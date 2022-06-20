ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

How the ‘Brian and Charles’ Team Cranked Up the Film’s Unexpected Feel-Good Factor

By Alex Ritman
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GQnyR_0gGDwoQM00

Brian and Charles could have been a lot darker.

The Brit comedy, which Focus Features released wide in the U.S. over the weekend, has been hailed as a delightful slice of feel-good quirkiness, teaming the oddball eccentric Brian Gittins (David Earl) with his peculiar and innocent 7-foot robotic invention Charles Petrescu (Chris Hayward, mostly hidden by cardboard boxes with a cardigan stretched over the top).

More from The Hollywood Reporter

In The Hollywood Reporter ’s review, the two were described as an “awkward, charming duo,” with the film’s performances “terrifically sweet and sincere.” Despite its unlikely protagonists, the film, which won the audience award at the recently concluded Sundance Film Festival in London, seems to send most cinemagoers out on a high.

But it could have been a whole lot different, admits its director Jim Archer and producer Rupert Majendie.

“In one version of the edit, Charles actually dies for 10 minutes,” says Archer. “There was a lot of stuff that we cut out that would have definitely changed the tone.”

According to Majendie, who also manned Charles’ comically robotic voice (done off camera via a very basic sounding computer program), it was the film’s early backers Film4 and the British Film Institute that helped give an early steer. Having seen the 2017 short that the film is loosely based on and Brian and Charles’ early incarnations on the U.K. standup comedy circuit, they suggested a lighter tone.

“They were like, ‘I can imagine people watching this with their families,'” he says.

During their early stand-up days, both Brian Gittins and Charles Petrescu had markedly different personas, more aggressive, confrontational and, essentially, more adult than seen in the film. Archer claims that Charles essentially “reflected how drunk” Majendie was at the time. “I kind of feel like the version of them in the film, they look the same but they don’t have the same backstory at all. They’re almost different characters, but they are in voice and glasses.”

Even the 2017 short, although it established the foundations and premise for the feature, had some much darker moments, particularly when Charles is banished from Brian’s farm out alone into the cold hills of rural Wales, only to find his way home the following day, looking even more disheveled than usual.

“The short made us want to lean into the emotion even more in the film because of how people responded to it, and that reunion at the end, I guess that leads into it being a feel-good film,” says Majendie. “That feeling from them being reunited — we almost wanted to bottle that and bring it into the film.”

Given that the first big-screen outing of Gittens and Petrescu has been so well-received, with a particular focus on the relationship between the two characters, there seems scope for more. And while much may depend on the film’s box office success, Majendie admits its something they’ve been thinking about.

“We’ve spoken about What We Do in the Shadows and how that started as a feature, and could you replicate that model for a TV thing,” he says. “And because the world of Brian and Charles is so rich, is there something in that, or do you just do a straight-up Short Circuit 2 sort of thing?”

Adds Archer: “Yeah, Short Circuit 2 , a famously good sequel.”

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Tyler Perry Clarifies He Was “De-escalating” the Situation Not “Comforting” Will Smith After Oscars Slap

While speaking with Gayle King for a Tribeca Festival chat in New York City on Monday, Tyler Perry clarified something when the topic of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars came up. During the wide-ranging conversation, the prolific producer was asked if Will Smith would keep his namesake soundstage at Tyler Perry Studios, as the 12 stages are named after someone Perry admires. The question sparked a notable hesitancy to discuss the now-infamous moment.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Body Parts': Film Review | Tribeca 2022'Subject': Film Review | Tribeca 2022Penelope Cruz, Andrew Garfield and More Stars at Chanel's Tribeca...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

Maureen Arthur, Actress in ‘How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,’ Dies at 88

Maureen Arthur, who starred on Broadway and the big screen as the ambitious mistress and secretary Hedy La Rue in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, has died. She was 88. Arthur died Wednesday of natural causes at her home in Beverly Hills after a long bout with Alzheimer’s disease, her brother Gerald told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterMark Shields, Political Commentator and Columnist, Dies at 85Critic's Notebook: Kim Kardashian Should Have Left History -- and Marilyn Monroe's Dress -- AloneJean-Louis Trintignant, French Star With a Gift for Introspection, Dies at 91 The vivacious Arthur also portrayed a...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Kate Bush Talks ‘Stranger Things’ Comeback in Rare BBC Interview: “The World’s Gone Mad”

There are comebacks, and there is Kate Bush. The 63-year-old English singer, songwriter and national treasure is the hottest property in pop right now, with a little help from a hit sci-fi series. It’s a comeback you didn’t see coming, and couldn’t have made up. Powered by its sync in season four of Netflix’s Stranger Things, Bush’s 1985 hit “Running Up That Hill” has sprinted to No. 1 in the U.K., Australia and the Billboard Global 200 chart for the first time, and lifted to No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, for her first career Top 10 appearance in the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anne Frank
Person
David Scott
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Peter Capaldi
Person
Lena Dunham
Person
Jim Archer
Person
Chris Hayward
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Brian Scott
Variety

Jennifer Lopez’s Heartbreaking Oscar Snub Brings Truth to Glossy Netflix Doc

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez has always been obsessed with authenticity. It’s there in her music, like the 2014 single “Same Girl,” the radio sensation “I’m Real” with Ja Rule and her signature bop “Jenny From the Block.” In the latter, a girl from the Bronx makes the solemn promise: “No matter where I go, I know where I came from.” It’s also been doled out in her film roles, many of them rags-to-riches fairytales that emphasize both her street smarts and supreme glamour, like “Maid in Manhattan,” “Second Act” and, most recently, “Marry Me.” So the prospect...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Al Pacino Says ‘Wonderful Actor’ Timothée Chalamet Should Play Him in a Potential ‘Heat’ Prequel

Al Pacino is clearly impressed by Timothée Chalamet. While speaking on a panel at the Tribeca Film Festival, the 82-year-old cinema legend addressed a hypothetical onscreen follow-up to 1995’s Heat, the acclaimed crime drama in which Pacino played detective Vincent Hanna. Fans have been calling for a second installment ever since writer-director Michael Mann confirmed he would publish Heat 2, a prequel/sequel novel that’s slated to hit shelves in August.
MOVIES
Deadline

Dakota Fanning Reunites With ‘Man On Fire’ Co-Star Denzel Washington In Sony’s ‘Equalizer 3’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: It’s been nearly 20 years since their hit action thriller Man On Fire blew away audiences and further helped solidify Dakota Fanning as a future star but it now looks like she is ready to reteam with the Oscar Winning Denzel Washington. Sources tell Deadline Fanning is set to star opposite Washington in Antoine Fuqua’s The Equalizer 3 for Sony Pictures. Written by Richard Wenk, the film is being produced by Escape Artists’ Academy Award nominee Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch and Washington. While the plot is being kept under wraps, the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sundance Film Festival#Film Star#Focus Features#Dutch
Distractify

Ja Rule Married His High School Sweetheart — Are They Still Together?

Everyone out there loves a good "high school sweetheart" love story. Two teens fall madly in love, they date through college, and maybe break up for a while. But they soon realize they're meant to be together, and eventually, they end up getting married. Too presh. And apparently rapper and entrepreneur Ja Rule has lived out this idyllic fantasy after he married his high school girlfriend back in 2001.
RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

‘Bold and the Beautiful’ Star Ashley Jones’ Ex Joel Henricks Reveals Judge Ruled 50/50 Custody Following Restraining Order: ‘No Sweeter Words Were Ever Heard’

Telling his side of the story. Bold and the Beautiful star Ashley Jones' ex Joel Henricks is speaking out following their divorce finalization, exclusively telling Us Weekly that he wants to “clear up any misinformation.” “Last week, the Judge made a finding that it was in our son's best interests to have both of his […]
RELATIONSHIPS
HOLAUSA

Queen Elizabeth appears to debut new haircut

Queen Elizabeth appeared to show off a shorter ‘do on Tuesday. The 96-year-old monarch’s new haircut was seen during Her Majesty’s audience with the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, at Windsor Castle. RELATED: Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth celebrate Prince William’s milestone birthday ...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey’s Relationship Timeline

While Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey weren’t shy about hiding their love for each other during their romance, the twosome called it quits less than two years into their relationship. The model confirmed her relationship with the Black Panther actor in January 2021 with a pair of tagged photos on Instagram. At the time, the Friday Night […]
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Hollywood Walk of Fame to Give Stars to Jon Favreau, John Waters, and Mindy Kaling

Click here to read the full article. The Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angele is a tourist attraction all its own, with new actors, directors, and musicians receiving stars every year. This year’s crop of recipients spans all facets of media, honoring those whose time for recognition has come. In an announcement made by chair of the Chamber’s Walk of Fame selection committee, Ellen K, directors Jon Favreau and John Waters, as well as actress Mindy Kaling, Uma Thurman, and Paul Walker will all receive stars this year. Others set to have star ceremonies include Vince Vaughn, Martin Lawrence, and...
CELEBRITIES
BET

Wendy Williams Reveals Her Next Career Move

Daytime talk show host Wendy Williams officially ended her 13-season TV run of The Wendy Williams Show on Friday (June 17) and is ready to begin the next chapter of her career. Extra’s Billy Bush reports that Williams is "heading off into the world of podcasts, with iTunes." According...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Al Sharpton Doc ‘Loudmouth’: Film Review | Tribeca 2022

A handful of recent documentaries have got me thinking about biographies — their intentions, their function, their quality. Loudmouth, a hagiographic portrait of the Rev. Al Sharpton, is one of them. Closing out the Tribeca Film Festival, the dutiful film charts the civil rights leader’s life from his early days as a teenage preacher up until his eulogy at George Floyd’s funeral in 2020. The film positions itself as a testament to Sharpton’s rousing oratory skills and a reminder of his fractious legacy. Sharpton — who today parties with self-satisfied liberals and hosts an MSNBC talk show — was not always respected....
MOVIES
NME

Maya Rudolph turned down lead role in ‘Killing Eve’

Maya Rudolph has revealed she turned down the title role in Killing Eve. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor said she was approached to star in the BBC series but rejected the offer due to family commitments in the US. Rudolph said: “But there was no...
TV SHOWS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
45K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy