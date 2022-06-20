ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highlands County, FL

2 killed, 2 injured in Highlands County crash

By Emily McCain
 2 days ago
A 15-year-old girl from Lakeland and a 53-year-old woman from north Florida were killed in a crash in Highlands County on Sunday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened near the intersection of State Road 70 and County Road 721 at 10:35 p.m.

Troopers said the crash involved two sedans. The first was driven by a 64-year-old man with a 41-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl as the passengers; all from Lakeland.

The other sedan was driven by a 53-year-old woman from Fort White, Florida. She was the only person inside that vehicle.

Troopers said the first sedan was traveling west on State Road 70 when the driver slowed and made a u-turn, blocking the westbound and eastbound lanes.

The second sedan was also traveling west on State Road 70, behind the first vehicle. Troopers said when the first sedan made the u-turn, the front of the second sedan crashed into the rear left of the first.

After the crash, the first vehicle rotated and came to a rest on the paved shoulder of SR 70. The 15-year-old passenger was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The second vehicle rotated and crashed into a guardrail before it came to a rest on the shoulder of SR 70. The driver was later pronounced dead at a medical center.

Troopers said the 64-year-old man and the 41-year-old woman in the first vehicle sustained minor injuries. They were both wearing seatbelts. Troopers said the 15-year-old passenger was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the second vehicle was also wearing a seatbelt, according to troopers.

The crash remains under investigation.

IN THIS ARTICLE
