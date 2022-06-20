ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Celtic Women sign winger Lucy Ashford Clifford from Lewes

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLucy Ashworth Clifford has joined Celtic Women on a two-year deal from English Championship club Lewes, saying she was keen to work with Fran Alonso. The 21-year-old winger joined Lewes after the head coach had moved to the Scottish Women's Premier League club. But she has...

www.bbc.co.uk

#Lewes#Glasgow#England#Ashford#Celtic Women#English Championship#The Scottish Women#Spaniard#Swpl1#Hibernian#Scottish#Super League#Petershill#Hibs
