House fire claims life of 57-year-old man

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Tuscaloosa Police Department say they are investigating after a man was killed in a crash on June 22. Police say this happened in the 3700 block of 29th Street on Wednesday morning. Authorities believe the driver was traveling west on 29th Street, and then lost control of the car. The car hit a curb, crossed the center line of the road, and then hit a tree along the wood line.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 14 HOURS AGO