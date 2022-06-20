OBITUARY: Willie ‘Modene’ Gibson

Willie “Modene” Gibson, age 92 of Ashland City, Tennessee, died Friday, June 17, 2022 at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville.

Mrs. Gibson was born on July 26, 1929 in Ashland City, Tennessee to the late Allen & Lula Mai Binkley Mayo. She was a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Kay Threet; grandson, Adam Binkley; and numerous brothers & sisters.

Survivors include her son, Jerry C. (Sherrie) Binkley; sister, Floy Perry; grandchildren, John Robert (Lisa) Taylor & Kristy Anne (Geoff) Rooney; 6 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

There will be a private family burial in Blue Springs Cemetery. There will be no visitation prior to the burial.

If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Senior Center at Ashland City, 104 Ruth Drive, Ashland City, Tennessee 37015.

AUSTIN & BELL FUNERAL HOME in Pleasant View is in charge of these arrangements. 6316 Highway 41A, Pleasant View, Tennessee 37146 (615) 746-4433 www.austinandbell.com

