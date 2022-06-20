ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

House fire claims life of 57-year-old man

By Hannah Curran
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 2 days ago

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A house fire on Sunday, June 19, at approximately 9:32 a.m., claimed the life of...

Jefferson County, AL
