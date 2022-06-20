ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Riders to pedal 600 miles during 2022 Carolina Brotherhood Memorial Ride

WBTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe call came in just after 12:30 a.m. Monday about a commercial building on fire on Hovis Road, near Brookshire Boulevard. COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 will become available in N.C. this week. Updated: 10 hours ago. The...

www.wbtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Squirrel Causes Large Power Outage For One North Carolina City

You expect to lose power during a storm. Whether a summer thunderstorm, snow and ice, or a hurricane. But those times when it’s sunny but your lights go out, always come as a surprise. And this morning in Asheville, was one of those days. The power has been restored to downtown Asheville after a squirrel caused a power outage. Yes, a squirrel. Local news station New 13, reported that as of 8:30 this morning power to the more than 3,000 customers had been restored. Duke Energy says that the animal made its way into some wiring which triggered the outage. Customers impacted were in the downtown Asheville area.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WBTV

StarMed giving away baby formula in several N.C. counties

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – StarMed Healthcare will give away free cans of baby formula across several North Carolina counties in an effort to combat the nationwide shortage. According to StarMed, parents and caregivers are eligible to receive one can of baby formula per person. There is no registration and the formula will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.
POLITICS
WCNC

Harris Teeter removing 'controversial' koozies from all stores

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Harris Teeter said it is removing some controversial koozies from its grocery stores after a North Carolina congressional candidate shared her disappointment with the chain. Christy Clark, a former North Carolina representative who is seeking office in House District 98, called on Harris Teeter and its...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gastonia, NC
Government
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
Gastonia, NC
Sports
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Gastonia, NC
City
Star, NC
kiss951.com

Well Known Charlotte Place Named Best Burger in NC

A very much loved restaurant in Charlotte was named the best burger in Noth Carolina. Brooks’ Sandwich House in the NoDa neighborhood reps all of North Carolina on the list . The “Best Burger in Every State” list was released recently by Readers Digest. The article says...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Nichols Store in Rock Hill, is a full line Liberty Safe dealer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This article involves commercial content. Nichols Store carries a full line of Liberty Safes, ready to handle a variety of jobs: securing guns, jewelry, valuables, important papers. On Monday Jeff Bolton, Store Manager at Nichols Stores discussed...
ROCK HILL, SC
FOX8 News

Clay Aiken’s NC home on market for less than 7 figures

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — “American Idol” runner-up Clay Aiken’s Raleigh home is now for sale, according to realtor.com. He bought the 4,277-square-foot, 3-bedroom, 3.5-bath home for $655,000 four years and is selling it for $980,000. You can check out photos of the home for sale here. Aiken, a Raleigh native, has released seven albums since […]
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pedal#Brotherhood#Fake Reviews#Cdc
Fox 46 Charlotte

3 injured in crash on I-77 North near Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people were hurt, including one with serious injuries, in a crash on northbound Interstate 77 near Huntersville Wednesday, officials say. The crash happened on I-77 near mile marker 21 north of the I-485 interchange just before 11:30 a.m., according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Medic said […]
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WBTV

Recent string of violence reported in Gastonia

Community marks two-year anniversary of Beatties Ford Road shooting that killed four. Wednesday marked two years since four people were killed and at least 10 others were hurt in a mass shooting in west Charlotte. ‘Lifeblood of NASCAR”: Charlotte Motor Speedway founder Bruton Smith dies at 95. Updated: 1...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Adam Rich joins Cabarrus County CVB as Sales Manager

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Adam Rich has joined the Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau as Sales Manager. In this role, Rich will promote Cabarrus County, North Carolina as a destination for groups including meetings and conventions, sporting events, car clubs and more. “Adam’s past sales and motorsports experience makes...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy