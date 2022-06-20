ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Local Briefs: 6-20-2022

A Bowling Green woman was arrested after allegedly hitting a man. Bowling Green Police Division officers were called to a State Street bar at 4:58 p.m. Thursday. A man said he had been assaulted by his girlfriend at his nearby hotel and in the parking lot. The woman allegedly hit, punched...

Perrysburg man arrested for menacing

A Perrysburg man was arrested Monday after he refused to leave the hospital. Joey Bates, 54, was taken to jail and charged with criminal trespass, menacing and criminal mischief/tampering with security systems. Officers were dispatched to Wood County Hospital at 7 p.m. for a male who had been discharged but...
PERRYSBURG, OH
sent-trib.com

Blotter: 6-22-22

Underage/under the influence, criminal mischief: Gavin Thobe, of Fort Recovery. Operating a vehicle with invalid license plates: Curt Foust, BG. Failure to register/expired tags, display of license plates: Christopher Turley, Fostoria. Driving under suspension: Justice Botton, Fostoria. Police responded to a report of an assault in the 100 block of...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
wlen.com

Results of the Ohio State Highway Patrol OVI Checkpoint in Lucas County

Toledo, OH – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released the results of an OVI Checkpoint that was held in Lucas County last Friday. The Patrol said that there were 318 vehicles checked during the operation, which resulted in three vehicles being diverted for further investigation of impaired driving. There were no OVI arrests that resulted from the OVI Checkpoint. There were two OVI arrests, as a result of the nearby saturation patrols.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
North Baltimore Man Arrested in Findlay

A North Baltimore man was arrested Monday after an incident in Findlay. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, officers were dispatched at 4:17 Monday afternoon to S & s Landscaping to investigate a possible armed and suicidal subject at the business. Officers arrived and encountered the subject,...
FINDLAY, OH
“The Mat Weaver Ministry” To Homeless – Thriving In NW Ohio

HARD AT WORK … Bob Dewille absolutely loves weaving mats for the homeless and giving them out. Recently he and his weavers have started choosing colors instead of just grabbing whatever bag is next, giving the mats a very personalized feeling. (PHOTOS BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF) PLEASE LOGIN OR...
OHIO STATE
Grand jury hands down indictments

A Toledo man is in jail after he was indicted for sexual conduct with a minor. A Wood County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Dylan Michaels Aldrich, 30, for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a third-degree felony, and sexual imposition, a third-degree misdemeanor. On April 10, he allegedly engaged...
TOLEDO, OH
OSHP announces results of Seneca County OVI checkpoint

Fostoria, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), in conjunction with the Fostoria Police Division, the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tiffin Police Department, held an OVI checkpoint in Seneca County on Friday. The Ohio Department of Transportation assisted with traffic control during the operation. The...
SENECA COUNTY, OH
Deputy shot in the face, suspect killed in Lima

LIMA — An Allen County Sheriff’s Office deputy was shot in the face after making a traffic stop on Lima’s south side early Tuesday morning. The suspect in the case died after a shootout with law enforcement. The Allen County Sheriff’s Office declined to identify the deputy...
LIMA, OH
Genoa quarry closed as authorities investigate car found in water

GENOA, Ohio — A quarry at Veterans Memorial Park in Genoa was closed Tuesday as law enforcement officers investigated a vehicle found in the water. Ottawa County Sheriff Steve Levorchick said the vehicle's exact location was found early Tuesday morning with the help of Toledo Fire & Rescue Department's sonar equipment.
GENOA, OH
Genoa Quarry reopens, authorities say no evidence found linked to cold case

GENOA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Genoa Quarry at Veterans Memorial Park is now open again after it was closed Tuesday due to a search for potential evidence in a crime. The Ottawa County Sheriff says it was originally closed to search for possible evidence connected to a Toledo cold case crime. Divers concluded their search just before 6 on Tuesday and say they found nothing linked to any kind of crime.
GENOA, OH
Armed barricaded man at Findlay business surrenders peacefully

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials say no one was hurt when an armed barricaded man surrendered to police Monday night. Police said crews evacuated the area around a Findlay business for an armed barricaded man at S&S Landscaping, which may be his place of business, in the 600 block of Olive Street around 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
FINDLAY, OH
Pursuit, foot chase end with driver dead, deputy wounded

LIMA, Ohio (AP) — A driver who authorities said fled a traffic stop and then led police on a brief pursuit and foot chase was fatally shot during a struggle early Tuesday with a sheriff’s deputy who was wounded. The shooting in Lima occurred shortly after 2:30 a.m.,...
LIMA, OH
Ohio deputy wounded; Driver dead after chase

Authorities say a driver fled a traffic stop and then led police on a brief pursuit and foot chase before being fatally shot during a struggle with a sheriff’s deputy who was wounded. The shooting in Lima occurred shortly after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. When the driver fled the […]
LIMA, OH
Vigil held for Ashland murder victims

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Friends and family are grieving following the loss of two sisters who were found shot and killed in Ashland during the weekend. Dozens gathered Monday night at 9th Street Park in Ironton, where the sisters were from, for a candlelight vigil and balloon release. The mother...
IRONTON, OH
Sheriff’s office identifies officer shot in face

LIMA — The Allen County Sheriff’s Office has identified Deputy Izak Ackerman as the officer shot in the face during a traffic stop on Lima’s south side early Tuesday morning. Ackerman, 26, underwent surgery in Columbus Tuesday and has since been discharged, the Sheriff’s Office said in...
LIMA, OH
Plenty of activities open for Toledo kids this summer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With summer just about officially here, summer programs really ramp up for the city of Toledo. But it seems like not everyone has discovered what’s out there and what’s available. 13abc looked around at some of the city’s offerings Monday. Attendance wasn’t huge, although it was a federal holiday so maybe that factored in. But maybe some people didn’t even know what was out there.
TOLEDO, OH
Nancy Lee Bilow

Nancy Lee Bilow, 86, of Malinta, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Vancrest Health Center in Holgate, Ohio. She was born in Bowling Green, Ohio on August 11, 1935, to George and Margaret (Hodge) Main. Nancy married Earl Bilow at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon on July 3, 1993.
MALINTA, OH
June Eileen Vogtsberger

June Eileen Vogtsberger, age 97, passed away peacefully at Bridge Hospice, Bowling Green on June 17, 2022. June was born to the late W.L. and Mildred Albertson on April 13, 1925 in Oregon, Ohio. She graduated with honors from Clay High School in 1943. She was then awarded a scholarship to St. Vincent’s School of Nursing, Toledo, Ohio. While enrolled, she met her beloved husband, Dr. Henry Vogtsberger who passed away December 10, 1991. They were married May 26, 1945. June is preceded in death by her sisters Eunice (Bruce)Whitney, Jean (James) Warns, and her aunt, Pansy (Howard) Studer as well as several uncles, aunts, and cousins. She is survived by her sons Martin (Lucinda) Vogtsberger, Columbus, Ohio, Thomas Vogtsberger and daughter in law, Diane Vogtsberger, both of Bowling Green, several nieces and nephews, and the absolute loves of her life, granddaughters, Lindsay (Niles) Jager, Elizabeth (Eric) Vogtsberger, Carrie Wallace, and Kathleen (Michael) Vogtsberger. At the time of her passing she had four great grandchildren, Ella, Hunter, Lucy, and Henry and was expecting the arrival of a fifth.
BOWLING GREEN, OH

