "Dug couldn’t wait to load up in the truck and head to work with his mom, Officer Kara Hancock."
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A speed enforcement operation conducted by the Salt Lake City Police Department resulted in 96 citations and 22 warnings. Officers said their motor squad stopped 122 drivers, focusing on roads leading in and out of the city. They said many stopped drivers were traveling...
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah's new prison is complete, and state leaders on Wednesday marked the occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a tour. The Utah State Correctional Facility sits at the edge of Salt Lake City's boundaries, west of the Salt Lake International Airport, and the campus can house up to 3,600 inmates.
MONDAY 6/20/22 9:46 a.m. SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police say a missing 11-year-old boy last seen in Salt Lake City has now been safely found on Monday morning. Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) says the boy, Dieudonne LeJoto, has been located by officers. The condition of his discovery was not immediately available. “We appreciate […]
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, June 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police were asking for the public’s help locating an at-risk West Valley City teenager who had been missing since about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Osiel Medina, 18, has been located and is safe, the Unified Police Department stated in...
UTAH (ABC4) – As summer travel gets underway, local police are reminding the public of the dangers of vehicle burglaries and thefts in Utah. Kaysville Police says just this year, they’ve responded to 46 vehicle burglaries and 14 vehicle thefts. “These types of crimes we like to refer to as crimes of opportunity,” says Kaysville […]
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: Toni Martinez has been located safe. ORIGINAL STORY: A Silver Alert has been issued out of the Millcreek area for a missing 90-year-old woman. Police are searching for Toni Martinez who was last seen near 2900 East Louise Avenue 2920 South around noon. Martinez...
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As Utah’s housing market continues changing, one housing market has seen the largest growth of inventory in the nation — Salt Lake City. According to the latest housing report from RE/MAX, Salt Lake City saw a 110% increase in the number of available homes to purchase year-over-year. Across the U.S., […]
Update: Police reported that Rodriquez has been found and is being evaluated by EMS. HEBER CITY, Utah — The Heber City Police Department reported that 18-year-old Hendrix Rodriquez left his residence […]
(STACKER) – Pre-war homes — those built before 1939 — are architectural gems. They are sturdy, charming, and often what people are referring to when they look at the prevalent colorless, linear designs of today and lament “they just don’t make them like they used to.” In some ways, that’s a good thing. Pre-war homes […]
WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Firefighters quickly extinguished a grass fire Wednesday in Weber County. The fire burned seven acres but could have been worse if it hadn’t been for some unusual help. The Weber Fire District responded to a call around noon of a fire just off 21st St. behind the Moulding and Sons […]
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake County and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are both making major changes in an effort to conserve more water. The Church announced today they are working to reduce water use in all of their buildings and facilities in the American West amid this serious drought.
SALT LAKE CITY — When Mayor Erin Mendenhall attended the opening of a 1,200-foot arch bridge along the Jordan River Parkway Trail in 2017, she knew she wanted the bridge to be named after Robert "Archie" and Lois Archuleta. She joked the name makes sense given the arch type...
