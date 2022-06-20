Heather Dawn Lindeman passed away on June 15, 2022, at her home in Ashland City, Tennessee, she was 31 years old.

She was born in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on September 23, 1990, to David Lindeman and Lisa (Plunkett) Cantrell.

Heather is preceded in death by her grandfather, Thomas “Hoody” Ashburn.

She is survived by her daughter, Ava Rebel Shell; parents, Lisa Cantrell, Jody (Vanessa) Cantrell, and David (Deanna) Lindeman; brother J.T. Cantrell; sister, Janna King; aunt, Christie Anderson; uncle, David Plunkett; grandparents, Joan (Steven) Wilkerson Krantz, Linda Lafay Cantrell, Sherron Lindeman, and David Plunkett Sr.; great-grandmother, Margaret Winton; cousins, Mary Jo and Christopher; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life visitation for Heather will be on Monday, June 20, 2022, from 3 pm to 5 pm in the chapel.

Cheatham County Funeral Home 615-792-2552 online condolences at cheathamcountyfh.com

For more obituaries visit https://cheathamcountysource.com/obituaries/

The post OBITUARY: Heather Dawn Lindeman appeared first on Cheatham County Source .