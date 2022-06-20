ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland City, TN

OBITUARY: Willie ‘Modene’ Gibson

By Jennifer Haley
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 2 days ago

Willie “Modene” Gibson, age 92 of Ashland City, Tennessee, died Friday, June 17, 2022 at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville.

Mrs. Gibson was born on July 26, 1929 in Ashland City, Tennessee to the late Allen & Lula Mai Binkley Mayo. She was a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Kay Threet; grandson, Adam Binkley; and numerous brothers & sisters.

Survivors include her son, Jerry C. (Sherrie) Binkley; sister, Floy Perry; grandchildren, John Robert (Lisa) Taylor & Kristy Anne (Geoff) Rooney; 6 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

There will be a private family burial in Blue Springs Cemetery. There will be no visitation prior to the burial.

If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Senior Center at Ashland City, 104 Ruth Drive, Ashland City, Tennessee 37015.

AUSTIN & BELL FUNERAL HOME in Pleasant View is in charge of these arrangements. 6316 Highway 41A, Pleasant View, Tennessee 37146 (615) 746-4433 www.austinandbell.com

For more obituaries visit https://cheathamcountysource.com/obituaries/

The post OBITUARY: Willie ‘Modene’ Gibson appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: Sophia Paulette Hendrix

Mrs. Sophia Paulette Hendrix passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022, she was 69 years old. She was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee on September 23, 1952, to the late Wilburn Robert Lee Allen and Era Ellav Williamson. Paulette is preceded in death by her parents, Wilburn and Ernestine (Ufrasier) Allen; her loving husband of forty […] The post OBITUARY: Sophia Paulette Hendrix appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: Heather Dawn Lindeman

Heather Dawn Lindeman passed away on June 15, 2022, at her home in Ashland City, Tennessee, she was 31 years old. She was born in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on September 23, 1990, to David Lindeman and Lisa (Plunkett) Cantrell. Heather is preceded in death by her grandfather, Thomas “Hoody” Ashburn. She is survived by her daughter, […] The post OBITUARY: Heather Dawn Lindeman appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Where to See Fireworks in Middle Tennessee This Fourth of July

Are you ready for the Fourth of July? Here are some places you can take the whole family to see fireworks this Fourth of July! Red, White, and Boom Photo credit: www.brentwoodtn.gov Crockett Park, 1500 Volunteer Pkwy, Brentwood July 4 at 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm The City of Brentwood invites you to attend the […] The post Where to See Fireworks in Middle Tennessee This Fourth of July appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: Joseph Martin Cox

Joseph Martin Cox, age 57, of Kingston Springs, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Alive Hospice. According to his wishes, he will be cremated and no services have been planned at this time. He was born in Nashville, TN, on December 31, 1964 to the late Lonnie Ray Cox and Dixie Ament […] The post OBITUARY: Joseph Martin Cox appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
KINGSTON SPRINGS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ashland City, TN
City
Gibson, TN
State
Tennessee State
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
City
Nashville, TN
Ashland City, TN
Obituaries
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: Dorothy J. Gupton

Mrs. Dorothy J. Gupton of Ashland City, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022, she was 90 years old. Preceded in death by her husband Earl Ray Gupton; parents Calvin Franklin Justice and Lucille Miles Justice; daughter-in-law Maryann Gupton. Survived by her children Terry Gupton, Dale Gupton, Karen Stringer (Rodney), and Kathy Doyle (John); […] The post OBITUARY: Dorothy J. Gupton appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Thrillist Says These Two Local BBQ Spots are Must-Visit Eateries

Thrillist released its list of “The 57 American Barbecue Joints You Need to Visit Right Now” which spans from New York to Texas and of course Tennessee. There are two Nashville area bbq joints mentioned on the list. First mention of Tennessee bbq is Martin’s Bar-B-Que. Martin’s has locations in Nashville, Nolensville, Spring Hill and Mt […] The post Thrillist Says These Two Local BBQ Spots are Must-Visit Eateries appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Carly Pearce to Host Academy of Country Music Honors Event in Nashville

The Academy of Country Music® announced today that reigning ACM Female Artist of the Year and four-time ACM Award-winner Carly Pearce will return for a second year to host the 15TH ANNUAL ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC HONORS™, frequently described as the “Country Music Industry’s favorite night.” The unforgettable evening of live music and tributes will […] The post Carly Pearce to Host Academy of Country Music Honors Event in Nashville appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Bring Tour to Franklin, TN

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss just announced new tour dates including a stop in Franklin. Performing at FirstBank Amphitheater on September 7, tickets go on sale this Friday, June 24. Raise The Roof, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss have reunited once again. Earlier this month, the duo kicked off their first tour in over a decade. Backed […] The post Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Bring Tour to Franklin, TN appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
FRANKLIN, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Centennial Medical Center#The Senior Center
Cheatham County Source

Music City Freedom Festival – A Juneteenth Celebration

On Saturday, June 19th from 12:00 pm – 8:00 pm, many gathered at Hadley Park in Nashville to celebrate Juneteenth at the Music City Freedom Festival. This free, family event hosted many local businesses and organizations, which came out to support each other and the community, as well as local bands and entertainment. Among the […] The post Music City Freedom Festival – A Juneteenth Celebration appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Titans Derrick Henry Motivated for 2022 Season

From Tennessee Titans/Jim Wyatt NASHVILLE – Derrick Henry has plenty of reasons to be motivated. For starters, the memory of last season’s playoff loss to the Bengals has stuck with the Titans running back. “It definitely fueled me in the offseason,” Henry said. Questions about whether Henry can pick up where he left off pre-injury […] The post Titans Derrick Henry Motivated for 2022 Season appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

NASCAR Driver Michael Waltrip to Open a Pop-Up Taproom in Nashville

NASCAR driver, Micheal Waltrip will open a pop-up taproom in Nashville beginning on Friday, June 24th, reports FOX 17.  Michael Waltrip Brewing will open at 920 Broadway and will be open until July 9th. Beer enthusiasts can expect craft beers – Blonde Ale, Vamanos Mexican Lager, and Checkered Past coconut IPA, as well as specialty […] The post NASCAR Driver Michael Waltrip to Open a Pop-Up Taproom in Nashville appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER- Air Quality Alert

Air Quality Alert TNZ007>009-025>030-057-059-060-062-063-210600- Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Hickman-Williamson-Maury-Rutherford-Cannon- Including the cities of Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Centerville, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, and Woodbury 231 AM CDT Mon Jun 20 2022 ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT... […] The post WEATHER- Air Quality Alert appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Cheatham County Source

Here are 10 Ways to Spend Time with Dad on Father’s Day

If you’re still wondering what to buy Dad for Father’s Day, we’ve got some great suggestions. Instead of purchasing a particular item, why not consider an “experience gift,” – something fun you and dad can do together! We’ve put together a list of ways to be active, have fun, and most of all enjoy a […] The post Here are 10 Ways to Spend Time with Dad on Father’s Day appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: June 12, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from June 12 to June 17. Cheatham County Source 12 Men Charged in Nashville Undercover Sex Trafficking Operation A two-day undercover operation by MNPD Human Trafficking detectives, with the assistance of the TBI and Homeland Security Investigations, resulted in ten men being charged with trafficking. Read […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: June 12, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

The Nashville Predators Craft Beer Festival Returns to the Bridgestone Arena This Saturday

Get out of the summer heat and come out for craft brews, food, games, and entertainment at the 2022 Nashville Predators Craft Beer Festival on Saturday, June 25 from 3-7 p.m. at Bridgestone Arena (501 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203). This event is guaranteed to be the “coolest” beer festival in town! Proceeds benefit the Nashville […] The post The Nashville Predators Craft Beer Festival Returns to the Bridgestone Arena This Saturday appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

After 30 Years in Business, Dandgure’s Cafeteria in Nashville Will Close

A longtime southern restaurant in downtown Nashville will close. In a social media post, Dandgure’s Cafeteria announced that after 31 years it will close on June 30,2022. Located at 538 Lafayette Street, owner Dan Robinson is retiring. The meat and three was known for fried chicken, catfish, macaroni and cheese with specials running each day. […] The post After 30 Years in Business, Dandgure’s Cafeteria in Nashville Will Close appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Fishing Advisory Issued for Cheatham Reservoir

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced a precautionary fish consumption advisory due to polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) on Cheatham Reservoir in Davidson County. In 2020 and 2021, TDEC collected fish from Cheatham Reservoir at Shelby Street and Bordeaux Bridges. Based on the fish tissue results, a precautionary fish consumption advisory is being […] The post Fishing Advisory Issued for Cheatham Reservoir appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 things going on around Cheatham County. A Summer Celebration for Families at LL Burns Park Saturday, June 18, 10am – 11am LL Burns Park, 536 Cunningham Ct, Kingston Springs Tinkergarten invites your family and everyone in our community to celebrate the official start of summer! […] The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for June 17

This is the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for June 17, 2022, provided by the Sheriff’s Office. SHERIFF’S REPORT: WHY CHEATHAM GOES NAKED & WILD So there she was. Standing her ground on another Saturday night and ripe for fighting. Throwing his stuff around the house, he was too tired to fight back. After decades together, […] The post Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for June 17 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Ole Red Nashville to Celebrate Blake Shelton’s Birthday with Free Dessert

Were you born June 18? Then don’t miss the opportunity to celebrate at Ole Red Nashville this Saturday, June 18, when the restaurant and music venue will kick off the boss’s big day- Blake Shelton- with free dessert for guests who share his birthday. Before indulging their sweet tooth, birthday revelers can enjoy live performances […] The post Ole Red Nashville to Celebrate Blake Shelton’s Birthday with Free Dessert appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
615
Followers
1K+
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy