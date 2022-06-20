Riders to pedal 600 miles during 2022 Carolina Brotherhood Memorial Ride
WBTV
2 days ago
The call came in just after 12:30 a.m. Monday about a commercial building on fire on Hovis Road, near Brookshire Boulevard. COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 will become available in N.C. this week. Updated: 10 hours ago. The...
You expect to lose power during a storm. Whether a summer thunderstorm, snow and ice, or a hurricane. But those times when it’s sunny but your lights go out, always come as a surprise. And this morning in Asheville, was one of those days. The power has been restored to downtown Asheville after a squirrel caused a power outage. Yes, a squirrel. Local news station New 13, reported that as of 8:30 this morning power to the more than 3,000 customers had been restored. Duke Energy says that the animal made its way into some wiring which triggered the outage. Customers impacted were in the downtown Asheville area.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – StarMed Healthcare will give away free cans of baby formula across several North Carolina counties in an effort to combat the nationwide shortage. According to StarMed, parents and caregivers are eligible to receive one can of baby formula per person. There is no registration and the formula will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Harris Teeter said it is removing some controversial koozies from its grocery stores after a North Carolina congressional candidate shared her disappointment with the chain. Christy Clark, a former North Carolina representative who is seeking office in House District 98, called on Harris Teeter and its...
A very much loved restaurant in Charlotte was named the best burger in Noth Carolina. Brooks’ Sandwich House in the NoDa neighborhood reps all of North Carolina on the list . The “Best Burger in Every State” list was released recently by Readers Digest. The article says...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This article involves commercial content. Nichols Store carries a full line of Liberty Safes, ready to handle a variety of jobs: securing guns, jewelry, valuables, important papers. On Monday Jeff Bolton, Store Manager at Nichols Stores discussed...
Melieon Bowman’s job at Walmart used to be enough for his family of four to get by. But the rising costs of gasoline, groceries and just about everything else has forced him to take on odd jobs – “whatever will give me any kind of money I can get,” he said.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — “American Idol” runner-up Clay Aiken’s Raleigh home is now for sale, according to realtor.com. He bought the 4,277-square-foot, 3-bedroom, 3.5-bath home for $655,000 four years and is selling it for $980,000. You can check out photos of the home for sale here. Aiken, a Raleigh native, has released seven albums since […]
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Red Robin said in a statement that it had fired one of its employees in North Carolina after it received reports that customers had received drug-laced edibles in bags with their to-go orders. WSOC reported that one of its employees found Rice Krispies and Froot Loop...
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people were hurt, including one with serious injuries, in a crash on northbound Interstate 77 near Huntersville Wednesday, officials say. The crash happened on I-77 near mile marker 21 north of the I-485 interchange just before 11:30 a.m., according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Medic said […]
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Right now, a Gaston County community is trying to find ways to stop a recent rash of violence. Since late May, WBTV has reported on at least 2 shootings and 2 killings in the Highland community in Gastonia. That includes a deadly shooting Tuesday morning in...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — City officials in North Myrtle Beach are reminding residents and visitors about a golf cart rule in the state. According to South Carolina state law, golf carts are not allowed on roads after 8 p.m. during Daylight Saving Time. Daylight hours are considered...
Christa Williams says no one told her how her son, Jovontaydeceased. “The information I have is nothing,” Williams told the Charlotte Observer on Friday. “I don’t know if my son was shot or strangled or anything.”. Jovontay Avery williams32, died while in police custody at Northeast Medical...
Community marks two-year anniversary of Beatties Ford Road shooting that killed four. Wednesday marked two years since four people were killed and at least 10 others were hurt in a mass shooting in west Charlotte. ‘Lifeblood of NASCAR”: Charlotte Motor Speedway founder Bruton Smith dies at 95. Updated: 1...
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina A&T State University grad is one of five NAACP youth leaders who can say their student loan debt is a thing of the past thanks to Pharrell Williams. The rapper and singer-songwriter behind the hit song “Happy,” more often known simply as Pharrell, announced the kind act during […]
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A New York City firefighter was killed when a tree limb fell onto the vehicle he was driving at the Biltmore Estate in North Carolina, officials said. The limb fell across a road Friday at the entrance to the estate amid high winds and struck a guest’s vehicle, Biltmore spokesperson Marissa […]
CHARLOTTE — A pothole in a northwest Charlotte neighborhood has grown into a major mess for residents. Neighbors say it’s an issue that’s been in the making for decades and repairs would be costly. Channel 9 first reported on the road’s condition in 2019. Now, what began...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Adam Rich has joined the Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau as Sales Manager. In this role, Rich will promote Cabarrus County, North Carolina as a destination for groups including meetings and conventions, sporting events, car clubs and more. “Adam’s past sales and motorsports experience makes...
Comments / 0