Celtic Women sign winger Lucy Ashford Clifford from Lewes

Scottish football favourite Sir Kenny Dalglish has received an honorary degree from the University of St Andrews.The former Scotland, Liverpool and Celtic star, 71, was awarded a doctor of laws degree at a ceremony on Tuesday.He received the honour in recognition of his major contribution to football, charity, and to wider society.Professor Sharon Ashbrook presented Sir Kenny with his degree and, in her address, said it was for his charitable work and for his “selfless and unwavering support for the families and communities” following the Hillsborough disaster in 1989.He was manager of Liverpool at the time.Sir Kenny, otherwise known as King Kenny, joined more than 5,000 students for the university’s first in-person graduation celebrations since 2019.He demonstrated some of his famous football skills to graduates, staff and students in St Salvator’s Quad following the ceremony.The former striker earned a record 102 full caps for the Scotland national team, scoring 30 goals – along with 167 goals for Celtic and 172 for Liverpool. Read More Train strike: Stations deserted as UK grinds to halt

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO