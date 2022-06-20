ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

KBIA alum Jason Rosenbaum covers Missouri state politics

By KBIA
kbia.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason Rosenbaum is a political correspondent for St. Louis Public Radio and a member of the class of 2006. Rosenbaum spoke with KBIA producer Shea Baechle. I am a political correspondent for St. Louis Public Radio. I graduated from the University of Missouri School of Journalism in 2006. Shea...

www.kbia.org

kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, June 21st, 2022

(UNDATED) -- Missouri U-S Senate candidate Eric Greitens is taking flack for an ad released online that shows him and a group of armed men bursting into a building as they go “RINO hunting.” RINO is an acronym meaning, “Republican in name only.” The Missouri Fraternal Order of Police is condemning the video, saying it “demonstrates that Mister Greitens does not possess the sound judgment necessary to represent Missouri in the United States Senate.” Several candidates also running for the U-S Senate are also condemning Greitens’ ad. Facebook has taken down the ad for violating its rules, though it’s still running on Twitter with a warning.
tncontentexchange.com

Gov. Parson signs six bills into law

June 16, during a signing ceremony at the State Capitol, Governor Mike Parson signed six pieces of legislation into law, including Senate Bill (SB) 718, which establishes Historically Black College and University (HBCU) Week and promotes career and technical education, among other provisions. "We are happy to be joined by...
Wichita Eagle

How and when to register to vote in Kansas, Missouri for Aug. 2 primary election

Election season is fast approaching. Both Kansas and Missouri have primary elections in August and the general election in November with big ticket items on the ballot. Kansans will be voting on an amendment that could remove the right to abortion in the state, as well as the primaries for state and U.S. representatives and governor. Missourians will be voting in the primary for a new senator, and other state positions.
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Shuttering Jefferson City power plant could cost millions; analysis shows state missed out on billions in business attraction projects

As a growing number of Americans transition back to in-person work, a large number of them are expressing a preference for a four-day workweek. In fact, 83% of respondents to a recent survey indicated they prefer shorter weeks. Some employers are listening, shifting to fewer days of work but more hours per day. Multiple nonprofit organizations in Missouri have recently adopted such schedules. In economic development news, a recent analysis of Missouri's business attraction efforts found the state has missed out on 69 projects in the last five years that were either lost to other states or dropped for other reasons. The state stood to gain as much as $4.3 billion of investment and more than 18,000 jobs from those projects, the analysis showed. In the energy sector, utility Ameren's proposed plans for shuttering its coal-fired power plant in Jefferson County could cost hundreds of millions of dollars. The utility's Rush Island plant has been at the center of a legal fight for the last decade, and it has been cited for frequent environmental infractions. Now, consumer advocates are worried the costs of shutting the plant down will be shouldered largely by ratepayers.
invisiblepeople.tv

Missouri Lawmakers Pass Bill to Criminalize Homelessness

Lawmakers in Missouri rushed to pass a bill before the end of the legislative session on May 13 that seeks to criminalize rural homelessness. Senate Bill 1106 and its counterpart in the Missouri House of Representatives prohibits individuals from camping on state-owned land. People caught on these parcels can face a Class C misdemeanor charge, which carries a jail sentence of up to 15 days and a $750 fine.
kbia.org

Five more lawsuits filed against Missouri boarding school

NEVADA, Mo. — Five additional lawsuits have been filed accusing a southwestern Missouri boarding school of abusing students. The lawsuits alleging physical and emotional abuse at Agape Boarding School were filed Wednesday in Vernon County. All told, 19 lawsuits have been filed against the boarding school since early 2021. Agape’s doctor, David Smock, was charged in December with child sex crimes. He pleaded not guilty in March. Meanwhile, five employees were charged in September with abusing students.
gladstonedispatch.com

Missouri Aeronautical Chart now available

The 2022-23 Missouri Aeronautical Chart has been updated and is now available to pilots and other aviation enthusiasts. A planning tool for pilots and users of Missouri’s aviation system, the chart is produced every other year by the Missouri Department of Transportation. It provides airport information, communication frequencies, a guide to airfield signs and airspace classification and an updated listing of all aviation weather reporting stations in the state, their frequencies and phone numbers.
News Break
kwos.com

Luetkemeyer faces GOP opposition in his primary

Mid – Missouri Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer has four Republicans and four Democrats in the running to take his 3rd District seat …. As for Luetkemeyer’s pick to take over Roy Blunt’s Missouri U-S Senate seat, he only says he will support the winner of August’s GOP primary. Luetkemeyer has served in Congress for 14 years.
kttn.com

Clare Marie Kuebler crowned Miss Missouri 2022

Miss Missouri 2022 has been crowned. Clare Marie Kuebler, 21, of Wildwood was crowned Miss Missouri at the Missouri Military Academy in Mexico. Kuebler represents the city of St. Louis, and the local title symbolizes the airport, which is located right next to where she lives. Kuebler was “discovered” in...
northwestmoinfo.com

State Treasurer Encourages Missourians to Check Unclaimed Property List

(MISSOURINET) – State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick wants to return millions of dollars in unclaimed property to thousands of Missourians. Brent Palm reports on the annual effort:. St. Louis County has the largest list of names with 28,449 names while Worth County has the shortest list with only 30 names.
mymoinfo.com

U.S. Navy On Greitens

(Jefferson City) Former Missouri Governor and U-S Senate candidate Eric Greitens is now getting pushback from his former employer, the U-S Navy. In his highly-publicized and controversial video in which he goes “RINO hunting,” he introduces himself as “Eric Greitens, Navy SEAL.”. According to the Kansas City...
