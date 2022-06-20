ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Festival founded by Dua Lipa's father returns to Kosovo

WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZlMjV_0gGDzKbP00
Kosovo Festival Dispute FILE - Audience enjoy Miley Cyrus performing at Sunny Hill Festival in Pristina, Kosovo Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. Kosovo’s central government and authorities in the capital joined forces on Monday, June 20, 2022 to bring back home an international music festival founded by the father of singer-songwriter Dua Lipa which had been moved following a dispute with its organizers. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu, file) (Visar Kryeziu)

PRISTINA, Kosovo — (AP) — Kosovo’s central government and authorities in the capital joined forces on Monday to bring back home an international music festival founded by the father of singer-songwriter Dua Lipa which had been moved following a dispute with its organizers.

A week ago the Sunny Hill Festival announced it was moving to neighboring Albania after a political dispute between Kosovo’s ruling party and the party in power in Pristina prevented organizers from getting permission to put on the festival, which has a daily capacity of 15,000.

Dukagjin Lipa, the singer’s father and manager, who was born in Kosovo, said he had made “a difficult but necessary” decision to stage the Aug. 4-7 event in Albania’s capital, Tirana.

Organizers have been asking Kosovar authorities for three years to allow them to manage a 17-hectare (42-acre) area of parkland where they say they will build the appropriate infrastructure for the annual festival and also let it be freely used for the rest of the year.

A joint statement from the Culture Ministry and the Pristina municipality on Monday said they have agreed to hold this year’s edition at a location in Pristina — “where it belongs” — and also to continue to discuss holding the festival at its usual location starting from next year.

A special edition with a different line-up of artists will be held in the Albanian capital, Tirana, Aug. 26-28.

Organizers said this year's artists would include Diplo, Skepta, DJ Regard, AJ Tracey, Mahmood and Albanian performers, and would also include “two world great artists” who have yet to be revealed.

The Sunny Hill festival made its debut in Kosovo’s capital, Pristina, in 2018 and took place again in 2019, attracting international artists, including the British-born Dua Lipa.

The festival has brought Kosovo priceless publicity. The event was put on hold in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aj Tracey
Person
Diplo
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Skepta
BBC

Ukraine refugees: UK set to admit lone teenagers after rule change

Teenagers who fled the war in Ukraine will be allowed to come to the UK alone under new rules, the BBC understands. About 1,000 unaccompanied minors had previously been left in limbo because the Homes for Ukraine scheme required young people to travel with a guardian. One 17-year-old, Valya, spent...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Ancient Roman temple discovered in the Netherlands

Volunteer archeologists have discovered an ancient Roman sanctuary with a relatively intact temple in the Netherlands.The first discovery was made in 2021, in a city near UNESCO World Heritage Roman Limes, which used to be on the Roman empire border when it was at its greatest extent, in the 2nd century AD.“One particularly remarkable feature is the discovery of several complete votive stones, dedicated to various gods and goddesses”, a spokesperson for the Cultural Heritage Agency said in a statement.Click here to read our free newsletter
WORLD
Travel + Leisure

Go Off the Beaten Path in Bulgaria — and Find Historic Cities, Stunning Landscapes, and a Mix of Cultures

It was well past midnight when we arrived at Zornitza Family Estate, a rambling property in southwestern Bulgaria, near the Greek border. The country roads were unlit, our path illuminated by nothing but the moon and stars. Our only sense of place came from the smell of roses that hung heavy in the air. My husband, Nikos, and I stumbled into our room, exhausted and half-blind from the eye-straining drive, and immediately fell asleep.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Government Of Kosovo#Pristina#Kosovar#The Culture Ministry#Albanian
The Independent

Camino pilgrims help rural Spain’s emptying villages survive

Amid the vast grain fields of Spain, a medieval church stands guard over the handful of adobe homes where some 50 people live — and twice as many travelers along the Camino de Santiago spend the night this summer.Terradillos de los Templarios, and dozens of villages like it, were built to host medieval pilgrims walking the 500-mile (800-kilometer) route across Spain to the Apostle James’ tomb in Santiago de Compostela. Today’s Camino travelers are saving them from disappearing.“This is life for the villages,” said Nuria Quintana, who manages one of Terradillos’ two pilgrim hostels. “In winter when no pilgrims...
WORLD
The Independent

Europe’s largest bird of prey makes comeback after being driven to brink of extinction

Europe’s largest and heaviest raptor, the cinereous vulture, once lived across the entire breadth of Europe, but numbers have declined over the last 200 years largely due to inadvertent poisoning, leaving fragmented populations clinging on.But later this year the birds, also known as the black vulture, will return to the skies above the Rhodope mountain range, which stretches through southeastern Europe along the southern border of Bulgaria and into northeastern Greece.The reintroduction is thanks to a rewilding project which has already relocated 17 of the birds from Spain, which are now being temporarily held in a large purpose-built aviary until...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Europe
AFP

Dutch join Germany, Austria, in reverting to coal

The Dutch joined Germany and Austria in reverting to coal power on Monday following an energy crisis provoked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. - 'More countries being squeezed' - Russia's invasion of its pro-Western neighbour has sent global prices for energy soaring and raised the prospect of shortages if supplies were to be cut off. 
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Albania enlists Patagonia to make wild Vjosa River a park

Albanian officials on Monday declared the Vjosa River and its tributaries a future national park, a move aimed at preserving what they called one of the last wild rivers in Europe.The Albanian Ministry of Tourism and Environment signed an agreement with the California-based Patagonia environmental organization to draft an “integrated and sustainable plan" for the new park.“This is an opportunity to protect one of Europe’s rivers, really one of the crown jewel rivers of Europe,” Ryan Gellert of Patagonia told The Associated Press.Patagonia, along with other environmental groups EcoAlbania, Riverwatch and EuroNatur, will help organize and fund a panel...
LIFESTYLE
Phys.org

Greece's fire-ravaged Evia will take decades to heal

Nearly a year after Greece's second-largest island of Evia was devastated by some of the worst wildfires in the country's history, nature is making a slow comeback. Grass is growing on blackened mountainsides under the carcasses of burnt trees and birds are singing again. And while the woods and meadows...
ENVIRONMENT
tatler.com

The Countess of Wessex masters vibrant diplomatic dressing in Cyprus

Having barely surfaced from Royal Ascot, where socialites swanned and sweltered in 30-plus-degree heat, the Earl and Countess of Wessex have touched down in the even more balmy Republic of Cyprus for a three-day royal tour. The couple were received on Monday 20 June by President Anastasiades and the First...
WORLD
The Independent

EU: Turkish Cypriots must curb migrants arrivals to Cyprus

Breakaway Turkish Cypriots on ethnically-divided Cyprus must do their share in stemming migrant arrivals, a senior European Union official said Saturday, as the number of asylum-seekers has shot up significantly so far this year.European Commission Vice President Margharitis Schinas said that Turkish Cypriot authorities should also be held accountable for curbing migrant arrivals.“We won’t let the Turkish Cypriot community to consider itself neutral in what is going on,” Schinas said after visiting upgraded facilities at the Pournara migrant reception camp outside the capital. “They must also assume their share of responsibility and we’ll find a way to remind them.”Cyprus...
IMMIGRATION
Variety

Annecy 2022: 10 Shorts Not To Miss From Annecy

Click here to read the full article. Annecy’s official short film competition is one of the festival’s centerpieces. Many years, at least one ends up snagging an Oscar nomination. Every year, Variety watches the shorts in Annecy’s main competition selection and picks 10 of our favorites. We’re not saying these are the best 10 shorts this year, though four won prizes, but we believe each brings something that shouldn’t be missed. “Anxious Body,” (Yoriko Mizushiri, France, Japan) Screening at Cannes Directors’ Fortnight, Mizushiri’s fourth short and the first project co-produced by Japanese New Deer and France’s Miyu Productions. Employing Mizushiri’s hallmark focus on the...
MOVIES
NBC News

Spain, Germany battle wildfires amid unusual European heat wave

Firefighters in Spain and Germany struggled to contain wildfires on Sunday amid an unusual heat wave in Western Europe for this time of year. The worst damage in Spain has been in the northwest province of Zamora, where over 74,000 acres have been consumed, regional authorities said, while German officials said that residents of three villages near Berlin were ordered to leave their homes because of an approaching wildfire Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
The Atlantic

Britain’s Unbridgeable Divide

Britain today is a poor and divided country. Parts of London and the southeast of England might be among the wealthiest places on the planet, but swaths of northern England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland are among Western Europe’s poorest. Barely a decade ago, the average Brit was as wealthy as the average German. Now they are about 15 percent poorer—and 30 percent worse off than the typical American.
U.K.
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
95K+
Followers
107K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy